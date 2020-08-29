Used 2011 Honda CR-Z for Sale Near Me

Starfire Auto - Santa Clarita / California

PLEASE READ THIS SECTION! - A VERY COOL LITTLE HYBRID! - 4 BRAND NEW TIRES - EFFICIENT AND RELIABLE! - COLD AC - WELL KEPT INSIDE AND OUT - ALLOY WHEELS AND NICE OPTIONS - CLEAN CARFAX, CLEAN TITLE - WHEN ITS COLD, THE TRANSMISSION FEELS A LITTLE "RUBBER BANDY" WHICH IF YOU LOOK ON THE FORUMS IS QUITE COMMON FOR THIS CAR. NOTHING IS BROKEN, ITS JUST PART OF THE DESIGN OF THE CVT. WHEN WARM, IT DRIVES FAR MORE LIKE A NORMAL CAR - ADD ~15% TO THE PRICE TO GET THE TOTAL AFTER TAXES/DMV FEES EVERYTHING WE KNOW IS ON OUR FAQ PAGE: WWW.STARFIRE-AUTO.COM/FAQ WE ARE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. OUR PRICES ARE NOT NEGOTIABLE!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2011 Honda CR-Z EX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

37 Combined MPG ( 35 City/ 39 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JHMZF1D61BS014344

Stock: DF7132554H

Certified Pre-Owned: No

