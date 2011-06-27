1995 GMC Suburban Review
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$1,059 - $2,245
Used Suburban for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1995 Highlights
New interior with driver airbag debuts. New dashboard features modular design with controls that are much easier to read and use. The 1500 models can now be ordered with turbodiesel engine. Brake/transmission shift interlock is added to automatic transmission. Seats and door panels are revised. New console on models with bucket seats features pivoting writing surface, along with rear cupholders and storage drawer. Uplevel radios come with automatic volume controls that raise or lower the volume depending on vehicle speed.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1995 GMC Suburban.
Most helpful consumer reviews
seasalt44,06/06/2012
"Bertha" has logged nearly 300,000 miles with very little other than regular maintainance, Tires, batteries, plugs, wires etc. Has the original motor, transmission, starter. Insurance costs are lower than most. She's got a little rust on the top and the hood has recently lost its top coat of paint but for a dark blue paint it has done pretty well. The interior looks barely used even though it has hauled people/children, lumber (a full 4X8 sheet of plywood will go inside) and all kinds of other cargo. Got it at 92,000 miles after a family with kids. I call it my transformer car. It will tow, haul, rides good on trips. The A/C has been replaced twice the last 50,000 miles. Great bargain.
Newton,06/13/2002
I purchased this `95 Suburban new. Since I ordered, it had everything I wanted and needed. I have been very pleased with it's performance and handling. At the 100,000 mile mark it went in for new tires and the installer just had to remark on what a nice truck it still was. We are so pleased that we are about to pick up a 2002 Yukon XL, equiped much the same except we moved up to a 3/4 ton to pull a larger trailer. I wouldn't have anything else. I do hope that we are as pleased as with our last purchase. A terrific truck!
kev,12/09/2009
i bought a 95 2500 2 wheel drive 5.7 nothing but good luck with thin vehicle. i pull a 2 ton trailer every day almost i am a contractor and i put it to the test. i now have 271k on it no smoke and no rust at all. it starts every time no matter what the weather is. it still has perfect paint. i'm very happy. this thing will pull anything you hook it up to.
GMC owner,12/22/2009
Bought in 2008, This truck is a great truck , does everything including great cargo space. plenty of room for a growing family like mine. I have right now over 207k on the original engine and cranks everyday, had to replace brakes more than twice, but thats it. I have put about 50k on the engine. It has very poor gasoline, as you can imagine. takes 100.00 a week to keep going. That will break you over time. I am going to park it or sell it now because of that. And it needs some repair.
Features & Specs
See all Used 1995 GMC Suburban features & specs
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
180 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
11 city / 14 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
180 hp @ 4000 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Suburban
Related Used 1995 GMC Suburban info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- Toyota Corolla 2019