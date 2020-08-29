Used 2011 Honda CR-Z for Sale Near Me

67 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
CR-Z Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 67 listings
  • 2011 Honda CR-Z EX in Silver
    used

    2011 Honda CR-Z EX

    130,747 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,490

    $1,246 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Honda CR-Z EX in Silver
    used

    2011 Honda CR-Z EX

    41,355 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $12,599

    Details
  • 2011 Honda CR-Z EX
    used

    2011 Honda CR-Z EX

    52,943 miles

    $12,998

    Details
  • 2011 Honda CR-Z EX
    used

    2011 Honda CR-Z EX

    78,984 miles

    $10,998

    Details
  • 2011 Honda CR-Z EX in Silver
    used

    2011 Honda CR-Z EX

    177,562 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,295

    Details
  • 2011 Honda CR-Z EX
    used

    2011 Honda CR-Z EX

    59,878 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $10,995

    Details
  • 2011 Honda CR-Z in Dark Blue
    used

    2011 Honda CR-Z

    107,988 miles

    $6,950

    Details
  • 2011 Honda CR-Z EX
    used

    2011 Honda CR-Z EX

    81,697 miles
    Delivery Available*

    $10,990

    Details
  • 2011 Honda CR-Z EX
    used

    2011 Honda CR-Z EX

    86,135 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,990

    Details
  • 2011 Honda CR-Z EX
    used

    2011 Honda CR-Z EX

    150,275 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,999

    Details
  • 2011 Honda CR-Z EX
    used

    2011 Honda CR-Z EX

    83,743 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,988

    Details
  • 2011 Honda CR-Z EX
    used

    2011 Honda CR-Z EX

    90,298 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,499

    Details
  • 2011 Honda CR-Z
    used

    2011 Honda CR-Z

    97,914 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,500

    Details
  • 2011 Honda CR-Z in Black
    used

    2011 Honda CR-Z

    114,245 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,339

    Details
  • 2011 Honda CR-Z in Dark Blue
    used

    2011 Honda CR-Z

    140,260 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,990

    Details
  • 2011 Honda CR-Z EX
    used

    2011 Honda CR-Z EX

    89,038 miles

    $7,895

    Details
  • 2011 Honda CR-Z EX
    used

    2011 Honda CR-Z EX

    125,036 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,500

    Details
  • 2012 Honda CR-Z in Silver
    used

    2012 Honda CR-Z

    79,943 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,888

    $1,024 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Honda CR-Z searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 67 listings
  1. Home
  2. Honda
  3. Honda CR-Z
  4. Used 2011 Honda CR-Z

Consumer Reviews for the Honda CR-Z

Read recent reviews for the Honda CR-Z
Overall Consumer Rating
4.650 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 50 reviews
  • 5
    (74%)
  • 4
    (16%)
  • 3
    (6%)
  • 2
    (4%)
CRX - REBORN
Stealthwalker,12/01/2010
As a previous owner of a CRX-DX (7-years) this CRZ is a welcome pleasure. I traded in my 2001 A4 1.8TQ for this little piece of heaven. It is nice getting back to a smooth clutch. The Audi was a little long on both travel and throw. The exterior styling is a mix of Porsche 928 rear end & heavily modified S2000 front. The interior high end with soft touch controls like the Audi. The well placed control close to the driver. The 6 weeks has been unbelievable in the gas mileage. I am just about to fill up for the third time with: 41.7, 43.5 and 43.4 for miles/gal. avg. Not bad for a 80 City / 20 Highway driving. There seems to be no difference in Normal / Econ mode on mileage, just on stop idle.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Honda
CR-Z
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Honda CR-Z info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings

* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.