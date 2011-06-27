  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Jimmy
  4. Used 1996 GMC Jimmy
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(32)
Appraise this car

1996 GMC Jimmy Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
GMC Jimmy for Sale
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$1,086 - $2,189
Used Jimmy for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Redesigned for 1995 from the ground up, along with its Chevrolet counterpart, this tough compact sport-utility from GM's truck division looks like a Blazer and drives like a tall car. Based on the Sonoma compact pickup, it's a big improvement over the archaic prior version. GMC aimed at boosts in ride quality, rigidity, handling and quietness. Result: an impressively talented machine.

Four-door styling is on the staid side, but two-doors are fastback-profiled with a distinctive side-window treatment. A Jimmy is comfortable, easy to handle, and fun to drive. Upgrade versions can contain plenty of poshness, but each rugged rendition looks and feels tough--a little more truck-like than the similar Blazer. An under-the-floor spare tire on four-doors increases cargo space. Headroom is immense, elbow space excellent. There's room for two in back; maybe three if you enjoy hearing comfort complaints while you drive, but the short seat feels hard and offers very little leg support. Basically, the back seat should be reserved for kiddies.

Though exceptionally sure-footed most of the time, a Jimmy can feel momentarily unstable and top-heavy in a sharp maneuver--but only if you forget what you're driving. On snowy pavement, you almost have to try hard to make a four-wheel-drive Jimmy skid. Whether maintaining traction while accelerating, or trying to recapture grip through a turn, 4WD delivers a strong feeling of confidence. New this year is a stout Highrider package than includes a raised suspension, big fat tires, and wider track. The Highrider is available only on two-door Jimmys.

If you don't care to switch between two- and four-wheel drive, a full-time 4WD Jimmy joined the lineup late last year. Four-wheel antilock braking helps haul the sport-ute to a prompt halt, and drivers face an airbag. A passenger side bag is still not available. Acceleration is strong from the standard 4300 Vortec V6 engine, and the smooth four-speed automatic suffers little lag when downshifting. A manual 'box is newly available only on two-door models.

Daytime running lights debut for 1996, and the V6 gets long-life coolant and spark plugs. A fuel cap tether keeps owners from losing their fuel cap, and the rear seatback latch is quieter and easier to use. Some dashboard graphics have been modified in an effort to make them easier to understand.

The hardest duty in Jimmy-shopping is deciding what to include. Suspension choices stretch from smooth to off-road. Expect some bounce from the Luxury Ride suspension, but it's compliant and responds quickly. Sport, comfort and touring decor packages are available. Then there's the huge option list to contend with. Overdo it, and the toll can zip skyward in a hurry, though this GMC represents better value than Oldsmobile's Bravada.

1996 Highlights

GMC's popular compact sport-utility gets an optional off-road package called Highrider, as well as an available five-speed transmission. Either of these are available on two-door models only. All Jimmys receive glow-in-the-day headlights and long-life engine coolant. Spark plugs last 100,000 miles. All-wheel drive, which became optional in mid-1995, continues. Conspicuously absent is a passenger airbag.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1996 GMC Jimmy.

5(46%)
4(23%)
3(19%)
2(9%)
1(3%)
4.0
32 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 32 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

I love my "Jimmy"!
frebeckil,03/05/2009
I have 187,000+ miles on this Jimmy and now I am starting a few problem...ball joint, booster and I let the brakes go so now have to replace rotors. It has been one of the very best vehicles I've owned and it looks so nice, too. I love the small SUV feel, not boaty big. I have to face the fact that I will have to soon part with it and don't know what will be as good for that many miles. Absolutely no major problems and the motor still carries a strong oil pressure.
My Green Jimmy
RHB3124,01/08/2010
Bought my Jimmy used with 96,000 miles on it. Now have 196000 on it and while I have had to replace maintenance items, overall it been dependable. A little noisy in the front end, probably needs carrier bearings. Ball joints and shocks & wheel bearings have been replaced. Otherwise plenty of power for what I do. Have had to replace water pump, (radiator(plastic broke)) (AC cooling coil(Struck)) fuel pump and driver side door hinge. 4 wheel drive works as long as I engage and disengage it in the driveway in the summer to keep it freed up. Not much rust for as old as this truck is getting. I would buy another just like it. Hope GMC will downsize one of their SUV's someday so I can buy one
Amazing
car maniac,03/02/2008
More power and better gas mileage. Loved it since I bought it. Found nothing wrong with it. Me and my friends love the comfort of the interior.
Very Happy With My Jimmy SUV
anthony,04/01/2008
I had to replace my lifters on my Jimmy after 7 years. And the check engine light always comes on, but they never find anything wrong with my SUV. Other then that, great American SUV. Would buy another one, very happy with my GMC Jimmy
See all 32 reviews of the 1996 GMC Jimmy
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
N/A
Gas
190 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
N/A
Gas
190 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
N/A
Gas
190 hp @ 4400 rpm
See all Used 1996 GMC Jimmy features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger1 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Poor
More about the 1996 GMC Jimmy

Used 1996 GMC Jimmy Overview

The Used 1996 GMC Jimmy is offered in the following submodels: Jimmy SUV. Available styles include SLS 4dr SUV, 2dr SUV 4WD, 2dr SUV, SLS 2dr SUV, SLE 4dr SUV, SLS 2dr SUV 4WD, SL 4dr SUV 4WD, SLT 4dr SUV 4WD, 4dr SUV, SLS 4dr SUV 4WD, SL 4dr SUV, SL 2dr SUV 4WD, SL 2dr SUV, SLT 4dr SUV, SLE 4dr SUV 4WD, and 4dr SUV 4WD.

What's a good price on a Used 1996 GMC Jimmy?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1996 GMC Jimmies are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1996 GMC Jimmy for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1996 GMC Jimmy.

Can't find a used 1996 GMC Jimmys you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used GMC Jimmy for sale - 5 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $8,652.

Find a used GMC for sale - 12 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $8,953.

Find a used certified pre-owned GMC Jimmy for sale - 7 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $24,234.

Find a used certified pre-owned GMC for sale - 8 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $11,879.

Should I lease or buy a 1996 GMC Jimmy?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out GMC lease specials
Check out GMC Jimmy lease specials

Related Used 1996 GMC Jimmy info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles