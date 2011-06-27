1991 GMC S-15 Jimmy Review
Other years
1991 Highlights
Four-door models get the new Gypsy Package on the options list. It includes two-tone paint, alloy wheels and chrome trim. A heavy-duty battery is standard on all models, and 2WD Jimmys can be equipped with 15-inch alloy wheels. A front bench seat option will give four-door six passenger capacity. The SLT Touring Package with softer suspension was added midyear.
Most helpful consumer reviews
SmoothDrRod,12/11/2002
This is a great truck because it has lots of seating space, the seats are comfortable, and it will last forever. It has gone over 125,000 miles for me personally in 4 years time with nothing going wrong. Everyday I can go outside, turn the key and she starts. Starts for me when I need to tow a boat with some friends for a day out on the lake. She just keeps going off road until I find that perfect photo opportunity or whatever I ask of it. This is a fine truck meant to take abuse and keep rolling on down the road. I love the basic, no nonsense styling of the exterior, the near luxury quality of the interior. I won't drive anything else
Mike,03/02/2005
I have had my Jimmy for years and it has always been fun. Yea it has needed its maintanence problems but nothing major. And let me tell you this car takes a beating and dishes one out. Its very roomy inside and out, the stereo needs to be replaced immediatly, and you will get a little road noise, but alot of wind noise hen going over 85mph. Fun car and its easy to fix up.
MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
150 hp @ 4000 rpm
