1994 GMC Jimmy Review

Edmunds' Expert Review

1994 Highlights

Side-door guard beams and a high-mounted center brake light are added. Front bench seat is now standard on four-door models.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1994 GMC Jimmy.

5(31%)
4(56%)
3(13%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.2
16 reviews
16 reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews

The Jimmy!
India,03/28/2005
I bought my Jimmy used in January of 2004 as a result of having my car stolen. Although I was not thrilled about the exterior, (I wanted a more femine looking car since I am a girl) I was excited about the leather interior. After buying the Jimmy, I had to replace the front brakes and the fuel injection pump all for the price of $900. Since then I haven't had any problems. My friends and I take lots of road trips (college students, of course) and we always look forward to taking the Jimmy because of the comfortable ride. And believe it or not, my friends with newer cars actually prefer my car beause they feel it is roomier, more comfortable, and they feel safer!
Really Reliable, Aside from Some Maintenance
kingsolidsteve,04/24/2012
This was the first vehicle I used to learn how to drive. My dad bought it from a small private dealer in 2006, and I became the primary driver of the Jimmy the following year. During the three years I had it, the A/C, fuel pump, starter, alternator, battery, and a belt had to be replaced. Luckily, it ran well without any problems after that. However, it got abysmal gas mileage, usually 10-14 mpg, but I think that may have been attributed to the fuel pump issue. The power windows also started to die towards the end, but that's to be expected of an older vehicle. Overall, I really enjoyed having the opportunity to have driven this vehicle and will remember it well since it was my first.
Love my Jimmy
Captain Terror,05/11/2002
I purchased a used Jimmy for use by my family. Family has grow so we need a bigger car. This has been one of the best cars I have ever owned!
Great little truck
Bill The Cat,10/19/2002
Bought truck in 1997 with 42K on it. Have made numerous trips to Ohio and Back 600 miles one way. Only major problem is well known EGR valve. Fixed and have had no problems since. Did'nt have to replace water pump until 135K. Vortec 4.3L V6 is very powerful and strong motor, brakes are good. Interior has held up fairly. No leaks @ 135K impressive! Still running strong and plan to drive it until the wheels fall off.
See all 16 reviews of the 1994 GMC Jimmy
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
165 hp @ 4000 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger2 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
