Estimated values
2017 Hyundai Veloster Turbo 3dr Hatchback w/Black Interior (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,028
|$13,030
|$15,213
|Clean
|$10,692
|$12,639
|$14,731
|Average
|$10,020
|$11,857
|$13,769
|Rough
|$9,348
|$11,074
|$12,806
Estimated values
2017 Hyundai Veloster Turbo R-Spec 3dr Hatchback w/Red Interior (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,637
|$12,624
|$14,790
|Clean
|$10,313
|$12,245
|$14,322
|Average
|$9,664
|$11,487
|$13,386
|Rough
|$9,016
|$10,729
|$12,450
Estimated values
2017 Hyundai Veloster Turbo 3dr Hatchback w/Black Interior (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,609
|$13,650
|$15,879
|Clean
|$11,255
|$13,241
|$15,377
|Average
|$10,547
|$12,421
|$14,372
|Rough
|$9,840
|$11,601
|$13,367
Estimated values
2017 Hyundai Veloster Value Edition 3dr Hatchback w/Black Interior (1.6L 4cyl 6AM) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,500
|$12,420
|$14,513
|Clean
|$10,180
|$12,047
|$14,054
|Average
|$9,540
|$11,302
|$13,135
|Rough
|$8,900
|$10,556
|$12,217
Estimated values
2017 Hyundai Veloster w/Black Interior 3dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,985
|$10,749
|$12,668
|Clean
|$8,711
|$10,426
|$12,267
|Average
|$8,163
|$9,781
|$11,465
|Rough
|$7,616
|$9,135
|$10,663
Estimated values
2017 Hyundai Veloster Turbo 3dr Hatchback w/Orange Interior Accent (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,238
|$13,136
|$15,213
|Clean
|$10,895
|$12,742
|$14,731
|Average
|$10,211
|$11,953
|$13,769
|Rough
|$9,526
|$11,164
|$12,806
Estimated values
2017 Hyundai Veloster w/Black Interior 3dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6AM) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,461
|$11,271
|$13,241
|Clean
|$9,173
|$10,932
|$12,822
|Average
|$8,596
|$10,256
|$11,984
|Rough
|$8,020
|$9,579
|$11,146
Estimated values
2017 Hyundai Veloster Turbo 3dr Hatchback w/Orange Interior Accent (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,571
|$13,631
|$15,879
|Clean
|$11,218
|$13,221
|$15,377
|Average
|$10,513
|$12,403
|$14,372
|Rough
|$9,808
|$11,585
|$13,367