This was the first vehicle I used to learn how to drive. My dad bought it from a small private dealer in 2006, and I became the primary driver of the Jimmy the following year. During the three years I had it, the A/C, fuel pump, starter, alternator, battery, and a belt had to be replaced. Luckily, it ran well without any problems after that. However, it got abysmal gas mileage, usually 10-14 mpg, but I think that may have been attributed to the fuel pump issue. The power windows also started to die towards the end, but that's to be expected of an older vehicle. Overall, I really enjoyed having the opportunity to have driven this vehicle and will remember it well since it was my first.

