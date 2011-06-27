1993 GMC Suburban Review
Other years
1993 Highlights
No changes.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Gai & Gary,07/21/2009
We are orignal owners and have had used this machine to safely and comfortably transport our daughter's volleyball and basketball team mates to many competitions. It's been across the country and back, has taken us skiing. The 4WD has been helpful when rains make our dirt roads slippery. Over the 219K miles it has logged, two radiators were replaced and as many mufflers. It's been well maintained, has the original engine and transmission (heads have never been off) and is still going strong.
GMCk25004x4,01/09/2010
I love this truck! I got it off ebay for a song! Drove to Colorado and picked it up. Best truck I ever had! 215,000 miles on it and the engine is cleaner than most! No leaks and no smoke or tapping. Original parts and motor. No tranny problems at all. Towing package is really beefy! Pulls more than you'd expect! Stands tall with no sagging! 4x4 works very well and this is a GREAT driver in the snow! Interior is still pristine and there is no paint fade or clear coat problems! Reg maintained and this truck really takes care of me! 15 mpg in town and 18 on the highway! Not a bit of rust on this truck. Only replaced muffler, brakes, alternator, and top hose this winter. Had 3yrs
rg31,03/03/2011
We have had this Suburban for about 13 years now it was built in WI in 1993 and never left the state so the salt has taken it's toll on the body but even at almost 200,000 miles it starts everytime and still runs as strong as it every has so it is a great first car for me it is a truck that is amazing in any terrain i drive it in dirt, mud, snow, ice, any terrain it handles it great it amazes people because it is a stock gas powered truck and it can out work and out perform raised diesel trucks that are out here if i buy another truck it will be just like this one
ll834,12/25/2004
My 1993 GMC Suburban is very reliable ,very comfortable, and has enough room for eight passengers. It is great for family trips and has good fuel mileage for this size of vehicle. We have over 200,000 on ours miles and it is still going strong!
MPG
11 city / 16 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
210 hp @ 4000 rpm
