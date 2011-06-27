  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Jimmy
  4. Used 1995 GMC Jimmy
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(20)
Appraise this car

1995 GMC Jimmy Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
GMC Jimmy for Sale
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$852 - $1,718
Used Jimmy for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1995 Highlights

All-new SUV appears based on revamped Sonoma. Four-wheel-drive models have electronic transfer case as standard equipment. Spare tire on four-door model is mounted beneath cargo bay instead of in it. Five different suspension packages are available. One engine, a 195-horsepower 4.3-liter V6, is available. All-wheel drive is optional. Driver airbag and air conditioning are standard equipment.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1995 GMC Jimmy.

5(35%)
4(25%)
3(25%)
2(15%)
1(0%)
3.8
20 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 20 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

1995 GMC Jimmy
aml2brn,04/18/2008
I love my Jimmy. It's the most reliable vehicle that I have owned other than my 1979 3/4 ton Chevy Cheyenne. The only issue that I have had with my Jimmy is the fuel economy. I accredit that to the fact that it is 13 years old and it's been driven fairly regularly with average maintenance. I would not sell or trade my Jimmy without serious consideration, even with todays gas prices.
1995 GMC Jimy Wagon SLT 4 DR 4x4
JD,04/10/2008
My parents bought this truck brand new and used it up to about 84,000 miles. it sat for five years till I took it over. Being that is sat for five years many of the parts are rotted out and needed to be replaced. So far I've had to fix the ac compresor, spider fuel injector assembly, brake system including lines, catalytic converter, starter. I had a few of the parts put in but otherwise the Jimmy is pretty easy to work on yourself. I enjoy the truck and I think even for a 95 the truck looks great. My red paint has held up almost 15 years and except for the few scrathces the paint looks like new, the leather held up and litterly looks new the back seats dont even have any wear marks.
Piece O Junk
NotSoLucky,01/14/2010
The guy who sold me this junk knew what he was doing Its nothing but money money and problems they are good about posting the problems but wont respond to anything and wont put out a penny for all the mess they created what ever happened to good american cars? Will never buy again. Dont even give a second look just run the other way.
Great beginner's car
wspringer,12/30/2012
I love this vehicle. Got it a few months ago as my 1st car (I'm 17). Very comfortable and nice looking. Easy to drive. Has a lot of modern amenities in it that my mom's 2010 Malibu doesn't even have. 4 wheel drive goes great in tough situations. Gonna keep this until it falls apart. It has no rust and under 130,000 miles on it now so I'm hoping it lasts a long time.
See all 20 reviews of the 1995 GMC Jimmy
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
195 hp @ 4500 rpm
MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
195 hp @ 4500 rpm
MPG
15 city / 19 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
195 hp @ 4500 rpm
MPG
15 city / 19 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
195 hp @ 4500 rpm
See all Used 1995 GMC Jimmy features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger1 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Poor
More about the 1995 GMC Jimmy

Used 1995 GMC Jimmy Overview

The Used 1995 GMC Jimmy is offered in the following submodels: Jimmy SUV. Available styles include SLS 4dr SUV, SL 2dr SUV, SLT 4dr SUV 4WD, SLS 4dr SUV 4WD, 4dr SUV 4WD, SLT 4dr SUV, SLE 4dr SUV, 2dr SUV 4WD, SLS 2dr SUV 4WD, 2dr SUV, SLS 2dr SUV, 4dr SUV, SL 2dr SUV 4WD, and SLE 4dr SUV 4WD.

What's a good price on a Used 1995 GMC Jimmy?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1995 GMC Jimmies are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1995 GMC Jimmy for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1995 GMC Jimmy.

Can't find a used 1995 GMC Jimmys you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used GMC Jimmy for sale - 9 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $16,446.

Find a used GMC for sale - 3 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $22,132.

Find a used certified pre-owned GMC Jimmy for sale - 9 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $7,873.

Find a used certified pre-owned GMC for sale - 6 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $14,899.

Should I lease or buy a 1995 GMC Jimmy?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out GMC lease specials
Check out GMC Jimmy lease specials

Related Used 1995 GMC Jimmy info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles