Vehicle overview

Toyota created the Scion brand to add some pizazz to a corporate image that had become rather stodgy. At this point, it's safe to say that Scion has pretty much achieved its goal, offering a small range of reasonably priced, fashion-forward cars with a lot of room for personalization. The 2016 Scion tC is a two-door, four-seat hatchback coupe that fits right in the middle of the Scion range. While not the snappiest model available — that's the separately reviewed Scion FR-S — it's still a capable coupe with ample appeal.

The Scion tC has been around a while but still has some appealing qualities.

Its sporty looks and fun-to-drive nature may make the headlines, but the 2016 Scion tC's most outstanding feature is what it offers in terms of value. Standard equipment includes Bluetooth, an eight-speaker Pioneer sound system, a 7-inch touchscreen display, 18-inch wheels and a panoramic sunroof: pretty impressive given the modest price point. And while the Edmunds "B" rated tC doesn't receive the best fuel economy ratings from the EPA (26 mpg combined), we discovered that the EPA number is pretty easy to beat in real-world testing. Furthering the case for the tC are its decent-sized backseat and easily accessible cargo area, as there's both good rear-seat real estate and respectable storage for a coupe.

If the 2016 Scion tC has an Achilles' heel, it's an overall lack of refinement. The interior surfaces seem a bit cheap compared to other offerings, and at highway speeds there's significant road and wind noise. Also, the limited rearward visibility is annoying, especially as Scion doesn't offer a rearview camera for the tC. Moreover, both the suspension tuning and the seats are firmer than they need to be.

Viable alternatives in this segment include the Kia Forte Koup, which is a solid choice thanks to its comfort, performance and value. Also worth test-driving are the funky Hyundai Veloster and the upscale Volkswagen Beetle. The 2016 Honda Civic coupe is certainly one to watch, as Honda appears to be back on its game after a disappointing run in recent years. Overall, the 2016 Scion tC satisfies as an affordable and practical car with some spunk, but we recommend checking around a bit before making your final decision.