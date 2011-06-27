  1. Home
1993 GMC Jimmy Review

Edmunds' Expert Review

1993 Highlights

Two-door model available in SLT trim. Four-door models get monochromatic paint scheme in SLS trim. V6 engines get internal balance shaft designed to reduce vibration. Automatic transmission receives electronic shift controls and second-gear start feature. Manual lumbar adjusters become standard on front seats.

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great utility vehicle
Steve,12/22/2008
This has been the most fun vehicle I have owned. Very well designed and built. I really liked the full frame under it, which makes it very strong. The only problems I have had was I needed to replace the MPFI unit. It should have been under warranty, but the dealer refused to replace it. I have also had to replace the fuel pump relay twice. Being an SLT model, it has all the "bells and whistles" like leather interior, CD player, electronic 4 wheel drive, keyless remote, power mirrors and seats with lumbar support, etc. I would not hesitate to buy another if I needed one but mine is still running great.
Nice truck but gettin' up there in age
Wes,09/02/2005
This little truck is so much fun I only wish it didn't cost so much to maintain it, as it gets older the 165k miles start to take their toll. But it's still a great truck, that vortec v6 really packs a punch. The ride quality is bouncy, unrully, heavy, loosey-goosey, and a blast! Sadly the electrical problems, oil leaks, various other leaks, suspension problems, and generaly just wearing out are forcing me to replace it. If i had the money or was a master mechanic, I would keep it just for fun.
great engine
Anthony,09/09/2015
SLT 4dr SUV 4WD
I did not purchase mine on this site but i bought a used 4 door gmc jimmy 1993 4x4, 4d. It also has a really intimidating vortex engine i fill it up with $30 in gas and it runs loud and quick, and runs like a beast in the river. Im definitely looking foward to fixing mine up.
good
franlee,10/18/2002
it has been a pleasure to have driven a jimmy gmc 4wd truck loved the color and the way its built and also the way it runs.
Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
165 hp @ 4000 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger2 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1993 GMC Jimmy

Used 1993 GMC Jimmy Overview

The Used 1993 GMC Jimmy is offered in the following submodels: Jimmy SUV. Available styles include SLS 4dr SUV 4WD, SLE 4dr SUV 4WD, SLT 4dr SUV, SLS 2dr SUV 4WD, SLT 2dr SUV, SLE 4dr SUV, 2dr SUV, SLS 2dr SUV, SLT 2dr SUV 4WD, SLE 2dr SUV 4WD, SLE 2dr SUV, SLT 4dr SUV 4WD, and 2dr SUV 4WD.

