Estimated values
1991 INFINITI Q45 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$524
|$1,193
|$1,555
|Clean
|$467
|$1,065
|$1,389
|Average
|$352
|$810
|$1,056
|Rough
|$237
|$555
|$724
Estimated values
1991 INFINITI Q45 A 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$532
|$1,195
|$1,555
|Clean
|$474
|$1,067
|$1,389
|Average
|$357
|$812
|$1,056
|Rough
|$241
|$556
|$724