I bought it in 1998 and now have 170,000 miles on it. As everyone says, it gets the job done no matter how big or small. Used ones always seem to have new transmissions, but I always use 3rd gear going up and down hills so the torque converter doesn't have to work, and the trans still seems just fine. Bought some Michelin LT265/75R16 tires for it 60,000 miles ago soon after I got the Sub and they are still going strong although I'll replace them before going in the snow again. It's resale value is so low that it's not worth selling and I keep it around for heavy hauling - it's still just a sturdy GM pickup with a fancy covered rear. I get 14 mpg or more on the road at 75 mph.

