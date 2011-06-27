Estimated values
1995 GMC Suburban K2500 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,550
|$2,789
|$3,457
|Clean
|$1,386
|$2,494
|$3,092
|Average
|$1,059
|$1,905
|$2,361
|Rough
|$732
|$1,315
|$1,630
Estimated values
1995 GMC Suburban C2500 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,100
|$1,553
|$1,799
|Clean
|$984
|$1,389
|$1,609
|Average
|$752
|$1,061
|$1,228
|Rough
|$519
|$732
|$848
Estimated values
1995 GMC Suburban K1500 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$952
|$1,791
|$2,245
|Clean
|$851
|$1,602
|$2,008
|Average
|$650
|$1,223
|$1,533
|Rough
|$449
|$845
|$1,059
Estimated values
1995 GMC Suburban C1500 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$809
|$1,468
|$1,823
|Clean
|$724
|$1,312
|$1,631
|Average
|$553
|$1,002
|$1,245
|Rough
|$382
|$692
|$860