I bought my SLE from the son of the original owner, who used all synthetics, and repaired everything on time. It has 155k on the clock and drives like a new one. The brakes and mileage are the only cons to this great truck. This year is the best because the dash is the flat style, no airbags, green coolant, no Bose, and no OnStar or crazy computers. This was the last year for the best dash (IMO), and a general "cheapening" of the interiors that happened post-94. The massive gas tank will get 500+ miles between fillings, the extra money for gas is well worth all of the great things about this truck! Off-road they are nearly unstoppable. Lifting it makes it the King of the 4x4's.

