Estimated values
2015 Hyundai Veloster Turbo R-Spec 3dr Hatchback w/Red Interior (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,910
|$9,927
|$12,012
|Clean
|$7,550
|$9,485
|$11,442
|Average
|$6,829
|$8,600
|$10,303
|Rough
|$6,109
|$7,715
|$9,164
Estimated values
2015 Hyundai Veloster RE:FLEX 3dr Hatchback w/Red Interior (1.6L 4cyl 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,935
|$9,964
|$12,061
|Clean
|$7,574
|$9,520
|$11,489
|Average
|$6,851
|$8,632
|$10,346
|Rough
|$6,128
|$7,744
|$9,202
Estimated values
2015 Hyundai Veloster 3dr Hatchback w/Black Interior (1.6L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,822
|$8,639
|$10,510
|Clean
|$6,511
|$8,254
|$10,012
|Average
|$5,890
|$7,484
|$9,015
|Rough
|$5,269
|$6,714
|$8,019
Estimated values
2015 Hyundai Veloster RE:FLEX 3dr Hatchback w/Black Interior (1.6L 4cyl 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,089
|$10,041
|$12,061
|Clean
|$7,721
|$9,593
|$11,489
|Average
|$6,984
|$8,698
|$10,346
|Rough
|$6,247
|$7,803
|$9,202
Estimated values
2015 Hyundai Veloster Turbo 3dr Hatchback w/Black Interior (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,202
|$10,245
|$12,357
|Clean
|$7,829
|$9,789
|$11,771
|Average
|$7,082
|$8,876
|$10,599
|Rough
|$6,335
|$7,963
|$9,428
Estimated values
2015 Hyundai Veloster 3dr Hatchback w/Black Interior (1.6L 4cyl 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,051
|$8,883
|$10,774
|Clean
|$6,730
|$8,487
|$10,263
|Average
|$6,088
|$7,696
|$9,242
|Rough
|$5,446
|$6,904
|$8,220
Estimated values
2015 Hyundai Veloster Turbo 3dr Hatchback w/Black Interior (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,567
|$10,652
|$12,809
|Clean
|$8,177
|$10,177
|$12,202
|Average
|$7,397
|$9,228
|$10,987
|Rough
|$6,617
|$8,278
|$9,773