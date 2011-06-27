1991 GMC Suburban Review
Other years
List Price Estimate
$695 - $1,475
Edmunds' Expert Review
1991 Highlights
Manual transmission is dropped.
Consumer reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
Ron,09/11/2005
I bought my '91 Suburban in fall of '90! It currently has 178000 miles on it and has performed flawlessly for 15 years. My only regret is that I did not buy two of these in '90. I plan to keep it as long as I can--perhaps even installing a new engine if necessary. The vehicle is still in showroom condition as I have kept it out of the Midwest salt for the last several winters. What an awesome purchase for 22K out the door w/ warranty. GM knew how to build them in '90!! Has anyone out there had a similar experience??
Fish,12/18/2004
I bought my 1991 GMC Suburban in 1992 with 115,000 miles on it and have since put on another 70,000 miles. This was the last year of this body style. The engine is the best feature. It has more towing power then I could ever need and the engine has been running flawlessly since I purchased the truck. It has tons of room on the inside with seating for nine passengers. I love this truck and I get a lot of looks and complements from other SUV owners. The only drawback for me is the tailgate. I wish I my truck had the "barn doors". The hinge on one side of my tailgate has rusted out. It is difficult to open and close. The tailgate option makes loading the rear compartment awkward and difficult.
Kenny,08/28/2007
I originally bought a 2wd '88 Suburban for house projects and hauling. I found that this vehicle is actually fun to drive. I looked for the last model year for the best features and settled on this 91 GMC Suburban. The former owner took very good care of it. I love this truck. With the second row folded down, there is almost nothing that I can't haul.
Features & Specs
MPG
11 city / 15 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
185 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
11 city / 16 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
185 hp @ 4000 rpm
Safety
