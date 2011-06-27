  1. Home
Edmunds' Expert Review

1992 Highlights

All-new design debuts based on platform and styling of Sierra. Cargo space and towing capacity are up. ABS works on all four wheels even in 4WD. Tailgate glass is lifted up instead of powered down. No diesel is offered. GM's Instatrac 4WD system is standard on K models.

The Beast
allen5532,09/30/2008
They dont make them like this anymore. I love this thing. Road trips are like ease. If you can get one cheap pick it up.
Gets the job done
John,01/18/2010
I bought it in 1998 and now have 170,000 miles on it. As everyone says, it gets the job done no matter how big or small. Used ones always seem to have new transmissions, but I always use 3rd gear going up and down hills so the torque converter doesn't have to work, and the trans still seems just fine. Bought some Michelin LT265/75R16 tires for it 60,000 miles ago soon after I got the Sub and they are still going strong although I'll replace them before going in the snow again. It's resale value is so low that it's not worth selling and I keep it around for heavy hauling - it's still just a sturdy GM pickup with a fancy covered rear. I get 14 mpg or more on the road at 75 mph.
The Ultimate Hauler
M. Morrison,02/20/2008
Love everything about my 1992 Suburban except putting gas in it. I purchased this truck because I work for a parrot and wild bird rescue on weekends and needed the room. So far, there hasn't been anything I can't fit in it...people, large cages...I've had it through some trails on our property that our 4x4 Kaboda has trouble with and have yet to be pulled out. Absolutly no reliability issues as of yet...I prefer this engine to the newer Vortec engine with the troublesome intakes. If you don't mind $130.00 fill-ups, it's the ultimate hauler!
92 Suburban c1500
B,12/02/2007
My 92 Suburban was in my family, a family member gave it to me. It was pretty well taken care of except for the fact he barely drove it, so some rust accumilated. It has the great 5.7 liter, which isn't too good on gas. Also, the 42 gallon tank is very unforgiving. I'll put in $40 in gas, and the needle barely moves, but whatever it is really fun to drive. My exhaust was falling off so I put in a performance LMC truck dual ehaust system, which sounds great, and was only $20 more than a stock style system. I also put in a new stereo, and speakers because the one it came with didn't work. If you take care of this truck, it will work great.
Features & Specs

MPG
11 city / 16 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
210 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
11 city / 15 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
210 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 4000 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1992 GMC Suburban Overview

The Used 1992 GMC Suburban is offered in the following submodels: Suburban SUV. Available styles include C1500 4dr SUV, C2500 4dr SUV, K1500 4dr SUV 4WD, and K2500 4dr SUV 4WD.

