Used 2017 Hyundai Veloster Consumer Reviews
Wow! Great value for the money
Scott, 04/08/2018
Value Edition w/Black Interior 3dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6AM)
6 of 7 people found this review helpful
Some of my NA ‘s in the features is because I have only had this a week now! Let me tell ya, I am impressed! This is a little demon of a car! Sleek, fun to drive and comfy to boot! I can’t say enough great things about my new Veloster! If you get one (and I recommend you do) get a turbo if speed off the red is your thing! If you more conservative like me the value edition is amazing!
Report Abuse
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
N/A
Bob, 03/10/2018
Turbo 3dr Hatchback w/Orange Interior Accent (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
3 of 6 people found this review helpful
Hard to find vehicle the way I want it
Report Abuse
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
The transmission sucks.
Gerry Vogel, 12/17/2017
Value Edition w/Black Interior 3dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6AM)
4 of 12 people found this review helpful
Try low speed manuvers. The DSR transmission is NOT for low or moderate speeds.
Report Abuse
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Veloster
Related Used 2017 Hyundai Veloster info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2006
- Used Lexus ES 350 2013
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2015
- Used Subaru Impreza 2005
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2008
- Used Jeep Compass 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2017
- Used Chevrolet TrailBlazer 2007
- Used Ford F-150 1995
- Used Honda Odyssey 2017
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
- 2020 BMW X2
- 2019 Fit
- 2019 CX-5
- 2020 Veloster
- Toyota Camry Hybrid 2019
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
- Honda Insight 2019
- 2021 Volvo XC40 News
- 2019 Malibu
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Hyundai NEXO
- Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid 2019
- 2019 Hyundai Elantra
- 2019 Hyundai Kona
- 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe
- Hyundai Tucson 2021
- 2019 Tucson
- 2020 Veloster
- Hyundai Veloster 2020
- 2019 Hyundai Veloster