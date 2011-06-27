Estimated values
2012 Hyundai Veloster 3dr Hatchback w/Red, Black Interior (1.6L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,421
|$5,984
|$7,257
|Clean
|$4,139
|$5,608
|$6,779
|Average
|$3,574
|$4,856
|$5,824
|Rough
|$3,010
|$4,104
|$4,868
Estimated values
2012 Hyundai Veloster 3dr Hatchback w/Gray Interior (1.6L 4cyl 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,668
|$6,298
|$7,625
|Clean
|$4,370
|$5,902
|$7,123
|Average
|$3,774
|$5,110
|$6,119
|Rough
|$3,177
|$4,319
|$5,116
Estimated values
2012 Hyundai Veloster 3dr Hatchback w/Black Interior (1.6L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,359
|$5,925
|$7,198
|Clean
|$4,081
|$5,552
|$6,724
|Average
|$3,524
|$4,808
|$5,777
|Rough
|$2,967
|$4,063
|$4,829
Estimated values
2012 Hyundai Veloster 3dr Hatchback w/Gray Interior (1.6L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,303
|$5,901
|$7,198
|Clean
|$4,029
|$5,530
|$6,724
|Average
|$3,479
|$4,789
|$5,777
|Rough
|$2,929
|$4,047
|$4,829
Estimated values
2012 Hyundai Veloster 3dr Hatchback w/Black Interior (1.6L 4cyl 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,638
|$6,267
|$7,593
|Clean
|$4,342
|$5,873
|$7,093
|Average
|$3,750
|$5,085
|$6,093
|Rough
|$3,157
|$4,298
|$5,094
Estimated values
2012 Hyundai Veloster 3dr Hatchback w/Red, Black Interior (1.6L 4cyl 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,600
|$6,268
|$7,625
|Clean
|$4,306
|$5,874
|$7,123
|Average
|$3,718
|$5,086
|$6,119
|Rough
|$3,131
|$4,298
|$5,116