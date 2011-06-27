1992 GMC Jimmy Review
Other years
Four-wheel ABS is standard on all models. Electronic-shift transfer case is added to options list; comes standard with SLT trim. A high-performance, 4.3-liter V6 debuts with 40 additional horsepower, bringing total output to 200 ponies. Bucket seats are redesigned, a new speedometer is installed, and a four-spoke steering wheel is added.
bill knop,11/13/2002
november, 2001: bought jimmy used from friend in jan. 1996. no major problems with it. has 175,000 miles on it now and does not burn any oil. the biggest expense so- far has been replacing heater core, exhaust system and cd player. body has some rust around wheel openings but not too bad for it's age. would purchase another jimmy/blazer in a second.
Brad Beckwith,07/10/2006
Purchased in 1998 for $10,000. Excellent condition except for paint. Painted in 1998. Has always been a reliable vehicle. Repairs and replacements: starter motor 2/2000; driver window motor 7/2000; electronic door lock switches (not replaced) 7/2000; 3 tires, rear brake shoes 3/2001; fuel pump 4/2001; 2 tires 7/2001; a/c selector switch 12/2001; serpentine belt, plug wires 5/2002; starter motor 12/2002; blower motor 6/2003; A/C converted 6/2003; ignition cylinder 4/2005; rear hatch openers 5/2005; water pump 6/2005; alternator 6/2005. Paint has deteriorated to previous 1998 condition. Engine, transmission, power steering have never needed overhaul.
James Kober,08/09/2016
SLE 4dr SUV
Keep it tuned up and under coated, mine gets 22 MPG it will keep going on and on. Update on 8/16/17 runs great rides Good now going into semi retirement Pa. Antique Historic Plate . I purchased it on 9/20/2000 Thankyou, James Kober
James Kober,08/14/2016
SLE 4dr SUV
Treat it rite and it will treat you the same. and now he has had a birthday and now has gone into retirement people will look and wonder what is it in the state of Pa. it is now a Antique Historic Vehicle and lives on
MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
160 hp @ 4000 rpm
