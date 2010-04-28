  1. Home
Used 2001 GMC Jimmy

2001 GMC Jimmy SLT 4dr SUV 2WD
2001 GMC Jimmy in Fire Red
2001 GMC Jimmy Exterior
2001 GMC Jimmy in Indigo Blue Metallic
2001 GMC Jimmy in Summit White
Used 2001 GMC Jimmy

MSRP$19,270
Edmunds' Expert Review

  • Wide model range, plenty of available features, sleek styling.

As if the Jimmy didn't seem outdated enough next to the competition, now even its replacement can stare across the showroom and laugh.

Vehicle overview

GMC's long-lived Jimmy has built a following on versatility and content, and 2001 is no exception. Jimmy is available in two bodystyles (as a two- or four-door on 100.5- and 107-inch wheelbases, respectively), and in two- or four-wheel drive versions with two different suspensions and either automatic or manual transmissions for each. It also comes in three trim levels (SLS for sporty, SLE for comfort, and SLT for luxury/touring), with a separate Diamond Edition luxo-model for those who prefer maximum snob appeal. While it's positioned as the "professional grade" compact SUV over its sister Chevy Blazer and Olds Bravada, there's really not a whole lot to set these three apart.

Like its stablemates, Jimmy received a minor facelift for 1998. The result was a clean-looking four-door and a rakish, four-seat two-door with a distinctive C-pillar. Jimmys can be had with either solid color or two-tone paint treatment, and the upscale Diamond Edition adds a slew of aftermarket-style add-ons, such as a prominent grille guard with integrated fog lamps, aluminum side-step tubes, bodyside cladding and special badging. Inside, the Diamond Edition earns its moniker with diamond-quilted perforated leather. You can choose rear-drive, or one of two different four-wheel-drive systems: InstaTrac engages 2Hi, 4Hi and 4Lo ranges on the fly at the touch of a button, while the AutoTrac automatic, on-demand two-speed transfer case makes four-wheel traction a no-brainer.

If the idea of a high-profile compact SUV goes beyond your needs, the regular Jimmy can be tailored to suit any driving requirement. The only difficulty is deciding what to include. The SLS trim level is standard on two-door Jimmys and SLE trim is the norm for four-doors. If you need all the bells and whistles, opt for SLT equipment or simply pop for the Diamond Edition. Euro- or Luxury-Ride suspensions are offered in 2WD two- or four-door versions, while 4WD two-doors add the choice of beefy off-road underpinnings.

Jimmy features strong acceleration from its 190-horse, Vortec 4.3-liter V6 (packing 250 foot-pounds of torque) and smooth-shifting electronically controlled four-speed 4L60-E automatic. A "tow/haul" mode button helps optimize shifts when pulling a load, and four-wheel antilock brakes with four-wheel discs is standard. Inside, there's plenty of elbow room, and headroom is immense. There's a place for three passengers in back of the four-door model, but restrict it to two unless you enjoy hearing comfort complaints.

Overall, Jimmy is easy to handle and fun to drive, and uplevel versions can be downright luxurious. There's also a huge options list to help you customize your Jimmy to suit your tastes. Just be careful not to overdo it, because the price tag can zip skyward in a hurry.

2001 Highlights

The Vortec 4300 V6 enjoys another round of improvements, plus the Jimmy adds programmable door locks and a new cargo management system to its long list of features for 2001. A floor-shift option is now available on two-door models with automatic transmission, and the four-wheel-drive SLE version touts restyled alloy wheels. The tarted-up Envoy has been dropped but the glitzy Diamond Edition, introduced last year to mark the 30th anniversary of the Jimmy nameplate, is back -- packing more pizzazz.
Consumer reviews

4 out of 5 stars, good vehicle
dave,
Diamond Edition 4WD 4dr SUV (4.3L 6cyl 4A)

Very funny to read comments from those suckers who have been getting ripped off from shady mechanics and blaming GM. 3 waterpumps and you blame GM ? They were garbage aftermarket parts. And ball joints ... get good ones that can be greased and have oil change people lube them -its called maintenence.Your mechanic uses garbage parts and charges you top $ and it's GM's fault ??.. get a clue. Yes you have 125,000 miles and need to get repairs - big surprise. Quit getting ripped off, spend the time to find an honest mechanic -many of you sure don't know one. This is a decent , fun 4 wheel dr that goes great through snow. Love mine.

3.625 out of 5 stars, NOt bad over the years
jjb99,

I wanted to pass along my thoughts on this car. I had bought new and had the following replaced: Ball joints, intake manifold gasket, door hinges. That said, until now I have not had many issues other than fuel economy. The doors have awful hinges that are not adjustable. If they are used a lot, they fail and need to be drilled out and re-bushed. Terrible design. Lastly, I am now in the looking for another SUV because the Jimmy needed a Crankshaft Sensor replaced because of fouling caused by the intake coolant leak. Well it needed a computer "reset" to fix the erratic engine and now I think we killed the motor. Oh well, 160,000 not bad.

3.875 out of 5 stars, good vehicle
collegekid20,

my jimmys a 2001 that i received as my first vehicle a couple of years ago i put around 20,000 miles on it myself and its still below 100,000 miles and it runs amazing the only major problems ive had so far is my brake calipers seized up which is my fault for letting it sit too long, my spedometer doesnt work quite correctly and my fuel sensor is a little dirty but other then that i beat the crap out of it especially in winter and it still runs amazing, but if you dont keep up with it maintence wise then yea youll have problems, but thats with all vehicles

3.25 out of 5 stars, Money Pit
ramdaddi,

Yes, very reliable OVER SIZED STATION WAGON. Awesome in the snow with the original Good Year Wrangler tires but a very expensive vehicle to maintain. Sealed front wheel bearings and brakes always seem to fail and are costly repairs. I've had mine for 10 plus years and I just put $2,000 into the breaks, bearings and idler arms or some crap like that and honestly, I'm glad I did. This "truck" is a great work horse, 144k miles, and I love to beat the hell out of it off roading at the farm. Maintain it and the mechanic said I can go another 100k miles easy. beats a car payment and insurance on a new vehicle!

Features & Specs

SLE 4WD 4dr SUV features & specs
SLE 4WD 4dr SUV
4.3L 6cyl 4A
MPG 14 city / 18 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 4400 rpm
SLS 4WD 2dr SUV features & specs
SLS 4WD 2dr SUV
4.3L 6cyl 5M
MPG 13 city / 16 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed manual
Gas
190 hp @ 4400 rpm
SLE 2WD 4dr SUV features & specs
SLE 2WD 4dr SUV
4.3L 6cyl 4A
MPG 15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 4400 rpm
SLS 2WD 2dr SUV features & specs
SLS 2WD 2dr SUV
4.3L 6cyl 5M
MPG 14 city / 20 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed manual
Gas
190 hp @ 4400 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Driver3 / 5
Passenger4 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Side Barrier RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front SeatNot Rated
Back SeatNot Rated
RolloverRating
Rollover1 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
FAQ

Is the GMC Jimmy a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2001 Jimmy both on the road and at the track. You probably care about GMC Jimmy fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Jimmy gets an EPA-estimated 14 mpg to 17 mpg, depending on the configuration. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a GMC Jimmy. Learn more

Is the GMC Jimmy reliable?

To determine whether the GMC Jimmy is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Jimmy. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Jimmy's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2001 GMC Jimmy a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2001 GMC Jimmy is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2001 Jimmy is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2001 GMC Jimmy?

The least-expensive 2001 GMC Jimmy is the 2001 GMC Jimmy SLS 2WD 2dr SUV (4.3L 6cyl 5M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $19,270.

Other versions include:

  • SLE 4WD 4dr SUV (4.3L 6cyl 4A) which starts at $28,770
  • SLS 4WD 2dr SUV (4.3L 6cyl 5M) which starts at $22,270
  • SLE 2WD 4dr SUV (4.3L 6cyl 4A) which starts at $26,770
  • SLS 2WD 2dr SUV (4.3L 6cyl 5M) which starts at $19,270
  • Diamond Edition 4WD 4dr SUV (4.3L 6cyl 4A) which starts at $31,925
  • SLT 4WD 4dr SUV (4.3L 6cyl 4A) which starts at $30,225
  • SLS Convenience 4WD 2dr SUV (4.3L 6cyl 4A) which starts at $25,170
  • SLT 2WD 4dr SUV (4.3L 6cyl 4A) which starts at $28,225
  • SLS Convenience 2WD 2dr SUV (4.3L 6cyl 4A) which starts at $22,170
  • Diamond Edition 2WD 4dr SUV (4.3L 6cyl 4A) which starts at $29,925
  • Diamond Edition Special 4WD 4dr SUV (4.3L 6cyl 4A) which starts at $33,920
What are the different models of GMC Jimmy?

If you're interested in the GMC Jimmy, the next question is, which Jimmy model is right for you? Jimmy variants include SLE 4WD 4dr SUV (4.3L 6cyl 4A), SLS 4WD 2dr SUV (4.3L 6cyl 5M), SLE 2WD 4dr SUV (4.3L 6cyl 4A), and SLS 2WD 2dr SUV (4.3L 6cyl 5M). For a full list of Jimmy models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2001 GMC Jimmy

Used 2001 GMC Jimmy Overview

The Used 2001 GMC Jimmy is offered in the following submodels: Jimmy SUV. Available styles include SLE 4WD 4dr SUV (4.3L 6cyl 4A), SLS 4WD 2dr SUV (4.3L 6cyl 5M), SLE 2WD 4dr SUV (4.3L 6cyl 4A), SLS 2WD 2dr SUV (4.3L 6cyl 5M), Diamond Edition 4WD 4dr SUV (4.3L 6cyl 4A), SLT 4WD 4dr SUV (4.3L 6cyl 4A), SLS Convenience 4WD 2dr SUV (4.3L 6cyl 4A), SLT 2WD 4dr SUV (4.3L 6cyl 4A), SLS Convenience 2WD 2dr SUV (4.3L 6cyl 4A), Diamond Edition 2WD 4dr SUV (4.3L 6cyl 4A), and Diamond Edition Special 4WD 4dr SUV (4.3L 6cyl 4A).

What do people think of the 2001 GMC Jimmy?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2001 GMC Jimmy and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2001 Jimmy 3.4 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2001 Jimmy.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2001 GMC Jimmy and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2001 Jimmy featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

