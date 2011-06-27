  1. Home
1990 GMC Suburban Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1990 Highlights

Rear-wheel ABS that works in 2WD only is added.

Most helpful consumer reviews

my suburban
scottgr,02/21/2004
I have owned this truck for over 3 and a half years and it is a dream. What a solid truck and the preformance is like that of a new one but without all the new cramped computer engine stuff.
Best ever
Sandra,07/27/2009
I purchased this car new from the factory 19 years ago, have over 200,000 miles on it with only expected repairs, one new transmission. Minimum rust, however paint peeled on this model. Seats nine with bench seats. If the new ones were this good, I'd buy one. Gets 14 MPG according to gov. website but I always felt I got more. New ones are only small increase. Love to drive it. Kids loved it... held seven of them! They don't make them like this anymore. Hang on to them as long as possible. Worked well for towing. Size makes curb parking harder but I got used to it. If you can find a good one, buy it!
Strong Over Time
Hunter,12/05/2006
A bulletproof machine that was perfected near the end of its design run. Well mannered and still capable 16 years after I bought it. Suprisingly easy to park. Worlds apart from the passenger vehicles GM was dumping on us back then. Only advice- keep your all your engine gasket seals fresh or they will shrink and leak.
Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
4-speed manual
Gas
190 hp @ 4000 rpm
See all Used 1990 GMC Suburban features & specs

Safety

  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1990 GMC Suburban

Used 1990 GMC Suburban Overview

The Used 1990 GMC Suburban is offered in the following submodels: Suburban SUV. Available styles include R2500 4dr SUV, V2500 4dr SUV 4WD, V1500 4dr SUV 4WD, and R1500 4dr SUV.

