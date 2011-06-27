Used 2004 INFINITI FX35 Consumer Reviews
Good Value and Cost of Ownership
The 2004 FX-35 has severed me well over the 83,000 miles I have put on it over nearly five years. It has survived two idiots hitting it from behind, requiring only cosmetic repairs. Even now, after years of wear and tear, it holds the road very well for its shape [SUV] and higher center of gravity. The engine and power train still deliver its 280+ hp when called upon. Highway travel is pleasant and the twisting back roads of the area I live in still fun in this hybrid vehicle with its SUV styling and sports car innards. Highway/city gas mileage has remained constant at around 17.5 MPG. I have maintained a vigilant service schedule, all maintenance at or very nearly close to schedule.
Redefines the meaning of an SUV
Great sporty versatile vehicle, I owned a bmw z3 convertible roadster and in comparison to that this handles great, Bose sound system sounds like a club in the car, nice power from the motor roomy interior, car has 220k miles and car still runs like new.... Issues with it is the dash bubbles, front leather seats break down literally, mpg is 18 mostly highway but overall I love it, his a rich look and feel performs awesome and it's by far one of the nicest sporty SUVs out there that is affordable and worth the money. Shares the same engine as the Nissan 350z and well as a similiar build frame, issues with exhaust system from a bad rattle but I installed a new y pipe and fixed the problem... Engine like I said has 220k and still starts up and purrs like a kitten
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
Reliable
I've had this car since 04' and it's still going. Had a few things done by the dealership due to faulty dash board and engine rockers. Only issue I seem to be having now is door actuators not working. These are little things that are bound to happen over years of having a car. It's been a good car to me and one of the best cars I've owned out of the 5 I've had. Ride is rough and can be a bit irritating especially after a long day. Changed the OEM tires to Yokohama Paradas and the ride is a lot smoother. All in all I'm happy I bought it.
Factory Design Flaws
Beware if you are a bigger person, say over 250 pounds. The front seats have power controls on top side of seat. Hard plastic trim stabs into the side of your leg like a knife. Also, there is a design flaw in the gas tank intake. Most gas pumps that pump gas quickly will kick off before the tank is completely full. Something about how the fumes build up. I have the XM Satellite radio. It occasionally loses its signal - sometimes for 30 - 40 minutes. Completely turning the ignition off, then on, "regrabs" the signal. Ride with 20" wheels is brutal.
Best car I've ever owned
I've owned by FX35 for 5 years now and have zero problems. I do maintain it and Infinity service ain't cheap, but its still quick, tight and the biggest problem is a small split in the drivers seat from my fat rear. My OEM tires lasted 78K miles, the snow feature got me through the recent DC blizzard, it handles like it'll little brother (Nissan 350Z). The stereo still rocks with a powerful subwoofer, no squeaks, paint still shines like new... I will keep this car forever.
Sponsored cars related to the FX35
Related Used 2004 INFINITI FX35 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2010
- Used Lexus NX 300h 2015
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2013
- Used Hyundai Elantra 2015
- Used BMW X6 2018
- Used Audi A3 2018
- Used Lexus RC 350
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2010
- Used Lexus IS 200t 2014
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Audi e-tron Sportback News
- Hyundai Veloster 2019
- 2021 BMW 5 Series News
- 2021 Mazda 3 News
- 2019 3500
- 2021 Toyota Mirai News
- 2020 M4 CS
- 2019 Lincoln Continental
- 2021 Chevrolet Equinox News
- 2019 Chevrolet Equinox
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 INFINITI QX30
- INFINITI Q50 2019
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- INFINITI QX60 2019
- 2020 Q60
- 2020 Q50
- 2019 QX50
- 2019 INFINITI Q50
- 2019 INFINITI QX80
- 2019 INFINITI Q60