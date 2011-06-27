  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Suburban
  4. Used 1996 GMC Suburban
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(9)
Appraise this car

1996 GMC Suburban Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
GMC Suburban for Sale
List Price Estimate
$1,075 - $2,281
Used Suburban for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Gaze down the side of a Suburban and all you see is steel and more steel, stretching rearward. Hike yourself aboard and you can't help but feel you're in a truck, ready for the long haul--which is exactly what pleases many owners of these biggies. Compact-vehicle fans have a hard time grasping the appeal, but full-size "truck wagons" have been luring more and more upscale motorists.

GMC claims this mammoth combines the comfort of a luxury sedan with the "tenacity and utility of a packhorse." Except for the nearly-identical Chevrolet model, also named Suburban and priced just slightly lower, there's nothing else quite like it on the market.

For 1996, GMC has reengineered its gasoline V8 engines. Standard is a Vortec 5700 V8, which has gained 50 horsepower and 25 foot-pounds of torque over last year's 5.7-liter engine. The big Vortec 7400 benefits from similar power gains. Long-life engine coolant is installed in both engines, and doesn't need to be changed until the payment booklet is empty.

Inside is a driver airbag and a brake/transmission interlock, which prevents shifting out of "park" unless your foot is on the brake pedal. The modern instrument panel holds a selection of white-on-black analog gauges with zone markings and red-orange needles, but we wish it also held a passenger side airbag. Rear seat heat ducts are new, as is standard illuminated entry. Climate controls are easy to grasp and use, within easy reach of each occupant. Dual cupholders ease out of a compartment at the center of the dashboard, and three assist handles help entry/exit. Four-wheel drive models can be ordered with a new electronic shift mechanism that does away with the bulky shifter in the center of the floor. Passenger car tires make less rough-and-tumble Suburbans ride more smoothly and quietly.

Despite its pickup truck heritage, the Suburban produces a stable and reasonably comfortable, if not exactly cushiony, ride--at least until you stray away from smooth pavement. Gasoline engines tend to guzzle as expected, and if you're planning to carry heavy loads much of the time, or haul a trailer, give the big-block V8 a whirl before deciding to accept the base engine.

Currently, GM owns this niche in the SUV market. Until 1997, when Ford debuts the Expedition, the only way to get a big honking four-door rig like this one is to visit your GMC, or Chevrolet, dealer.

1996 Highlights

Giant SUV gets daytime running lights to make it more visible to other drivers. New V8s, quieter tires and long-life spark plugs and coolant make the Suburban less costly to maintain. Rear passengers get warmer faster, thanks to new rear-seat heat ducting. Illuminated entry is newly standard, and electronic 4WD controls are a new option.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1996 GMC Suburban.

5(78%)
4(11%)
3(11%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
9 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 9 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best bet for hauling kids & tack
big boat,09/14/2004
We needed this because mini vans don't go into the woods deer hunting. This is a man's truck, king of the road. Even when my wife drives it, she is Queen of the road. Stay out of the way or get smashed. It once hit a parked car & held not a mark...poor rear end of the other car was BAD. I recommend this to any one who has boats, jets ski's, hauls hunting gear, or just likes to cruise around. Very roomy & string. You won't even know that your're pulling that huge boat behind you.
Best GMC model ever.
Jack Bennett,11/20/2017
K2500 4dr SUV 4WD
I've modded mine adding locking differentials and aftermarket wheels and it still runs like new. I would recommend this to a friend.
350,000 Km and still humming
Bill Milne,02/07/2009
Purchased this vehicle coming off lease at 160,000km. Used to pull 24 ft 6000lb Bayliner boat for years and family to cottage and run deliveries for a business. Only problem is 3 replacements of fuel pump. Suggest use full synthetic oil for winter driving for quieter startups. Fuel milage: incredable for SUV this size, 21 MPG on highway and 18 in city. Great family and business vehicle
Problems before thier time
shade tree mech,11/02/2004
Transmission went out at 43,000 miles. The fluid and filter was changed at 30,000. The transmission shop said a bearing in the "reverse plantary came apart. He called it a fluke. I pulled and installed the trans myself but it cost $900.00 to rebuild - an expensive fluke. The fuel pump went out at 51,000± miles. The rear end started whinning slightly at 45,000 miles. It was incorrectely clearanced at the factory. The shim on the left side was too thin resulting in the whin and some bearing chatter marks. I reclearanced the ring gear with the original bearing and it is still running quiet at 71,000 miles. Has anybody had similar problems?
See all 9 reviews of the 1996 GMC Suburban
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
250 hp @ 4600 rpm
MPG
12 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
250 hp @ 4600 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
250 hp @ 4600 rpm
MPG
11 city / 16 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
250 hp @ 4600 rpm
See all Used 1996 GMC Suburban features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1996 GMC Suburban

Used 1996 GMC Suburban Overview

The Used 1996 GMC Suburban is offered in the following submodels: Suburban SUV. Available styles include C2500 4dr SUV, C1500 4dr SUV, K2500 4dr SUV 4WD, and K1500 4dr SUV 4WD.

What's a good price on a Used 1996 GMC Suburban?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1996 GMC Suburbans are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1996 GMC Suburban for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1996 GMC Suburban.

Can't find a used 1996 GMC Suburbans you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used GMC Suburban for sale - 4 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $12,177.

Find a used GMC for sale - 4 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $9,882.

Find a used certified pre-owned GMC Suburban for sale - 6 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $23,214.

Find a used certified pre-owned GMC for sale - 3 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $23,659.

Should I lease or buy a 1996 GMC Suburban?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out GMC lease specials
Check out GMC Suburban lease specials

Related Used 1996 GMC Suburban info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles