  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Jimmy
  4. Used 1993 GMC Jimmy
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 1993 GMC Jimmy Consumer Reviews

More about the 1993 Jimmy
5(75%)4(25%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.8
4 reviews
Write a review
See all Jimmies for sale
List Price Estimate
$856 - $1,724
Used Jimmy for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Great utility vehicle

Steve, 12/22/2008
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

This has been the most fun vehicle I have owned. Very well designed and built. I really liked the full frame under it, which makes it very strong. The only problems I have had was I needed to replace the MPFI unit. It should have been under warranty, but the dealer refused to replace it. I have also had to replace the fuel pump relay twice. Being an SLT model, it has all the "bells and whistles" like leather interior, CD player, electronic 4 wheel drive, keyless remote, power mirrors and seats with lumbar support, etc. I would not hesitate to buy another if I needed one but mine is still running great.

Report Abuse

Nice truck but gettin' up there in age

Wes, 09/02/2005
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

This little truck is so much fun I only wish it didn't cost so much to maintain it, as it gets older the 165k miles start to take their toll. But it's still a great truck, that vortec v6 really packs a punch. The ride quality is bouncy, unrully, heavy, loosey-goosey, and a blast! Sadly the electrical problems, oil leaks, various other leaks, suspension problems, and generaly just wearing out are forcing me to replace it. If i had the money or was a master mechanic, I would keep it just for fun.

Report Abuse

great engine

Anthony, 09/09/2015
SLT 4dr SUV 4WD
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I did not purchase mine on this site but i bought a used 4 door gmc jimmy 1993 4x4, 4d. It also has a really intimidating vortex engine i fill it up with $30 in gas and it runs loud and quick, and runs like a beast in the river. Im definitely looking foward to fixing mine up.

Report Abuse

good

franlee, 10/18/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

it has been a pleasure to have driven a jimmy gmc 4wd truck loved the color and the way its built and also the way it runs.

Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Jimmies for sale

Related Used 1993 GMC Jimmy info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles