- Wide model range, plenty of available features, sleek styling.
Very funny to read comments from those suckers who have been getting ripped off from shady mechanics and blaming GM. 3 waterpumps and you blame GM ? They were garbage aftermarket parts. And ball joints ... get good ones that can be greased and have oil change people lube them -its called maintenence.Your mechanic uses garbage parts and charges you top $ and it's GM's fault ??.. get a clue. Yes you have 125,000 miles and need to get repairs - big surprise. Quit getting ripped off, spend the time to find an honest mechanic -many of you sure don't know one. This is a decent , fun 4 wheel dr that goes great through snow. Love mine.
I wanted to pass along my thoughts on this car. I had bought new and had the following replaced: Ball joints, intake manifold gasket, door hinges. That said, until now I have not had many issues other than fuel economy. The doors have awful hinges that are not adjustable. If they are used a lot, they fail and need to be drilled out and re-bushed. Terrible design. Lastly, I am now in the looking for another SUV because the Jimmy needed a Crankshaft Sensor replaced because of fouling caused by the intake coolant leak. Well it needed a computer "reset" to fix the erratic engine and now I think we killed the motor. Oh well, 160,000 not bad.
my jimmys a 2001 that i received as my first vehicle a couple of years ago i put around 20,000 miles on it myself and its still below 100,000 miles and it runs amazing the only major problems ive had so far is my brake calipers seized up which is my fault for letting it sit too long, my spedometer doesnt work quite correctly and my fuel sensor is a little dirty but other then that i beat the crap out of it especially in winter and it still runs amazing, but if you dont keep up with it maintence wise then yea youll have problems, but thats with all vehicles
Yes, very reliable OVER SIZED STATION WAGON. Awesome in the snow with the original Good Year Wrangler tires but a very expensive vehicle to maintain. Sealed front wheel bearings and brakes always seem to fail and are costly repairs. I've had mine for 10 plus years and I just put $2,000 into the breaks, bearings and idler arms or some crap like that and honestly, I'm glad I did. This "truck" is a great work horse, 144k miles, and I love to beat the hell out of it off roading at the farm. Maintain it and the mechanic said I can go another 100k miles easy. beats a car payment and insurance on a new vehicle!
|SLE 4WD 4dr SUV
4.3L 6cyl 4A
|MPG
|14 city / 18 hwy
|Seats 5
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|190 hp @ 4400 rpm
|SLS 4WD 2dr SUV
4.3L 6cyl 5M
|MPG
|13 city / 16 hwy
|Seats 4
|5-speed manual
|Gas
|190 hp @ 4400 rpm
|SLE 2WD 4dr SUV
4.3L 6cyl 4A
|MPG
|15 city / 20 hwy
|Seats 5
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|190 hp @ 4400 rpm
|SLS 2WD 2dr SUV
4.3L 6cyl 5M
|MPG
|14 city / 20 hwy
|Seats 4
|5-speed manual
|Gas
|190 hp @ 4400 rpm
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|3 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|1 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|Not Rated
The least-expensive 2001 GMC Jimmy is the 2001 GMC Jimmy SLS 2WD 2dr SUV (4.3L 6cyl 5M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $19,270.
Other versions include:
- SLE 4WD 4dr SUV (4.3L 6cyl 4A) which starts at $28,770
- SLS 4WD 2dr SUV (4.3L 6cyl 5M) which starts at $22,270
- SLE 2WD 4dr SUV (4.3L 6cyl 4A) which starts at $26,770
- SLS 2WD 2dr SUV (4.3L 6cyl 5M) which starts at $19,270
- Diamond Edition 4WD 4dr SUV (4.3L 6cyl 4A) which starts at $31,925
- SLT 4WD 4dr SUV (4.3L 6cyl 4A) which starts at $30,225
- SLS Convenience 4WD 2dr SUV (4.3L 6cyl 4A) which starts at $25,170
- SLT 2WD 4dr SUV (4.3L 6cyl 4A) which starts at $28,225
- SLS Convenience 2WD 2dr SUV (4.3L 6cyl 4A) which starts at $22,170
- Diamond Edition 2WD 4dr SUV (4.3L 6cyl 4A) which starts at $29,925
- Diamond Edition Special 4WD 4dr SUV (4.3L 6cyl 4A) which starts at $33,920
Used 2001 GMC Jimmy Overview
The Used 2001 GMC Jimmy is offered in the following submodels: Jimmy SUV. Available styles include SLE 4WD 4dr SUV (4.3L 6cyl 4A), SLS 4WD 2dr SUV (4.3L 6cyl 5M), SLE 2WD 4dr SUV (4.3L 6cyl 4A), SLS 2WD 2dr SUV (4.3L 6cyl 5M), Diamond Edition 4WD 4dr SUV (4.3L 6cyl 4A), SLT 4WD 4dr SUV (4.3L 6cyl 4A), SLS Convenience 4WD 2dr SUV (4.3L 6cyl 4A), SLT 2WD 4dr SUV (4.3L 6cyl 4A), SLS Convenience 2WD 2dr SUV (4.3L 6cyl 4A), Diamond Edition 2WD 4dr SUV (4.3L 6cyl 4A), and Diamond Edition Special 4WD 4dr SUV (4.3L 6cyl 4A).
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2001 GMC Jimmy and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2001 Jimmy 3.4 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars.
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2001 GMC Jimmy and all model years in our database.
Why trust Edmunds?
