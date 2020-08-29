Used 2011 Honda CR-Z for Sale Near Me
- 130,747 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,490$1,246 Below Market
- 41,355 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$12,599
- 52,943 miles
$12,998
- 78,984 miles
$10,998
- 177,562 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,295
- 59,878 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$10,995
- 107,988 miles
$6,950
- 81,697 milesDelivery Available*
$10,990
- 86,135 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,990
- 150,275 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,999
- 83,743 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$4,988
- 90,298 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$6,499
- 97,914 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,500
- 114,245 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,339
- 140,260 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$5,990
- 89,038 miles
$7,895
- 125,036 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,500
- used
2012 Honda CR-Z79,943 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,888$1,024 Below Market
Consumer Reviews for the Honda CR-Z
Read recent reviews for the Honda CR-Z
Write a reviewSee all 50 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.650 Reviews
Report abuse
Stealthwalker,12/01/2010
As a previous owner of a CRX-DX (7-years) this CRZ is a welcome pleasure. I traded in my 2001 A4 1.8TQ for this little piece of heaven. It is nice getting back to a smooth clutch. The Audi was a little long on both travel and throw. The exterior styling is a mix of Porsche 928 rear end & heavily modified S2000 front. The interior high end with soft touch controls like the Audi. The well placed control close to the driver. The 6 weeks has been unbelievable in the gas mileage. I am just about to fill up for the third time with: 41.7, 43.5 and 43.4 for miles/gal. avg. Not bad for a 80 City / 20 Highway driving. There seems to be no difference in Normal / Econ mode on mileage, just on stop idle.
