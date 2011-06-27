Estimated values
1993 GMC Jimmy SLE 2dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$494
|$1,136
|$1,463
|Clean
|$443
|$1,018
|$1,315
|Average
|$340
|$782
|$1,021
|Rough
|$237
|$547
|$726
Estimated values
1993 GMC Jimmy SLS 2dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$494
|$1,136
|$1,463
|Clean
|$443
|$1,018
|$1,315
|Average
|$340
|$782
|$1,021
|Rough
|$237
|$547
|$726
Estimated values
1993 GMC Jimmy SLE 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$494
|$1,136
|$1,463
|Clean
|$443
|$1,018
|$1,315
|Average
|$340
|$782
|$1,021
|Rough
|$237
|$547
|$726
Estimated values
1993 GMC Jimmy SLT 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$494
|$1,136
|$1,463
|Clean
|$443
|$1,018
|$1,315
|Average
|$340
|$782
|$1,021
|Rough
|$237
|$547
|$726
Estimated values
1993 GMC Jimmy SLT 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$581
|$1,166
|$1,463
|Clean
|$520
|$1,045
|$1,315
|Average
|$400
|$803
|$1,021
|Rough
|$279
|$561
|$726
Estimated values
1993 GMC Jimmy SLS 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$534
|$1,300
|$1,692
|Clean
|$478
|$1,165
|$1,521
|Average
|$367
|$896
|$1,180
|Rough
|$256
|$626
|$839
Estimated values
1993 GMC Jimmy SLT 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$498
|$1,137
|$1,463
|Clean
|$446
|$1,019
|$1,315
|Average
|$343
|$783
|$1,021
|Rough
|$239
|$547
|$726
Estimated values
1993 GMC Jimmy SLE 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$550
|$1,154
|$1,463
|Clean
|$493
|$1,035
|$1,315
|Average
|$378
|$795
|$1,021
|Rough
|$264
|$556
|$726
Estimated values
1993 GMC Jimmy SLE 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$494
|$1,136
|$1,463
|Clean
|$443
|$1,018
|$1,315
|Average
|$340
|$782
|$1,021
|Rough
|$237
|$547
|$726
Estimated values
1993 GMC Jimmy SLT 2dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$494
|$1,136
|$1,463
|Clean
|$443
|$1,018
|$1,315
|Average
|$340
|$782
|$1,021
|Rough
|$237
|$547
|$726
Estimated values
1993 GMC Jimmy SLS 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$494
|$1,136
|$1,463
|Clean
|$443
|$1,018
|$1,315
|Average
|$340
|$782
|$1,021
|Rough
|$237
|$547
|$726
Estimated values
1993 GMC Jimmy 2dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$494
|$1,136
|$1,463
|Clean
|$443
|$1,018
|$1,315
|Average
|$340
|$782
|$1,021
|Rough
|$237
|$547
|$726
Estimated values
1993 GMC Jimmy 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$494
|$1,136
|$1,463
|Clean
|$443
|$1,018
|$1,315
|Average
|$340
|$782
|$1,021
|Rough
|$237
|$547
|$726