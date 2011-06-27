2000 Ford Windstar Review
Pros & Cons
- Top-flight safety equipment and ratings, plenty of interior features and options, sonar backup warning system.
- Floaty ride, restricted legroom for second- and third-row passengers, noisy engine.
Get More For Your Trade-In
Edmunds' Expert Review
Safe and powerful, Windstar suffers most from poor packaging.
Vehicle overview
Much of the Ford Windstar's reputation is based on safety. And in the highly contested minivan market, that's a pretty good piece of turf upon which to stake a claim. In the five straight years it has been tested, the Windstar has earned the U.S. government's highest frontal crash test rating for both the driver and front passenger. Additionally, the Windstar can be equipped with optional side-impact airbags that give the minivan top government marks for side-impact crash safety.
In 1999, the Windstar gained dual-power-sliding doors, head-and-chest side airbags and a sonar-based reverse sensing system. For 2000, new power-adjustable pedals (March 2000 availability) enable the driver to move the gas and brake pedals up to 4 inches toward the seat while maintaining a safe operating distance from the steering wheel. Adding to the safety of the vehicle is a standard child-seat-anchor system that meets new U.S. government requirements. The anchors provide a more secure attachment point for the child-safety seat.
Another new addition is a rear-seat entertainment console. The system features a video cassette player and a video monitor with a 6.4-inch LCD screen that flips up from the center console for viewing. The console also contains RCA jacks for video game use. The Windstar also allows front-seat passengers to listen to one media, such as radio or tape, while rear-seat passengers can listen to a separate media (such as a CD) through headphones.
The new Limited version of the Windstar includes many of the luxury-oriented SEL's optional equipment as standard, including side airbags, the reverse sensing system, power-adjustable pedals, traction control, an in-dash six-CD changer and a towing package. The Limited can be identified by its unique 10-spoke aluminum wheels and special Light Parchment Gold paint (black is optional). Inside, floor mats are embroidered with Limited script and door panels have wood grain trim.
All four-door Windstars are equipped with a 3.8-liter V6 that generates a robust, although somewhat noisy, 200 horsepower. Ford says the engine meets current Ultra-Low-Emission Vehicle (ULEV) standards.
On the road, the Windstar doesn't match up to its competition in terms of its handling abilities. The suspension is quite soft, allowing a disconcerting amount of body roll. Another shortcoming is a lack of legroom for second- and third-row passengers.
Despite these deficits in handling and interior design, the Windstar is a good blend of everyday practicality, useable performance and innovative features. It is also wrapped in a shell that will protect your loved ones from all but the most serious crashes, when properly restrained. As long as you don't need to haul adults in back on a regular basis, it should serve your needs well if you absolutely must buy a vehicle with a domestic nameplate on the grille.
2000 Highlights
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2000 Ford Windstar.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Windstar
Related Used 2000 Ford Windstar info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Hyundai Veloster 2013
- Used Ram 2500 2006
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2004
- Used GMC Canyon 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2018
- Used Chevrolet Bolt EV 2017
- Used Cadillac CTS-V 2017
- Used Toyota Tundra 2006
- Used Ford F-150 1998
- Used Dodge Charger 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Lexus RC F 2019
- Ram 2500 2019
- 2020 Fusion Plug-In Hybrid
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- MINI Countryman 2019
- 2019 F-350 Super Duty
- 2021 Nissan LEAF News
- 2020 BMW 7 Series
- 2019 XJ
- 2019 Subaru WRX
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Ford F-250 Super Duty
- 2020 Ford Shelby GT500
- Ford Transit Passenger Van 2020
- 2019 Taurus
- 2020 Ranger
- 2019 Ford EcoSport
- Ford F-250 Super Duty 2019
- Ford F-450 Super Duty 2020
- 2019 Mustang
- 2020 Edge