5 star reviews: 58 %

4 star reviews: 28 %

3 star reviews: 5 %

2 star reviews: 7 %

1 star reviews: 2 %

Average user rating: 4.3 stars based on 43 total reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

4.75 out of 5 stars, Big, Bad Dude!

aezernack , 07/30/2005

This beast rules the road! I have owned this vehicle for 3 years. It now has 127000+ miles on it and the only repair has been a new fuel pump. I have replaced the brakes and other regular maintenance stuff. The engine runs like the day I bought it and the A/C is arctic. The interior has held up nicely despite 4 kids. The exterior is still in excellent shape. No rust anywhere. I absolutely love this truck and have already bought another 1999 for my wife.

4.25 out of 5 stars, Great Over the Long Haul

Locomotion , 04/22/2010

We got our Suburban in 2001, it had low mileage and was in great shape. It has brought us across the country and everywhere else we wanted to go. It has been a wonderful truck. It'll haul the whole family comfortably. Maintenance wise, the only big problem we've had was the coolinbg system disaster when a different type of coolant caused the intake gaskets to decompose. Changed that and it was back on the road. The only negative I've seen is the design for home repairmen. It could have been designed for easier repair for the do-it- yourselfer! The price of gas is causing us to consider trading or selling to buy a smaller truck, but outside of that it's the best truck on the road.

4.75 out of 5 stars, Big Burbis a towing animal!

White Whale , 10/20/2003

I bought my 4 wheel drive 3/4 ton Burb used and was concerned about the reliability. Fortunately my concerns were unfounded. I frequently tow a heavy Jeep on a full floor metal trailer through the mountains and the 454 ci just growls along. I have not had any mechanical problems whatsoever although it uses alot of brakes and I replaced the factory ones with cryogenically treated slotted rotors and use $120 kevlar/ceramic pads. They don't last long but they stop this behemoth quick and straight. Bottom line is I wouldn't trade my truck for any vehicle. It is a towing animal plus I can haul 6 passengers and a ton of luggage!

4.625 out of 5 stars, Best SUV of its time.

Matt , 10/16/2009

Alright, so this truck is plain great. About a year back we had the head gaskets replaced (175000 miles, currently 185000) and its ready to go for 200000 more! The only problem we have with it is the ABS brakes act up and sometimes the brake pedal pushes back, but its no big deal... just keep the foot pushing back. We used this truck for hauling horse trailers for 8 years, and still use it for vacation. There is plenty of room in the back, and the back seats fold down for even more room. I am 6'6 and I still have about 2" of headroom left.

