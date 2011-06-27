1996 GMC Jimmy Review
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Get More For Your Trade-In
Edmunds' Expert Review
Vehicle overview
Redesigned for 1995 from the ground up, along with its Chevrolet counterpart, this tough compact sport-utility from GM's truck division looks like a Blazer and drives like a tall car. Based on the Sonoma compact pickup, it's a big improvement over the archaic prior version. GMC aimed at boosts in ride quality, rigidity, handling and quietness. Result: an impressively talented machine.
Four-door styling is on the staid side, but two-doors are fastback-profiled with a distinctive side-window treatment. A Jimmy is comfortable, easy to handle, and fun to drive. Upgrade versions can contain plenty of poshness, but each rugged rendition looks and feels tough--a little more truck-like than the similar Blazer. An under-the-floor spare tire on four-doors increases cargo space. Headroom is immense, elbow space excellent. There's room for two in back; maybe three if you enjoy hearing comfort complaints while you drive, but the short seat feels hard and offers very little leg support. Basically, the back seat should be reserved for kiddies.
Though exceptionally sure-footed most of the time, a Jimmy can feel momentarily unstable and top-heavy in a sharp maneuver--but only if you forget what you're driving. On snowy pavement, you almost have to try hard to make a four-wheel-drive Jimmy skid. Whether maintaining traction while accelerating, or trying to recapture grip through a turn, 4WD delivers a strong feeling of confidence. New this year is a stout Highrider package than includes a raised suspension, big fat tires, and wider track. The Highrider is available only on two-door Jimmys.
If you don't care to switch between two- and four-wheel drive, a full-time 4WD Jimmy joined the lineup late last year. Four-wheel antilock braking helps haul the sport-ute to a prompt halt, and drivers face an airbag. A passenger side bag is still not available. Acceleration is strong from the standard 4300 Vortec V6 engine, and the smooth four-speed automatic suffers little lag when downshifting. A manual 'box is newly available only on two-door models.
Daytime running lights debut for 1996, and the V6 gets long-life coolant and spark plugs. A fuel cap tether keeps owners from losing their fuel cap, and the rear seatback latch is quieter and easier to use. Some dashboard graphics have been modified in an effort to make them easier to understand.
The hardest duty in Jimmy-shopping is deciding what to include. Suspension choices stretch from smooth to off-road. Expect some bounce from the Luxury Ride suspension, but it's compliant and responds quickly. Sport, comfort and touring decor packages are available. Then there's the huge option list to contend with. Overdo it, and the toll can zip skyward in a hurry, though this GMC represents better value than Oldsmobile's Bravada.
1996 Highlights
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1996 GMC Jimmy.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Jimmy
Related Used 1996 GMC Jimmy info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- Toyota Corolla 2019