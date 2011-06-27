Used 2000 INFINITI Q45 Consumer Reviews

The Big Dog Q totaljett , 04/29/2014 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This car is beautiful, reliable and a classic. The power is amazing and the ride is smooth. I have the touring model and keep the struts on sport mode. I bought this ride for my lady and kids to mostly ride in. I always wanted the car and my lady like it to so I got it used with 77,000 miles. That was 111,000 mile ago and it's still the big dog. It does sip a lil more gas than some may like but what do you expect out of the big bad V8 this monster has. Yet, it is a luxury oasis. I love it so much I've contemplating getting.......another one. I'm about to rid myself of my Lincoln Ls an serious considering replacing it with same model Q45, with different color and lower miles of course. Report Abuse

Robert's Q45 Robert Doyna , 03/02/2005 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Fabulous car, this is the third one that I have had and I love it. Extremely reliable, in fact, it has never broken down.

Best Car I Ever Had Renee , 11/18/2005 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This car is an absolute joy; dependable and reliable. A few small minor fixes, such as cup holder and truck close" motor being replace--be careful can't slam the trunk shut. I love the styling. It truly is the best car I ever owned.

Joy to drive Michelle , 06/30/2006 1 of 1 people found this review helpful My anniversary edition Q45 has excellent fit and finish. The style has really held up well. I love the wheels. This has been a carefree car. It will be 6 years old this summer and still is a beautiful car. I like the option of being able to go from the standard ride to the "sports" ride. The dealership is great and unlike many dealers any service work is very reasonably priced.