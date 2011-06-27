  1. Home
  GMC
  GMC S-15 Jimmy
  Used 1990 GMC S-15 Jimmy
  5. Review
1990 GMC S-15 Jimmy Review

Edmunds' Expert Review

1990 Highlights

A four-door model with standard four-wheel ABS is added to the lineup, and the 2.8-liter engine is dropped in favor of the more powerful 160-horsepower, 4.3-liter V6.

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 18 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
160 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
160 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 18 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
160 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 18 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
160 hp @ 4000 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1990 GMC S-15 Jimmy

Used 1990 GMC S-15 Jimmy Overview

The Used 1990 GMC S-15 Jimmy is offered in the following submodels: S-15 Jimmy SUV. Available styles include 2dr SUV 4WD, Gypsy 2dr SUV, Gypsy 2dr SUV 4WD, Sierra Classic 2dr SUV 4WD, 2dr SUV, and Sierra Classic 2dr SUV.

