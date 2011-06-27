  1. Home
1991 GMC S-15 Jimmy Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1991 Highlights

Four-door models get the new Gypsy Package on the options list. It includes two-tone paint, alloy wheels and chrome trim. A heavy-duty battery is standard on all models, and 2WD Jimmys can be equipped with 15-inch alloy wheels. A front bench seat option will give four-door six passenger capacity. The SLT Touring Package with softer suspension was added midyear.

Most helpful consumer reviews

A man's man's truck
SmoothDrRod,12/11/2002
This is a great truck because it has lots of seating space, the seats are comfortable, and it will last forever. It has gone over 125,000 miles for me personally in 4 years time with nothing going wrong. Everyday I can go outside, turn the key and she starts. Starts for me when I need to tow a boat with some friends for a day out on the lake. She just keeps going off road until I find that perfect photo opportunity or whatever I ask of it. This is a fine truck meant to take abuse and keep rolling on down the road. I love the basic, no nonsense styling of the exterior, the near luxury quality of the interior. I won't drive anything else
This is an Indiana Jones Car!!!
Mike,03/02/2005
I have had my Jimmy for years and it has always been fun. Yea it has needed its maintanence problems but nothing major. And let me tell you this car takes a beating and dishes one out. Its very roomy inside and out, the stereo needs to be replaced immediatly, and you will get a little road noise, but alot of wind noise hen going over 85mph. Fun car and its easy to fix up.
MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
150 hp @ 4000 rpm
NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver1 / 5
    Passenger1 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
The Used 1991 GMC S-15 Jimmy is offered in the following submodels: S-15 Jimmy SUV. Available styles include SLS 2dr SUV, 2dr SUV 4WD, 4dr SUV, SLE 4dr SUV 4WD, 2dr SUV, SLT 4dr SUV 4WD, SLS 2dr SUV 4WD, SLE 2dr SUV, SLS 4dr SUV 4WD, SLE 2dr SUV 4WD, SLS 4dr SUV, and 4dr SUV 4WD.

