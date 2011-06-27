  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Suburban
  4. Used 1993 GMC Suburban
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(4)
Appraise this car

1993 GMC Suburban Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
GMC Suburban for Sale
List Price Estimate
$1,438 - $3,050
Used Suburban for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1993 Highlights

No changes.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1993 GMC Suburban.

5(50%)
4(50%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.5
4 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 4 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Big Red
Gai & Gary,07/21/2009
We are orignal owners and have had used this machine to safely and comfortably transport our daughter's volleyball and basketball team mates to many competitions. It's been across the country and back, has taken us skiing. The 4WD has been helpful when rains make our dirt roads slippery. Over the 219K miles it has logged, two radiators were replaced and as many mufflers. It's been well maintained, has the original engine and transmission (heads have never been off) and is still going strong.
Awesome truck!
GMCk25004x4,01/09/2010
I love this truck! I got it off ebay for a song! Drove to Colorado and picked it up. Best truck I ever had! 215,000 miles on it and the engine is cleaner than most! No leaks and no smoke or tapping. Original parts and motor. No tranny problems at all. Towing package is really beefy! Pulls more than you'd expect! Stands tall with no sagging! 4x4 works very well and this is a GREAT driver in the snow! Interior is still pristine and there is no paint fade or clear coat problems! Reg maintained and this truck really takes care of me! 15 mpg in town and 18 on the highway! Not a bit of rust on this truck. Only replaced muffler, brakes, alternator, and top hose this winter. Had 3yrs
Trusty Rusty
rg31,03/03/2011
We have had this Suburban for about 13 years now it was built in WI in 1993 and never left the state so the salt has taken it's toll on the body but even at almost 200,000 miles it starts everytime and still runs as strong as it every has so it is a great first car for me it is a truck that is amazing in any terrain i drive it in dirt, mud, snow, ice, any terrain it handles it great it amazes people because it is a stock gas powered truck and it can out work and out perform raised diesel trucks that are out here if i buy another truck it will be just like this one
Urban Suburban
ll834,12/25/2004
My 1993 GMC Suburban is very reliable ,very comfortable, and has enough room for eight passengers. It is great for family trips and has good fuel mileage for this size of vehicle. We have over 200,000 on ours miles and it is still going strong!
See all 4 reviews of the 1993 GMC Suburban
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
11 city / 16 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
210 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
210 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
210 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
11 city / 15 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
210 hp @ 4000 rpm
See all Used 1993 GMC Suburban features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1993 GMC Suburban

Used 1993 GMC Suburban Overview

The Used 1993 GMC Suburban is offered in the following submodels: Suburban SUV. Available styles include C1500 4dr SUV, C2500 4dr SUV, K2500 4dr SUV 4WD, and K1500 4dr SUV 4WD.

What's a good price on a Used 1993 GMC Suburban?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1993 GMC Suburbans are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1993 GMC Suburban for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1993 GMC Suburban.

Can't find a used 1993 GMC Suburbans you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used GMC Suburban for sale - 3 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $25,129.

Find a used GMC for sale - 1 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $10,501.

Find a used certified pre-owned GMC Suburban for sale - 6 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $19,434.

Find a used certified pre-owned GMC for sale - 1 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $21,707.

Should I lease or buy a 1993 GMC Suburban?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out GMC lease specials
Check out GMC Suburban lease specials

Related Used 1993 GMC Suburban info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles