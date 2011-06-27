1992 GMC Suburban Review
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$1,211 - $2,568
Used Suburban for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1992 Highlights
All-new design debuts based on platform and styling of Sierra. Cargo space and towing capacity are up. ABS works on all four wheels even in 4WD. Tailgate glass is lifted up instead of powered down. No diesel is offered. GM's Instatrac 4WD system is standard on K models.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1992 GMC Suburban.
Most helpful consumer reviews
allen5532,09/30/2008
They dont make them like this anymore. I love this thing. Road trips are like ease. If you can get one cheap pick it up.
John,01/18/2010
I bought it in 1998 and now have 170,000 miles on it. As everyone says, it gets the job done no matter how big or small. Used ones always seem to have new transmissions, but I always use 3rd gear going up and down hills so the torque converter doesn't have to work, and the trans still seems just fine. Bought some Michelin LT265/75R16 tires for it 60,000 miles ago soon after I got the Sub and they are still going strong although I'll replace them before going in the snow again. It's resale value is so low that it's not worth selling and I keep it around for heavy hauling - it's still just a sturdy GM pickup with a fancy covered rear. I get 14 mpg or more on the road at 75 mph.
M. Morrison,02/20/2008
Love everything about my 1992 Suburban except putting gas in it. I purchased this truck because I work for a parrot and wild bird rescue on weekends and needed the room. So far, there hasn't been anything I can't fit in it...people, large cages...I've had it through some trails on our property that our 4x4 Kaboda has trouble with and have yet to be pulled out. Absolutly no reliability issues as of yet...I prefer this engine to the newer Vortec engine with the troublesome intakes. If you don't mind $130.00 fill-ups, it's the ultimate hauler!
B,12/02/2007
My 92 Suburban was in my family, a family member gave it to me. It was pretty well taken care of except for the fact he barely drove it, so some rust accumilated. It has the great 5.7 liter, which isn't too good on gas. Also, the 42 gallon tank is very unforgiving. I'll put in $40 in gas, and the needle barely moves, but whatever it is really fun to drive. My exhaust was falling off so I put in a performance LMC truck dual ehaust system, which sounds great, and was only $20 more than a stock style system. I also put in a new stereo, and speakers because the one it came with didn't work. If you take care of this truck, it will work great.
Features & Specs
See all Used 1992 GMC Suburban features & specs
MPG
11 city / 16 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
210 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
11 city / 15 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
210 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 4000 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Suburban
Related Used 1992 GMC Suburban info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- Toyota Corolla 2019