  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Jimmy
  4. Used 1992 GMC Jimmy
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(4)
Appraise this car

1992 GMC Jimmy Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
GMC Jimmy for Sale
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$725 - $1,461
Used Jimmy for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1992 Highlights

Four-wheel ABS is standard on all models. Electronic-shift transfer case is added to options list; comes standard with SLT trim. A high-performance, 4.3-liter V6 debuts with 40 additional horsepower, bringing total output to 200 ponies. Bucket seats are redesigned, a new speedometer is installed, and a four-spoke steering wheel is added.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1992 GMC Jimmy.

5(75%)
4(25%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
4 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 4 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

very satisfied
bill knop,11/13/2002
november, 2001: bought jimmy used from friend in jan. 1996. no major problems with it. has 175,000 miles on it now and does not burn any oil. the biggest expense so- far has been replacing heater core, exhaust system and cd player. body has some rust around wheel openings but not too bad for it's age. would purchase another jimmy/blazer in a second.
8 Years Ownership Experience
Brad Beckwith,07/10/2006
Purchased in 1998 for $10,000. Excellent condition except for paint. Painted in 1998. Has always been a reliable vehicle. Repairs and replacements: starter motor 2/2000; driver window motor 7/2000; electronic door lock switches (not replaced) 7/2000; 3 tires, rear brake shoes 3/2001; fuel pump 4/2001; 2 tires 7/2001; a/c selector switch 12/2001; serpentine belt, plug wires 5/2002; starter motor 12/2002; blower motor 6/2003; A/C converted 6/2003; ignition cylinder 4/2005; rear hatch openers 5/2005; water pump 6/2005; alternator 6/2005. Paint has deteriorated to previous 1998 condition. Engine, transmission, power steering have never needed overhaul.
Super Jimmy ( I wouldn't trade Family)
James Kober,08/09/2016
SLE 4dr SUV
Keep it tuned up and under coated, mine gets 22 MPG it will keep going on and on. Update on 8/16/17 runs great rides Good now going into semi retirement Pa. Antique Historic Plate . I purchased it on 9/20/2000 Thankyou, James Kober
Super Jimmy
James Kober,08/14/2016
SLE 4dr SUV
Treat it rite and it will treat you the same. and now he has had a birthday and now has gone into retirement people will look and wonder what is it in the state of Pa. it is now a Antique Historic Vehicle and lives on
See all 4 reviews of the 1992 GMC Jimmy
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
160 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
160 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
160 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
160 hp @ 4000 rpm
See all Used 1992 GMC Jimmy features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1992 GMC Jimmy

Used 1992 GMC Jimmy Overview

The Used 1992 GMC Jimmy is offered in the following submodels: Jimmy SUV. Available styles include 2dr SUV 4WD, SLE 4dr SUV, SLE 4dr SUV 4WD, 4dr SUV 4WD, SLT 4dr SUV, SLT 4dr SUV 4WD, 2dr SUV, SLE 2dr SUV 4WD, SLE 2dr SUV, and 4dr SUV.

What's a good price on a Used 1992 GMC Jimmy?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1992 GMC Jimmies are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1992 GMC Jimmy for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1992 GMC Jimmy.

Can't find a used 1992 GMC Jimmys you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used GMC Jimmy for sale - 10 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $24,396.

Find a used GMC for sale - 5 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $18,621.

Find a used certified pre-owned GMC Jimmy for sale - 6 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $12,699.

Find a used certified pre-owned GMC for sale - 10 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $22,712.

Should I lease or buy a 1992 GMC Jimmy?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out GMC lease specials
Check out GMC Jimmy lease specials

Related Used 1992 GMC Jimmy info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles