Consumer Rating
(19)
1998 GMC Suburban Review

Pros & Cons

  • Huge interior with seating for up to 9 passengers. Fun to drive. Great V-8 engine.
  • Ride on pavement is unrefined. All the good stuff is optional.
List Price Estimate
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Gaze down the side of a Suburban and all you see is steel and more steel, stretching rearward. Hike yourself aboard and you can't help but feel you're in a truck, ready for the long haul--which is exactly what pleases many owners of these biggies. Compact-SUV fans have a hard time grasping the appeal, but full-size "truck wagons" have been luring more and more upscale motorists.

GMC claims this mammoth combines the comfort of a luxury sedan with the "tenacity and utility of a packhorse." Except for the nearly identical Chevrolet model, also named Suburban and priced just slightly lower, there was nothing else quite like it on the market, until Ford crashed the party last year with the new Expedition.

For 1998, GMC has added some standard equipment to make its version of the Suburban more upscale. A power driver's seat, PassLock theft deterrent system, and electrochromic rearview mirror are all part of the base price this year. A new Luxury Convenience Package adds a three-channel HomeLink transmitter, 46mm Bilstein shocks, heated front seats, heated electrochromic rearview mirrors, and a power front passenger seat to the top-level SLT. Suburbans with 4WD get a new Autotrac transfer case. Autotrac is a fully automatic 4WD system that will transfer power to the front axle when rear wheel slippage is detected. If rear wheel slippage is excessive, the system switches to "4-Hi" mode with no driver input. Basically, you set it and forget it. Three new colors add some zip to the exterior.

Inside, the modern instrument panel holds a selection of white-on-black analog gauges with zone markings and red-orange needles. Climate controls are easy to grasp and use, within easy reach of each occupant. Dual cupholders ease out of a compartment at the center of the dashboard, but are poorly located so that beverages sit in front of the air vents. Three assist handles help entry/exit. Passenger car tires make less rough-and-tumble Suburbans ride smoothly and quietly. For 1998, carpeted floor mats and a cargo area mat are standard.

Despite its pickup truck heritage, the Suburban produces a stable and reasonably comfortable, if not exactly cushiony, ride--at least until you stray away from smooth pavement. We do wish the driver's seat backrest didn't feel reclined when in its most upright position. Gasoline engines tend to guzzle as expected, and if you're planning to carry heavy loads much of the time (or haul a trailer) give the big-block Vortec 7400 V8 a whirl before deciding to accept the base engine.

The Suburban is one our favorites. It's a no-holds barred, no apologies kind of truck that can carry or tow just about anything you'd want to move without professional assistance. With a strong lineup of engines and more room inside than the Ford Expedition or 1998 Lincoln Navigator, we'd take the Suburban so long as we could live with it occupying the driveway rather than the garage.

1998 Highlights

Depowered second-generation airbags protect front-seat occupants for 1998. Carpeted floor mats become standard. Standard equipment also includes PassLock theft-deterrent system, electrochromic rearview mirror and automatic four-wheel drive on K-series models.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1998 GMC Suburban.

5(53%)
4(37%)
3(10%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.4
19 reviews
19 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Sad Owner
disheartened,11/24/2003
Purchased with 83,000 miles. Now 96,000 miles on the clock. Repairs so far: AC hoses & condensor, ($1,000), front breaks, (Repaired by the dealer), shocks, (%150), front end alignment, (twice so far, $200 combined), intake manifold gaskets, due to coolant leak, ($350). Next trip to the shop is scheduled for 12-2- 03 to diagnose another coolant leak. The dealer can't work on this truck for a week due, I suppose, to all of the other 1998 Suburbans in the shop. Do not buy one of these vehicles.
Solid SUV
I_like_burban,01/05/2007
I purchased this vehicle with 114000 miles six months ago. I've needed to patch the A/C lines and replace two U joints. Other than that, the Suburban has been solid. Great on long trips, comfortable, MPG runs 13-14 city and 15-16 hwy. Usable cargo space is excellent with the third row seats out, and I can pack 8 people in when all the seats are installed. Good substitute for a full sized pickup if you don't want to sacrifice seating space. The Suburbans tend to run a couple of thousand dollars less than comparable pickups on the used market as well. If you're buying a Suburban with over 90,000 miles, look for one that has already had the transmission rebuilt.
Great American made truck
Imateetoo,07/28/2009
We bought this truck used at 60,000 miles and have had very little trouble with it. I wanted something that could pull my horse trailer over mountains with no problem and it more than delivers. The 2500 model / 454hp engine is outstanding! Having the rear A/C is essential with people in the third seat in the summer. We are and will remain a Suburban family! My last Suburban (a 1979) went to almost 300,000 miles on the original engine. GMC certainly does make a GREAT truck!
Third times a charm
Bunnys454,07/24/2010
This is my third suburban I've owned, and i have to say that the third is definitely a charm. I love hauling my kids, their friends, my friends and all the extra crap in the back of my truck. It pulls anything i ask it to and the 454 isn't that bad with mileage. Mine has been slightly neglected over the last year, but my baby always starts and runs for me! I'm proud to be seen in it and know that its a tank but who cares? I'm in Minnesota and I'm telling you, burbs are tanks! Two feet of snow, two wheel drive, and you still can fly past people. Ive been offered on it, but wont sell this one. Hes a keeper for sure!
See all 19 reviews of the 1998 GMC Suburban
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
12 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
255 hp @ 4600 rpm
See all Used 1998 GMC Suburban features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1998 GMC Suburban Overview

The Used 1998 GMC Suburban is offered in the following submodels: Suburban SUV. Available styles include C1500 4dr SUV, C2500 4dr SUV, K1500 4dr SUV 4WD, and K2500 4dr SUV 4WD.

