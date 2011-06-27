1995 GMC Jimmy Review
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$852 - $1,718
Used Jimmy for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1995 Highlights
All-new SUV appears based on revamped Sonoma. Four-wheel-drive models have electronic transfer case as standard equipment. Spare tire on four-door model is mounted beneath cargo bay instead of in it. Five different suspension packages are available. One engine, a 195-horsepower 4.3-liter V6, is available. All-wheel drive is optional. Driver airbag and air conditioning are standard equipment.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1995 GMC Jimmy.
Most helpful consumer reviews
aml2brn,04/18/2008
I love my Jimmy. It's the most reliable vehicle that I have owned other than my 1979 3/4 ton Chevy Cheyenne. The only issue that I have had with my Jimmy is the fuel economy. I accredit that to the fact that it is 13 years old and it's been driven fairly regularly with average maintenance. I would not sell or trade my Jimmy without serious consideration, even with todays gas prices.
JD,04/10/2008
My parents bought this truck brand new and used it up to about 84,000 miles. it sat for five years till I took it over. Being that is sat for five years many of the parts are rotted out and needed to be replaced. So far I've had to fix the ac compresor, spider fuel injector assembly, brake system including lines, catalytic converter, starter. I had a few of the parts put in but otherwise the Jimmy is pretty easy to work on yourself. I enjoy the truck and I think even for a 95 the truck looks great. My red paint has held up almost 15 years and except for the few scrathces the paint looks like new, the leather held up and litterly looks new the back seats dont even have any wear marks.
NotSoLucky,01/14/2010
The guy who sold me this junk knew what he was doing Its nothing but money money and problems they are good about posting the problems but wont respond to anything and wont put out a penny for all the mess they created what ever happened to good american cars? Will never buy again. Dont even give a second look just run the other way.
wspringer,12/30/2012
I love this vehicle. Got it a few months ago as my 1st car (I'm 17). Very comfortable and nice looking. Easy to drive. Has a lot of modern amenities in it that my mom's 2010 Malibu doesn't even have. 4 wheel drive goes great in tough situations. Gonna keep this until it falls apart. It has no rust and under 130,000 miles on it now so I'm hoping it lasts a long time.
Features & Specs
See all Used 1995 GMC Jimmy features & specs
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
195 hp @ 4500 rpm
MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
195 hp @ 4500 rpm
MPG
15 city / 19 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
195 hp @ 4500 rpm
MPG
15 city / 19 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
195 hp @ 4500 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Jimmy
Related Used 1995 GMC Jimmy info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- Toyota Corolla 2019