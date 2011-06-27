Used 2007 Honda Element Consumer Reviews

kris corah , 03/01/2017 LX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 5A)

4 years with our element. Honestly there isn't much to complain about it, but I just never grew to love it. The transmission annoys me, it's constantly hunting thru the gear, yes, I know it's getting me the best mileage it can. The shifts aren't hard or harsh. In fact they aren't unpleasant at all, I just find it annoying listening to the engine cycle up and down as the trans constantly shifts at every rise or dip in the road. The highway at 70 is truly busy for the transmission. Road noise is a bit on the loud side as well. Crosswinds are fairly disruptive, pushing the car around on the road. The rear doors are a love/hate item for me as well. There is a different routine to using them in parking lots and requires some forethought. Getting in/out with kids can be an exercise in frustration. I've been trapped between the doors many times, doing some sort of dance/juggling to get into position to be able to get out from between the doors so they can be closed. The doors open about 90 degrees which makes getting in/out and loading easier but brings the doors in range of neighboring cars in parking lots. When a 5 yr old leans on the door to get out it is simple for the door to swing open enough to bump the car beside you. Aside from the low tire pressure monitor coming on and staying on about a year after we got the car it has been almost faultless. Fuel mileage is not very good. we get about 22-23 most of the time, a mile or 2 less in the winter and it will get 24+ on the highway at speed. the best mileage I've seen was 26. On the plus side, it's roomy, for its size. The seats fold flat or swing up clearing most of the floor. They can be removed but I'd rather take a punch from mike Tyson. Our 5 year old loves to "decorate" the car by drawing on the matte black plastic panels with sidewalk chalk. It's a nice conversation piece. The people at my wife's work love it. It is an excellent choice for someone with small kids and/or dogs. We fold the back flat on one seat (rear) and our great Dane lays there next to the kid in his car seat. 3-6-18. still have this thing. we will probably be trading it in the next few months when we decide on a replacement. It has held up pretty well. The seats have stains and the passenger side dash has a weird discoloration on the accent panel. The tach needle fell off about 6 months ago. there is a rust spot on the driverside rear door. all in al we got our moneys worth out of it. going on 160,000 miles.