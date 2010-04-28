Vehicle overview

GMC's long-lived Jimmy has built a following on versatility and content, and 2001 is no exception. Jimmy is available in two bodystyles (as a two- or four-door on 100.5- and 107-inch wheelbases, respectively), and in two- or four-wheel drive versions with two different suspensions and either automatic or manual transmissions for each. It also comes in three trim levels (SLS for sporty, SLE for comfort, and SLT for luxury/touring), with a separate Diamond Edition luxo-model for those who prefer maximum snob appeal. While it's positioned as the "professional grade" compact SUV over its sister Chevy Blazer and Olds Bravada, there's really not a whole lot to set these three apart.

Like its stablemates, Jimmy received a minor facelift for 1998. The result was a clean-looking four-door and a rakish, four-seat two-door with a distinctive C-pillar. Jimmys can be had with either solid color or two-tone paint treatment, and the upscale Diamond Edition adds a slew of aftermarket-style add-ons, such as a prominent grille guard with integrated fog lamps, aluminum side-step tubes, bodyside cladding and special badging. Inside, the Diamond Edition earns its moniker with diamond-quilted perforated leather. You can choose rear-drive, or one of two different four-wheel-drive systems: InstaTrac engages 2Hi, 4Hi and 4Lo ranges on the fly at the touch of a button, while the AutoTrac automatic, on-demand two-speed transfer case makes four-wheel traction a no-brainer.

If the idea of a high-profile compact SUV goes beyond your needs, the regular Jimmy can be tailored to suit any driving requirement. The only difficulty is deciding what to include. The SLS trim level is standard on two-door Jimmys and SLE trim is the norm for four-doors. If you need all the bells and whistles, opt for SLT equipment or simply pop for the Diamond Edition. Euro- or Luxury-Ride suspensions are offered in 2WD two- or four-door versions, while 4WD two-doors add the choice of beefy off-road underpinnings.

Jimmy features strong acceleration from its 190-horse, Vortec 4.3-liter V6 (packing 250 foot-pounds of torque) and smooth-shifting electronically controlled four-speed 4L60-E automatic. A "tow/haul" mode button helps optimize shifts when pulling a load, and four-wheel antilock brakes with four-wheel discs is standard. Inside, there's plenty of elbow room, and headroom is immense. There's a place for three passengers in back of the four-door model, but restrict it to two unless you enjoy hearing comfort complaints.

Overall, Jimmy is easy to handle and fun to drive, and uplevel versions can be downright luxurious. There's also a huge options list to help you customize your Jimmy to suit your tastes. Just be careful not to overdo it, because the price tag can zip skyward in a hurry.