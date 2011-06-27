Used 1999 Hyundai Tiburon Consumer Reviews
The Great Silver Shark
B-E-A-U-tiful, this car is awesome. Cheap. Fast. Comfortable. All-Around Amazing. I have no bad things to say about the car except that its a great experience. The handling and cosmetics say at least $20,000, but it was sold to me for $6,999. Awesome.
90,000 miles and still going strong
I have 90,000 miles on my Tiburon and it still running great. I have only had to replace the Battery once and I got a tune-up when I hit 60,000 miles other than that I have had zero problems with it.
Save your money.
I have never been so happy to get rid of a car in my life. Put way tooo much money into a huge lemon. Constantly sinking LARGE amounts of money into this foreign car. When something goes on these cars only Hyundai dealers want to mess with them. I would cringe when i would have to stop at a red light because it would take me 20 minutes to get back to speed.
The Tib
I really enjoy all aspects of my car.
Emissions
If you live in the state of Georgia don't buy a Hyundai. They will pass OBD emission test and will not do anything about it.
