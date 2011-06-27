Estimated values
2007 Honda Element LX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,277
|$5,264
|$6,364
|Clean
|$3,040
|$4,877
|$5,885
|Average
|$2,566
|$4,101
|$4,928
|Rough
|$2,091
|$3,325
|$3,971
Estimated values
2007 Honda Element EX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,957
|$4,165
|$4,837
|Clean
|$2,743
|$3,858
|$4,473
|Average
|$2,315
|$3,245
|$3,746
|Rough
|$1,887
|$2,631
|$3,018
Estimated values
2007 Honda Element LX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,791
|$4,135
|$4,880
|Clean
|$2,589
|$3,830
|$4,513
|Average
|$2,185
|$3,221
|$3,779
|Rough
|$1,781
|$2,612
|$3,045
Estimated values
2007 Honda Element LX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,093
|$4,404
|$5,132
|Clean
|$2,869
|$4,080
|$4,746
|Average
|$2,422
|$3,431
|$3,974
|Rough
|$1,974
|$2,782
|$3,202
Estimated values
2007 Honda Element LX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,927
|$6,492
|$7,909
|Clean
|$3,642
|$6,013
|$7,315
|Average
|$3,074
|$5,057
|$6,125
|Rough
|$2,506
|$4,101
|$4,935
Estimated values
2007 Honda Element SC 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,995
|$4,203
|$4,874
|Clean
|$2,779
|$3,893
|$4,507
|Average
|$2,345
|$3,274
|$3,774
|Rough
|$1,912
|$2,655
|$3,041
Estimated values
2007 Honda Element EX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,422
|$5,061
|$5,971
|Clean
|$3,174
|$4,688
|$5,522
|Average
|$2,679
|$3,943
|$4,623
|Rough
|$2,184
|$3,197
|$3,725
Estimated values
2007 Honda Element EX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,887
|$4,211
|$4,947
|Clean
|$2,678
|$3,901
|$4,575
|Average
|$2,260
|$3,280
|$3,831
|Rough
|$1,842
|$2,660
|$3,086
Estimated values
2007 Honda Element SC 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,497
|$5,293
|$6,288
|Clean
|$3,244
|$4,903
|$5,815
|Average
|$2,738
|$4,123
|$4,869
|Rough
|$2,232
|$3,343
|$3,923
Estimated values
2007 Honda Element EX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,227
|$4,781
|$5,644
|Clean
|$2,993
|$4,429
|$5,219
|Average
|$2,526
|$3,725
|$4,370
|Rough
|$2,059
|$3,020
|$3,521