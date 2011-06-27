1990 GMC Suburban Review
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$832 - $1,764
Used Suburban for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1990 Highlights
Rear-wheel ABS that works in 2WD only is added.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1990 GMC Suburban.
Most helpful consumer reviews
scottgr,02/21/2004
I have owned this truck for over 3 and a half years and it is a dream. What a solid truck and the preformance is like that of a new one but without all the new cramped computer engine stuff.
Sandra,07/27/2009
I purchased this car new from the factory 19 years ago, have over 200,000 miles on it with only expected repairs, one new transmission. Minimum rust, however paint peeled on this model. Seats nine with bench seats. If the new ones were this good, I'd buy one. Gets 14 MPG according to gov. website but I always felt I got more. New ones are only small increase. Love to drive it. Kids loved it... held seven of them! They don't make them like this anymore. Hang on to them as long as possible. Worked well for towing. Size makes curb parking harder but I got used to it. If you can find a good one, buy it!
Hunter,12/05/2006
A bulletproof machine that was perfected near the end of its design run. Well mannered and still capable 16 years after I bought it. Suprisingly easy to park. Worlds apart from the passenger vehicles GM was dumping on us back then. Only advice- keep your all your engine gasket seals fresh or they will shrink and leak.
Features & Specs
See all Used 1990 GMC Suburban features & specs
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
4-speed manual
Gas
190 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
4-speed manual
Gas
190 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
11 city / 13 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed manual
Gas
190 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
12 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
210 hp @ 4000 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Suburban
Related Used 1990 GMC Suburban info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- Toyota Corolla 2019