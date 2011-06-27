Estimated values
2004 INFINITI FX35 Rwd 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,531
|$3,452
|$3,942
|Clean
|$2,329
|$3,175
|$3,626
|Average
|$1,925
|$2,620
|$2,994
|Rough
|$1,521
|$2,065
|$2,363
Estimated values
2004 INFINITI FX35 AWD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,676
|$3,598
|$4,087
|Clean
|$2,462
|$3,308
|$3,759
|Average
|$2,035
|$2,730
|$3,105
|Rough
|$1,608
|$2,152
|$2,450