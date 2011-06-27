Estimated values
1994 INFINITI Q45 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$660
|$1,244
|$1,562
|Clean
|$588
|$1,111
|$1,395
|Average
|$443
|$845
|$1,061
|Rough
|$299
|$579
|$727
Estimated values
1994 INFINITI Q45 A 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$912
|$1,581
|$1,948
|Clean
|$812
|$1,412
|$1,740
|Average
|$613
|$1,074
|$1,323
|Rough
|$413
|$736
|$907