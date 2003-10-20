Used 1999 GMC Suburban
- Roomy with seating for nine. Plenty of luggage/cargo space. Powerful engine.
- Low gas mileage. Hard to park. A bit rough over the bumps.
In some sections of the country, wise middle-class folks have been tooling around for several years in mile-long Suburbans, whether or not they have great need for all that expanse behind the driver's seat. These days, throughout the suburban reaches of Houston and Dallas, among other spots, the Chevrolet and GMC Suburban have become de facto status-flaunting vehicles, pushing prices beyond the reach of the common man.
Yes, those who formerly wheeled about town in a Cadillac, and wouldn't feel quite right in a pickup truck, appear to have twirled their affections toward the biggest passenger vehicles in the General Motors repertoire.Mechanically, you get the same layout in the smaller Yukon, but if you select a GMC Suburban, you can get 255 horsepower at 4600 rpm and 330 pound-feet of torque at 2800 rpm.
Last year GMC introduced a new four- wheel drive system to the Suburban called Autotrac. It automatically shifts from 2WD to 4WD when wheel slippage is detected, just like Ford's Control-Trac system in the similarly gargantuan Expedition.
Today's Suburban can seat up to nine occupants and tow as much as five tons, when properly equipped. For families that need plenty of room for youngsters, or for retirees who need loads of power to haul a travel trailer, a Suburban can make good sense.
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Consumer reviews
This beast rules the road! I have owned this vehicle for 3 years. It now has 127000+ miles on it and the only repair has been a new fuel pump. I have replaced the brakes and other regular maintenance stuff. The engine runs like the day I bought it and the A/C is arctic. The interior has held up nicely despite 4 kids. The exterior is still in excellent shape. No rust anywhere. I absolutely love this truck and have already bought another 1999 for my wife.
We got our Suburban in 2001, it had low mileage and was in great shape. It has brought us across the country and everywhere else we wanted to go. It has been a wonderful truck. It'll haul the whole family comfortably. Maintenance wise, the only big problem we've had was the coolinbg system disaster when a different type of coolant caused the intake gaskets to decompose. Changed that and it was back on the road. The only negative I've seen is the design for home repairmen. It could have been designed for easier repair for the do-it- yourselfer! The price of gas is causing us to consider trading or selling to buy a smaller truck, but outside of that it's the best truck on the road.
I bought my 4 wheel drive 3/4 ton Burb used and was concerned about the reliability. Fortunately my concerns were unfounded. I frequently tow a heavy Jeep on a full floor metal trailer through the mountains and the 454 ci just growls along. I have not had any mechanical problems whatsoever although it uses alot of brakes and I replaced the factory ones with cryogenically treated slotted rotors and use $120 kevlar/ceramic pads. They don't last long but they stop this behemoth quick and straight. Bottom line is I wouldn't trade my truck for any vehicle. It is a towing animal plus I can haul 6 passengers and a ton of luggage!
Alright, so this truck is plain great. About a year back we had the head gaskets replaced (175000 miles, currently 185000) and its ready to go for 200000 more! The only problem we have with it is the ABS brakes act up and sometimes the brake pedal pushes back, but its no big deal... just keep the foot pushing back. We used this truck for hauling horse trailers for 8 years, and still use it for vacation. There is plenty of room in the back, and the back seats fold down for even more room. I am 6'6 and I still have about 2" of headroom left.
|K2500 SLE 4dr SUV 4WD
N/A
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seats 0
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|255 hp @ 4600 rpm
|C2500 SLE 4dr SUV
N/A
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seats 0
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|255 hp @ 4600 rpm
|C2500 4dr SUV
N/A
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seats 0
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|255 hp @ 4600 rpm
|K2500 4dr SUV 4WD
N/A
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seats 0
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|255 hp @ 4600 rpm
The least-expensive 1999 GMC Suburban is the 1999 GMC Suburban C1500 SLE 4dr SUV. Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $0.
The Used 1999 GMC Suburban is offered in the following submodels: Suburban SUV. Available styles include K2500 SLE 4dr SUV 4WD, C2500 SLE 4dr SUV, C2500 4dr SUV, K2500 4dr SUV 4WD, C2500 SLT 4dr SUV, K1500 SLE 4dr SUV 4WD, C1500 4dr SUV, K1500 4dr SUV 4WD, K2500 SLT 4dr SUV 4WD, C1500 SLT 4dr SUV, K1500 SLT 4dr SUV 4WD, and C1500 SLE 4dr SUV.
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 1999 GMC Suburban and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 1999 Suburban 4.3 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars.
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 1999 GMC Suburban and all model years in our database.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1999 GMC Suburban for sale near.
