AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 INFINITI Q45 Luxury with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control. Engine: 8-cylinders Transmission: Automatic Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive 18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNKBF01A64M500322 Stock: 1364 Certified Pre-Owned: No
This 2005 INFINITI Q45 4dr 2005 INFINITI Q45 features a 4.5L 8 CYLINDER 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 5 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is BLUE with a TAN Full Leather interior. It is covered by a limited warranty. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Wood Trim, Clock, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cassette, CD Player, CD Changer, Full Leather Interior Surface, 12v Power Outlet, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Cup Holders, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Premium Sound, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors, Xenon - Contact Dave Phillips at 309-829-9999 or fishman2015@gmail.com for more information. -
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 INFINITI Q45 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats. Engine: 8-cylinders Transmission: Automatic Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive 18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNKBF01A85M100909 Stock: 2520 Certified Pre-Owned: No Listed since: 07-31-2020
