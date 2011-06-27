Vehicle overview

Redesigned for 1995 from the ground up, along with its Chevrolet counterpart, this tough compact sport-utility from GM's truck division looks like a Blazer and drives like a tall car. Based on the Sonoma compact pickup, it's a big improvement over the archaic prior version. GMC aimed at boosts in ride quality, rigidity, handling and quietness. Result: an impressively talented machine.

Four-door styling is on the staid side, but two-doors are fastback-profiled with a distinctive side-window treatment. A Jimmy is comfortable, easy to handle, and fun to drive. Upgrade versions can contain plenty of poshness, but each rugged rendition looks and feels tough--a little more truck-like than the similar Blazer. An under-the-floor spare tire on four-doors increases cargo space. Headroom is immense, elbow space excellent. There's room for two in back; maybe three if you enjoy hearing comfort complaints while you drive, but the short seat feels hard and offers very little leg support. Basically, the back seat should be reserved for kiddies.

Though exceptionally sure-footed most of the time, a Jimmy can feel momentarily unstable and top-heavy in a sharp maneuver--but only if you forget what you're driving. On snowy pavement, you almost have to try hard to make a four-wheel-drive Jimmy skid. Whether maintaining traction while accelerating, or trying to recapture grip through a turn, 4WD delivers a strong feeling of confidence. New this year is a stout Highrider package than includes a raised suspension, big fat tires, and wider track. The Highrider is available only on two-door Jimmys.

If you don't care to switch between two- and four-wheel drive, a full-time 4WD Jimmy joined the lineup late last year. Four-wheel antilock braking helps haul the sport-ute to a prompt halt, and drivers face an airbag. A passenger side bag is still not available. Acceleration is strong from the standard 4300 Vortec V6 engine, and the smooth four-speed automatic suffers little lag when downshifting. A manual 'box is newly available only on two-door models.

Daytime running lights debut for 1996, and the V6 gets long-life coolant and spark plugs. A fuel cap tether keeps owners from losing their fuel cap, and the rear seatback latch is quieter and easier to use. Some dashboard graphics have been modified in an effort to make them easier to understand.

The hardest duty in Jimmy-shopping is deciding what to include. Suspension choices stretch from smooth to off-road. Expect some bounce from the Luxury Ride suspension, but it's compliant and responds quickly. Sport, comfort and touring decor packages are available. Then there's the huge option list to contend with. Overdo it, and the toll can zip skyward in a hurry, though this GMC represents better value than Oldsmobile's Bravada.