Used 1991 INFINITI Q45 Consumer Reviews

Better than my 2006 Toyota Matt , 07/11/2009 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Perfect car for just about anyone. A lot of horse power to pack a punch. Fun and useful. There's plenty of room but it's not too big. Works great for a family car as well. Best Car I've ever had. Even better than my 2006 Toyota Camry. The Q45 is a great car!

1991 Q45 pimphaurdr , 10/23/2004 1 of 1 people found this review helpful well ive jad this car for a few days and i noticed it was not only fun to drive but had the power to make it fun to drive, i checked the ratings and what not but the only thing i have noticed was that the power steering has a few issues

Is This Q for You? LoveQHateQ , 08/10/2007 1 of 1 people found this review helpful A beautiful but flawed car. Anyone who goes near a used Q with the active suspension will regret it for the life of the car. Based on my experience it requires total replacement about every 4 years at a cost of $8-10K. Not exactly an acceptable maintainence item! Many other (expensive) repairs over the years with many covered by an extended warranty I purchased. I maxed out on that about 4 years in. However, when the car was on the road I loved it and I would have kept it longer if thought I could ever get it to a reliable state. If you want a used Q of this body style look for a newer model (99 or 2000). You can't afford this car today even if you get it for free.

Love my Infiniti Mike , 07/11/2008 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Love my car except and its dependability. Have a few electrical failures, i.e., telescopic steering wheel & seat memory. Had to replace speedometer, after a ticket! Injectors have been a replacement issue as well. Otherwise, the car looking great and a daily driver.