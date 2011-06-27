Close

Elk Mountain Motors - East Helena / Montana

If you are looking for a nice vehicle at a fair price please give us an opportunity to earn your business. We have been in Helena for almost 20 years for a reason. We treat you professionally and with pressure. You will not be disappointed. Trades welcome and financing available. Call email or text for additional information. 406-495-1890

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2000 GMC Jimmy Diamond Edition with AWD/4WD, 5000lb Towing Capacity .

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

16 Combined MPG ( 14 City/ 18 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1GKDT13WXY2202444

Stock: 202444

Certified Pre-Owned: No

