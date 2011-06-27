  1. Home
Used 2008 Honda Ridgeline Consumer Reviews

One great vehicle!

Chris, 04/09/2009
15 of 15 people found this review helpful

Have had this one year and nearly 15000 miles. This has been all I had expected and more. It drives more like a car than a truck, and yet is incredibly spacious and has lots of novel features. It is wide enough to put a mountain bike inside the back (putting the seats up) without having to take off the front wheel. You can comfortably sit 3 across the back, or fit a 4x8 sheet of plywood in the bed. A lot has been written about this truck, so I really will only add that I am more impressed with this truck after owning it for a year than I was when I first bought it! The only negative I can think of is the gas mileage is mediocre. I average 17, but have gotten as high as 22 on the highway.

Great truck

TJH, 09/04/2010
14 of 14 people found this review helpful

I bought this truck because I needed something for 4 adults with light hauling capacity. Additionally, Hondas are very reliable and the build quality on this truck is amazing. I expect, like my 2000 Accord, it will run for a long time with out serious repairs. The handling and comfort are excellent in all weather. This truck will handle all road conditions with confidence. I recently took it off road through some very rugged trails near the ANF and it got me there and back with ease. It is big and heavy and you pay for that in gas mileage. I consistently get 20 mpg on the highway, however I don't mind as the view, safety and comfort while driving are worth it.

My Barbie Truck

Mike, 12/26/2015
RT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
14 of 14 people found this review helpful

Awesome car, ours has low miles for the age. We have ~60K miles on it and it is running strong. No major issues and its great for my wife. My only complaint is that it is a little tight with a full sized car seat in the back. However, I am 6' tall and feel like I have not had an issue feeling like it was not roomy enough.

if it only had 300h.p.

redc5vete, 09/04/2014
19 of 20 people found this review helpful

I really enjoy this truck. gets more compliments than my 02 vette. I do have aftermarket 22 inch chrome wheels though. with lo-pro tires and the Ridgelines Formal Black color it is awesome. Never had any trouble from it except when I ran hi-test bp in it. after a while I had spark knock which went away fast after going back to reg. its only low mark is it's an inch to short in legroom for a 6 foot man. I do recommend changing the Trans., Power steering, and diff. fluids after 50000 miles. the shift and wheel turn improvement was tremendous. only a $200 dollar job at a service station. the 2 way tailgate, wet/dry trunk and luxury amenities are just icing on the cake

Solid, but not great.

Loyal Honda Man, 12/15/2009
10 of 10 people found this review helpful

Purchased Ridgeline to be the "family car," and in that function, it has performed satisfactorily. After almost 30,000 miles, it has been perfectly reliable, and has been a solid all-around-family-vehicle. Fuel econ has been 15-16 in town, 18-20 on highways. The engine is adequate if underwhelming for normal use but simply inadequate for towing much of anything. I towed a mid-sized trailer of approx. 2,500 lbs on level ground and the engine worked very hard and with mileage of only 9-10mpg. It is, however, very functional and the interior cabin space is efficiently maximized. LOVE the in-bed trunk, built-in bed cleats, as well as the built-in lighting for the truck bed.

