Consumer Rating
(46)
1999 GMC Jimmy Review

Pros & Cons

  • Wide model range, plenty of features, sleek two-door styling.
  • Body shake on rough surfaces, low-buck interior parts, uncomfortable rear seats.
List Price Estimate
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

GMC has the unenviable job of marketing the Jimmy as a luxury SUV, thanks to brand managers who are trying to position GMC products as distinctly upscale from Chevrolet. The problem is the Jimmy is essentially identical to the Chevy Blazer and Oldsmobile Bravada. With few distinguishing characteristics to set it apart from either of its stablemates, Jimmy marketers have their work cut out for them. This leaves only one way to convince buyers that the Jimmy?not the Blazer or Bravada?is the one to buy, and that's slick advertising.

Despite a minor redesign for 1998, four-door styling is on the staid side, but the two-doors carry a fastback profile with a distinctive side-window treatment. A Jimmy is comfortable, easy to handle and fun to drive. Upgraded versions can be luxuriously equipped, but each rugged rendition looks and feels tough, a little more truck-like than the similar Blazer. An under-the-floor spare tire on four-door models increases cargo space. Headroom is immense and elbow space excellent. There's room for two in back, maybe three if you enjoy hearing comfort complaints while you drive, but the short seat feels hard and there's no foot room under front seats. Basically, the back seat should be reserved for kiddies.

Though exceptionally sure-footed in a straight line, a Jimmy can feel momentarily top-heavy during a sharp maneuver at speed, but that's because it's easy to forget you're driving a sport-utility. On snow-covered pavement and off road, the four-wheel-drive Jimmy inspires confidence, whether maintaining traction while accelerating, or trying to recapture grip through a turn.

All-wheel drive, formerly an option, is no longer available on the Jimmy, but you won't miss it. The new-for-'99 AutoTrac 4WD push-button electronic two-speed transfer case senses wheel slippage and delivers power to the axle with the most traction automatically. Four-wheel antilock braking helps bring this compact sport-ute to a prompt halt, and all models employ four-wheel discs. Depowered airbags are standard. Acceleration is strong from the standard 4300 Vortec V6, and the smooth, four-speed automatic suffers little lag when downshifting. There's a new Tow/Haul mode button standard on four-door versions that optimizes shift points when your Jimmy is heavily burdened. A five-speed manual transmission is available on two-door models.

Other news this year includes revised power seats, upgraded sound systems, steering wheel radio controls and a vehicle content theft alarm. The headlamp stalk now has a flash-to-pass feature, and a new warning lamp reveals if you haven't properly latched the rear liftgate.

A "Truck Body Computer'' controls the PassLock theft deterrent system, automatic headlights, battery rundown protection, retained accessory power, and lockout prevention features. For cold-weather service, buyers of the SLT 4WD can opt for heated front seats, and exterior mirrors can be ordered with a defrost mode, with the electrochromic self-dimming feature now available on the driver's side.

The hardest thing about Jimmy-shopping is deciding what to include. Suspension choices stretch all the way from smooth to off-road. Plus there's base (SL) and sport (SLS) two-door, as well as the base (SL), comfort (SLE) and luxury/touring (SLT) four-door trim levels from which to choose. Finally, you've got a huge option list with which to contend. Overdo it, and the price tag can zip skyward in a hurry, though this GMC can offer better value than Oldsmobile's all-wheel-drive Bravada.

1999 Highlights

There are three new colors and revised outside mirrors, but most changes to the '99 Jimmy are inside. You'll find new power-seating features, redundant radio controls and a mini-module depowered airbag in the steering wheel, as well as a new Bose premium sound system and six-disc CD changer. A vehicle content theft alarm, flash-to-pass headlamp feature and liftgate ajar warning lamp have also been added. Four-wheel-drive versions get the new AutoTrac active transfer case and four-door models gain a tow/haul mode for the transmission. Finally, the optional Z85 Euro-Ride suspension has been retuned.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1999 GMC Jimmy.

5(20%)
4(26%)
3(43%)
2(9%)
1(2%)
3.5
46 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great engine
chris,08/10/2015
SLS Sport 2dr SUV
I have to admit i have had issues with this vehicle. If you are looking to buy this car find out if the radiator has been replaced. These vehicles used Dexcool 3 when they first came out, it was issues so it will have or will rust out your radiator. I did a few different flushes on mine. I did have to replace the water pump, alternator, starter, and fuel pump. The fuel pump came at about 150,000 mile for me though. Keep and mind the drivers side door has issues, if you find a good body shop they will fix it for about $100. The Engine is awesome has always run like a champ for me considering i used this vehicle to deliver pizza. Overall it is a good buy and a safe SUV. I sold mine for $800 to a friend and it is still running with over 176,000 miles on it. As much as i enjoyed having this vehicle i can't give it 5 stars knowing all that was done to it, luckily for me i have a good mechanic and he doesn't charge an arm and a leg for repairs.
Never left me stranded
LOVE MY JIMMY,04/22/2010
I bought my Jimmy in 01. now has 200,000 miles. so far i have replaced the alternator the starter the fuel pump the cooling system with the heater core because of the GM dex cool anti freeze it came with it turns out it actually doesn't last 5 years or 150,000 miles. oh and CV joints all of this in the last few years of ownership and it all didn't happen back to back. It runs like a champ to this day and I get the best gas mileage any SUV has ever seen. all the repairs I made are just what happens with a vehicle that gets driven daily come on people its not a honda take care of your truck do all the upkeep on time. It's easier to fix a used car than pay a new car payment every month.
I recommend a 1999 JIMMY SLE 4-wheel drive!
Gary E.Duchemin,01/20/2016
SLE 4dr SUV 4WD
You should be somewhat mechaniclly inclined if you do your own maintenance.Spark plugs& wires are a challenge. I highly recommend a K&N high flow airfilter,the truck's performance over all improved better than new even with 165,000 miles,it just want's to go! The truck is loaded & everything works.Do a little homework and make sure it has not been abused if you're interested in such a purchase.
Never Another GM Product
acuraowner,06/02/2008
I have replaced/repaired transmission, wheel bearing hubs x2, 4wd module, 4 wd switch, heater head, fuel pump, alt, water pump, just to name a few. Kept hoping "this was the last fix." No dice. Rear wiper motor doesn't work but "no mas." Engine has random miss that dealer & independent mechanic can't cure despite replacement of coil, plugs, plug wires. Hey General Motors - Nice paperweight. But count me out forever!
See all 46 reviews of the 1999 GMC Jimmy
Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 21 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
190 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 0
N/A
Gas
190 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 4400 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Poor
Used 1999 GMC Jimmy Overview

The Used 1999 GMC Jimmy is offered in the following submodels: Jimmy SUV. Available styles include SL 2dr SUV, SLS Sport 2dr SUV, SL 4dr SUV 4WD, SLE 4dr SUV, SL 2dr SUV 4WD, SLT 4dr SUV 4WD, SLE 4dr SUV 4WD, SL 4dr SUV, SLT 4dr SUV, and SLS Sport 2dr SUV 4WD.

