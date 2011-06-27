  1. Home
Estimated values
1999 GMC Jimmy SLT 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,430$2,731$3,393
Clean$1,284$2,452$3,056
Average$992$1,894$2,381
Rough$700$1,337$1,706
Estimated values
1999 GMC Jimmy SL 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,470$2,807$3,488
Clean$1,320$2,520$3,141
Average$1,019$1,947$2,447
Rough$719$1,374$1,753
Estimated values
1999 GMC Jimmy SL 2dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,171$2,035$2,472
Clean$1,051$1,827$2,226
Average$812$1,411$1,734
Rough$573$996$1,243
Estimated values
1999 GMC Jimmy SLS Sport 2dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,125$2,023$2,479
Clean$1,010$1,817$2,232
Average$780$1,404$1,739
Rough$550$990$1,246
Estimated values
1999 GMC Jimmy SL 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,596$3,025$3,753
Clean$1,433$2,716$3,380
Average$1,106$2,098$2,633
Rough$780$1,481$1,887
Estimated values
1999 GMC Jimmy SLE 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,289$2,234$2,713
Clean$1,157$2,006$2,443
Average$894$1,550$1,904
Rough$630$1,094$1,364
Estimated values
1999 GMC Jimmy SL 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,592$2,384$2,781
Clean$1,429$2,141$2,504
Average$1,104$1,654$1,951
Rough$778$1,167$1,398
Estimated values
1999 GMC Jimmy SLS Sport 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,562$3,052$3,813
Clean$1,402$2,741$3,434
Average$1,083$2,117$2,675
Rough$764$1,494$1,917
Estimated values
1999 GMC Jimmy SLE 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,012$2,700$3,036
Clean$1,806$2,424$2,734
Average$1,395$1,873$2,130
Rough$984$1,321$1,526
Estimated values
1999 GMC Jimmy SLT 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,002$2,797$3,189
Clean$1,797$2,511$2,872
Average$1,388$1,940$2,238
Rough$979$1,369$1,603
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 1999 GMC Jimmy on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1999 GMC Jimmy with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,429 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,141 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a GMC Jimmy is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1999 GMC Jimmy with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,429 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,141 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 1999 GMC Jimmy, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 1999 GMC Jimmy with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,429 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,141 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 1999 GMC Jimmy. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 1999 GMC Jimmy and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 1999 GMC Jimmy ranges from $778 to $2,781, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 1999 GMC Jimmy is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.