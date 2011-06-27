Estimated values
2004 GMC Safari Rwd 3dr Minivan (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,347
|$2,037
|$2,412
|Clean
|$1,250
|$1,890
|$2,237
|Average
|$1,057
|$1,597
|$1,888
|Rough
|$864
|$1,304
|$1,538
Estimated values
2004 GMC Safari AWD 3dr Minivan (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,489
|$2,159
|$2,524
|Clean
|$1,382
|$2,003
|$2,341
|Average
|$1,169
|$1,693
|$1,975
|Rough
|$955
|$1,382
|$1,610