2007 Honda Element Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2007 Honda Element LX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,277$5,264$6,364
Clean$3,040$4,877$5,885
Average$2,566$4,101$4,928
Rough$2,091$3,325$3,971
Estimated values
2007 Honda Element EX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,957$4,165$4,837
Clean$2,743$3,858$4,473
Average$2,315$3,245$3,746
Rough$1,887$2,631$3,018
Estimated values
2007 Honda Element LX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,791$4,135$4,880
Clean$2,589$3,830$4,513
Average$2,185$3,221$3,779
Rough$1,781$2,612$3,045
Estimated values
2007 Honda Element LX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,093$4,404$5,132
Clean$2,869$4,080$4,746
Average$2,422$3,431$3,974
Rough$1,974$2,782$3,202
Estimated values
2007 Honda Element LX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,927$6,492$7,909
Clean$3,642$6,013$7,315
Average$3,074$5,057$6,125
Rough$2,506$4,101$4,935
Estimated values
2007 Honda Element SC 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,995$4,203$4,874
Clean$2,779$3,893$4,507
Average$2,345$3,274$3,774
Rough$1,912$2,655$3,041
Estimated values
2007 Honda Element EX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,422$5,061$5,971
Clean$3,174$4,688$5,522
Average$2,679$3,943$4,623
Rough$2,184$3,197$3,725
Estimated values
2007 Honda Element EX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,887$4,211$4,947
Clean$2,678$3,901$4,575
Average$2,260$3,280$3,831
Rough$1,842$2,660$3,086
Estimated values
2007 Honda Element SC 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,497$5,293$6,288
Clean$3,244$4,903$5,815
Average$2,738$4,123$4,869
Rough$2,232$3,343$3,923
Estimated values
2007 Honda Element EX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,227$4,781$5,644
Clean$2,993$4,429$5,219
Average$2,526$3,725$4,370
Rough$2,059$3,020$3,521
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2007 Honda Element on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2007 Honda Element with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,040 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,877 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2007 Honda Element. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2007 Honda Element and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2007 Honda Element ranges from $2,091 to $6,364, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2007 Honda Element is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.