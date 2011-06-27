"Bertha" has logged nearly 300,000 miles with very little other than regular maintainance, Tires, batteries, plugs, wires etc. Has the original motor, transmission, starter. Insurance costs are lower than most. She's got a little rust on the top and the hood has recently lost its top coat of paint but for a dark blue paint it has done pretty well. The interior looks barely used even though it has hauled people/children, lumber (a full 4X8 sheet of plywood will go inside) and all kinds of other cargo. Got it at 92,000 miles after a family with kids. I call it my transformer car. It will tow, haul, rides good on trips. The A/C has been replaced twice the last 50,000 miles. Great bargain.

Read more