  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Jimmy
  4. Used 2000 GMC Jimmy
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(68)
Appraise this car

2000 GMC Jimmy Review

Pros & Cons

  • Wide model range, plenty of features, sleek two-door styling.
  • Body shake on rough surfaces, low-buck interior parts, uncomfortable rear seats.
Other years
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
GMC Jimmy for Sale
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$1,545 - $3,031
Used Jimmy for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

With its cramped interior, dated design, and dubious build quality, the Jimmy doesn't make much of a case for itself against the bigger and more refined offerings from Nissan, Toyota and Ford.

Vehicle overview

GMC is positioning the Jimmy as a luxury SUV, more upscale than its platform pals, the Chevy Blazer and Olds Bravada. But there's not a whole lot to set these three apart. Like its stablemates, Jimmy received minor styling tweaks for 1998. The result was a clean-looking four-door version, but we like the profile of the two-door with its distinctive C-pillar treatment. In an effort to separate GMC's compact SUV from the pack this year, there's a 2000 Jimmy Diamond Edition model to mark the nameplate's 30th anniversary.

The Diamond Edition boasts two-tone paint and a slew of aftermarket-style add-ons, such as a prominent grille guard with integrated fog lamps, aluminum side-step tubes, bodyside cladding and special badging. Should you desire, you can opt for high-intensity discharge headlamps borrowed from Jimmy's snooty sister, the GMC Envoy. Inside, the Diamond Edition earns its moniker with diamond-quilted perforated leather.

If the idea of a high-profile, limited-edition sport-utility goes beyond your needs, the regular Jimmy lineup can be tailored to suit any driving requirement. The only difficulty is deciding what to include. Despite GMC dropping the old base SL model for retail customers, there are three different trim levels. SLS (sport) trim is now standard on two-door Jimmys and SLE (comfort) trim is now the standard for four-doors. If you need all the bells and whistles, opt for SLT (luxury/touring) equipment. Two-wheel-drive models can be had with Euro- or Luxury-Ride suspensions in either two- or four-door versions, while four-wheel-drive Jimmys add the choice of off-road underpinnings on two-doors.

Jimmy features strong acceleration from its Vortec 4300 V6 and smooth four-speed automatic. A "tow/haul" mode button helps optimize shifts when pulling a load, and the available AutoTrac automatic two-speed transfer case makes four-wheel traction a snap. Four-wheel antilock braking with four-wheel discs is standard. Inside, there's plenty of elbow room, and headroom is immense. There's space for three in back, but restrict it to two unless you enjoy hearing comfort complaints. The short rear seat feels hard and there's no foot room under front seats, meaning the backseat is not an enjoyable place to spend time.

Overall, Jimmy is easy to handle and fun to drive, and uplevel versions can be downright luxurious. You've also got a huge options list to help you customize your Jimmy to your tastes. Just be careful not to overdo it, because the price tag can zip skyward in a hurry.

2000 Highlights

For 2000, GMC is celebrating the 30th anniversary of its Jimmy nameplate with a Diamond Edition model. Other changes center on new equipment and suspension packaging. A heavy-duty battery is now standard, and Jimmy's V6 has been upgraded with a roller timing chain, sprocket and rocker arms for improved durability and reduced noise. There are also two new exterior colors, while the SLE gets a revised cloth interior.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2000 GMC Jimmy.

5(19%)
4(38%)
3(25%)
2(15%)
1(3%)
3.6
68 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 68 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

JIMMMYY!
ahusson,06/08/2015
SLE 4dr SUV 4WD
So I got this 2000 GMC Jimmy at 165,000 miles, now it has 172,000 miles and it a complete money pit, but a life saver. I have spent $3500 in repairs in the last 6 months. I've taken it to three different mechanics and technicians.Every single part on my brake is brand new, and the ABS light is still on. I can't afford to keep it anymore, so this is a good car if you are a mechanic or have a mechanic who knows who he is doing. BUT this has saved me through the winter. With All-Season tires it plowed through 2 feet of snow and 2 inches of ice. No weather condition stopped me, and I was incredibly thankful. (Maine Winter of 2014-2015)
2000 jimmy
mike,03/09/2009
This is for all jimmy (2000) owners,that have a noise in font that knowone can find. In this model it's the condenser/heater core loose in it's housing. The gas gauge quits working properly because the fuel in Canada still contains a particular addative that has been removed in the US, where these fuel tank sensor where made,they get corroded in places and fail. Early failer of the front wheel bearings are do to just plain old "bad design" and low quality.
Money pit
money pit,08/05/2010
When I finished making payments on this truck thats when everything started to go wrong. The transmission blew twice I'm on my third one same for my alternator, water pump, ball joints and the front end, the fuel pump and the intake manifold had to be replaced twice. Then I had to replace the rear wiper motor and rear door lock, the front wiper motor, the radiator, the spider injectors, the front wheel bearings, the window and lock controls never worked right, the 4x4 actuator has to looked at before the first snow fall because it has failed me many times. Thanks to gmc I'll never never buy an American car! Again
myjimmy
scotto1,08/30/2011
i bought mine this year and the 4 wheel drive didnt work. it turned out to be 40 dollar dash switch so i was lucky. sunroof also doesnt work but other than that im glad i bought it. its got good power and doesnt hurt too much on gas. its the perfect thing for me!
See all 68 reviews of the 2000 GMC Jimmy
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 18 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
N/A
Gas
190 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
13 city / 16 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
190 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
14 city / 18 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 4400 rpm
See all Used 2000 GMC Jimmy features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Poor
More about the 2000 GMC Jimmy

Used 2000 GMC Jimmy Overview

The Used 2000 GMC Jimmy is offered in the following submodels: Jimmy SUV. Available styles include SLE 4dr SUV 4WD, SLS Convenience 2dr SUV, SLS 2dr SUV 4WD, Diamond Edition 4dr SUV 4WD, SLE 4dr SUV, SLT 4dr SUV, Diamond Edition 4dr SUV, SLT 4dr SUV 4WD, SLS Convenience 2dr SUV 4WD, and SLS 2dr SUV.

What's a good price on a Used 2000 GMC Jimmy?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2000 GMC Jimmies are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2000 GMC Jimmy for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2000 GMC Jimmy.

Can't find a used 2000 GMC Jimmys you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used GMC Jimmy for sale - 3 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $12,873.

Find a used GMC for sale - 11 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $13,133.

Find a used certified pre-owned GMC Jimmy for sale - 6 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $24,418.

Find a used certified pre-owned GMC for sale - 10 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $13,626.

Should I lease or buy a 2000 GMC Jimmy?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out GMC lease specials
Check out GMC Jimmy lease specials

Related Used 2000 GMC Jimmy info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles