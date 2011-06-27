Estimated values
1999 GMC Jimmy SLT 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,430
|$2,731
|$3,393
|Clean
|$1,284
|$2,452
|$3,056
|Average
|$992
|$1,894
|$2,381
|Rough
|$700
|$1,337
|$1,706
Estimated values
1999 GMC Jimmy SL 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,470
|$2,807
|$3,488
|Clean
|$1,320
|$2,520
|$3,141
|Average
|$1,019
|$1,947
|$2,447
|Rough
|$719
|$1,374
|$1,753
Estimated values
1999 GMC Jimmy SL 2dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,171
|$2,035
|$2,472
|Clean
|$1,051
|$1,827
|$2,226
|Average
|$812
|$1,411
|$1,734
|Rough
|$573
|$996
|$1,243
Estimated values
1999 GMC Jimmy SLS Sport 2dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,125
|$2,023
|$2,479
|Clean
|$1,010
|$1,817
|$2,232
|Average
|$780
|$1,404
|$1,739
|Rough
|$550
|$990
|$1,246
Estimated values
1999 GMC Jimmy SL 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,596
|$3,025
|$3,753
|Clean
|$1,433
|$2,716
|$3,380
|Average
|$1,106
|$2,098
|$2,633
|Rough
|$780
|$1,481
|$1,887
Estimated values
1999 GMC Jimmy SLE 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,289
|$2,234
|$2,713
|Clean
|$1,157
|$2,006
|$2,443
|Average
|$894
|$1,550
|$1,904
|Rough
|$630
|$1,094
|$1,364
Estimated values
1999 GMC Jimmy SL 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,592
|$2,384
|$2,781
|Clean
|$1,429
|$2,141
|$2,504
|Average
|$1,104
|$1,654
|$1,951
|Rough
|$778
|$1,167
|$1,398
Estimated values
1999 GMC Jimmy SLS Sport 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,562
|$3,052
|$3,813
|Clean
|$1,402
|$2,741
|$3,434
|Average
|$1,083
|$2,117
|$2,675
|Rough
|$764
|$1,494
|$1,917
Estimated values
1999 GMC Jimmy SLE 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,012
|$2,700
|$3,036
|Clean
|$1,806
|$2,424
|$2,734
|Average
|$1,395
|$1,873
|$2,130
|Rough
|$984
|$1,321
|$1,526
Estimated values
1999 GMC Jimmy SLT 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,002
|$2,797
|$3,189
|Clean
|$1,797
|$2,511
|$2,872
|Average
|$1,388
|$1,940
|$2,238
|Rough
|$979
|$1,369
|$1,603