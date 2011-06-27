This has been the most fun vehicle I have owned. Very well designed and built. I really liked the full frame under it, which makes it very strong. The only problems I have had was I needed to replace the MPFI unit. It should have been under warranty, but the dealer refused to replace it. I have also had to replace the fuel pump relay twice. Being an SLT model, it has all the "bells and whistles" like leather interior, CD player, electronic 4 wheel drive, keyless remote, power mirrors and seats with lumbar support, etc. I would not hesitate to buy another if I needed one but mine is still running great.

