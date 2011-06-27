We have had this Suburban for about 13 years now it was built in WI in 1993 and never left the state so the salt has taken it's toll on the body but even at almost 200,000 miles it starts everytime and still runs as strong as it every has so it is a great first car for me it is a truck that is amazing in any terrain i drive it in dirt, mud, snow, ice, any terrain it handles it great it amazes people because it is a stock gas powered truck and it can out work and out perform raised diesel trucks that are out here if i buy another truck it will be just like this one

