Used 2000 GMC Jimmy for Sale Near Me

  • 2000 GMC Jimmy Diamond Edition
    used

    2000 GMC Jimmy Diamond Edition

    174,056 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $4,987

    Details
  • 2000 GMC Jimmy Diamond Edition
    used

    2000 GMC Jimmy Diamond Edition

    120,000 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $2,500

    Details
  • 2000 GMC Jimmy SLE
    used

    2000 GMC Jimmy SLE

    155,398 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,000

    Details
  • 2000 GMC Jimmy SLS Convenience
    used

    2000 GMC Jimmy SLS Convenience

    173,615 miles
    1 Accident, 7 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $2,249

    Details
  • 2001 GMC Jimmy SLS in Silver
    used

    2001 GMC Jimmy SLS

    167,939 miles

    $3,500

    Details
  • 1999 GMC Jimmy SLE
    used

    1999 GMC Jimmy SLE

    169,859 miles
    2 Accidents, 8 Owners, Rental Use

    $1,599

    Details
  • 1997 GMC Jimmy SLS Sport
    used

    1997 GMC Jimmy SLS Sport

    256,600 miles
    No accidents, 8 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,495

    Details
  • 1997 GMC Jimmy SLS Sport
    used

    1997 GMC Jimmy SLS Sport

    114,720 miles

    $2,799

    Details
  • 1994 GMC Jimmy
    used

    1994 GMC Jimmy

    161,679 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,400

    Details

JIMMMYY!
ahusson,06/08/2015
SLE 4dr SUV 4WD
So I got this 2000 GMC Jimmy at 165,000 miles, now it has 172,000 miles and it a complete money pit, but a life saver. I have spent $3500 in repairs in the last 6 months. I've taken it to three different mechanics and technicians.Every single part on my brake is brand new, and the ABS light is still on. I can't afford to keep it anymore, so this is a good car if you are a mechanic or have a mechanic who knows who he is doing. BUT this has saved me through the winter. With All-Season tires it plowed through 2 feet of snow and 2 inches of ice. No weather condition stopped me, and I was incredibly thankful. (Maine Winter of 2014-2015)
