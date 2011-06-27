  1. Home
1995 GMC Suburban Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1995 Highlights

New interior with driver airbag debuts. New dashboard features modular design with controls that are much easier to read and use. The 1500 models can now be ordered with turbodiesel engine. Brake/transmission shift interlock is added to automatic transmission. Seats and door panels are revised. New console on models with bucket seats features pivoting writing surface, along with rear cupholders and storage drawer. Uplevel radios come with automatic volume controls that raise or lower the volume depending on vehicle speed.

Consumer reviews

Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

A tribute to Bertha
seasalt44,06/06/2012
"Bertha" has logged nearly 300,000 miles with very little other than regular maintainance, Tires, batteries, plugs, wires etc. Has the original motor, transmission, starter. Insurance costs are lower than most. She's got a little rust on the top and the hood has recently lost its top coat of paint but for a dark blue paint it has done pretty well. The interior looks barely used even though it has hauled people/children, lumber (a full 4X8 sheet of plywood will go inside) and all kinds of other cargo. Got it at 92,000 miles after a family with kids. I call it my transformer car. It will tow, haul, rides good on trips. The A/C has been replaced twice the last 50,000 miles. Great bargain.
The First of Many
Newton,06/13/2002
I purchased this `95 Suburban new. Since I ordered, it had everything I wanted and needed. I have been very pleased with it's performance and handling. At the 100,000 mile mark it went in for new tires and the installer just had to remark on what a nice truck it still was. We are so pleased that we are about to pick up a 2002 Yukon XL, equiped much the same except we moved up to a 3/4 ton to pull a larger trailer. I wouldn't have anything else. I do hope that we are as pleased as with our last purchase. A terrific truck!
perfect ill buy a second one
kev,12/09/2009
i bought a 95 2500 2 wheel drive 5.7 nothing but good luck with thin vehicle. i pull a 2 ton trailer every day almost i am a contractor and i put it to the test. i now have 271k on it no smoke and no rust at all. it starts every time no matter what the weather is. it still has perfect paint. i'm very happy. this thing will pull anything you hook it up to.
Family Truck/ Cost in Gas
GMC owner,12/22/2009
Bought in 2008, This truck is a great truck , does everything including great cargo space. plenty of room for a growing family like mine. I have right now over 207k on the original engine and cranks everyday, had to replace brakes more than twice, but thats it. I have put about 50k on the engine. It has very poor gasoline, as you can imagine. takes 100.00 a week to keep going. That will break you over time. I am going to park it or sell it now because of that. And it needs some repair.
Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
180 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
11 city / 14 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
180 hp @ 4000 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1995 GMC Suburban Overview

The Used 1995 GMC Suburban is offered in the following submodels: Suburban SUV. Available styles include C2500 4dr SUV, K1500 4dr SUV 4WD, C1500 4dr SUV, and K2500 4dr SUV 4WD.

What's a good price on a Used 1995 GMC Suburban?

Which used 1995 GMC Suburbans are available in my area?

