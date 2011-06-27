  1. Home
2000 Ford Windstar Review

Pros & Cons

  • Top-flight safety equipment and ratings, plenty of interior features and options, sonar backup warning system.
  • Floaty ride, restricted legroom for second- and third-row passengers, noisy engine.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Safe and powerful, Windstar suffers most from poor packaging.

Vehicle overview

Much of the Ford Windstar's reputation is based on safety. And in the highly contested minivan market, that's a pretty good piece of turf upon which to stake a claim. In the five straight years it has been tested, the Windstar has earned the U.S. government's highest frontal crash test rating for both the driver and front passenger. Additionally, the Windstar can be equipped with optional side-impact airbags that give the minivan top government marks for side-impact crash safety.

In 1999, the Windstar gained dual-power-sliding doors, head-and-chest side airbags and a sonar-based reverse sensing system. For 2000, new power-adjustable pedals (March 2000 availability) enable the driver to move the gas and brake pedals up to 4 inches toward the seat while maintaining a safe operating distance from the steering wheel. Adding to the safety of the vehicle is a standard child-seat-anchor system that meets new U.S. government requirements. The anchors provide a more secure attachment point for the child-safety seat.

Another new addition is a rear-seat entertainment console. The system features a video cassette player and a video monitor with a 6.4-inch LCD screen that flips up from the center console for viewing. The console also contains RCA jacks for video game use. The Windstar also allows front-seat passengers to listen to one media, such as radio or tape, while rear-seat passengers can listen to a separate media (such as a CD) through headphones.

The new Limited version of the Windstar includes many of the luxury-oriented SEL's optional equipment as standard, including side airbags, the reverse sensing system, power-adjustable pedals, traction control, an in-dash six-CD changer and a towing package. The Limited can be identified by its unique 10-spoke aluminum wheels and special Light Parchment Gold paint (black is optional). Inside, floor mats are embroidered with Limited script and door panels have wood grain trim.

All four-door Windstars are equipped with a 3.8-liter V6 that generates a robust, although somewhat noisy, 200 horsepower. Ford says the engine meets current Ultra-Low-Emission Vehicle (ULEV) standards.

On the road, the Windstar doesn't match up to its competition in terms of its handling abilities. The suspension is quite soft, allowing a disconcerting amount of body roll. Another shortcoming is a lack of legroom for second- and third-row passengers.

Despite these deficits in handling and interior design, the Windstar is a good blend of everyday practicality, useable performance and innovative features. It is also wrapped in a shell that will protect your loved ones from all but the most serious crashes, when properly restrained. As long as you don't need to haul adults in back on a regular basis, it should serve your needs well if you absolutely must buy a vehicle with a domestic nameplate on the grille.

2000 Highlights

The Windstar now has standard power-adjustable pedals and an optional rear-seat video entertainment center. There's also a new trim level called the Limited. Available midyear 2000, it will contain more standard features than the previously top-line SEL.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2000 Ford Windstar.

3.3
146 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Still works well
Joe,05/12/2010
Bought this van new in 2000. Have maitained van according to manual (mostly). This van has been to FL from WI and back several times, to SD pulling a camper 2 times, KY and TN twice and is used daily around home. It currently has 201,600 + miles on it and is starting to show it's age. We now have some electrical issues with the cruise control, ABS and gauges. Overall this van has been very reliable. No transmission problems eventhough we pull a pop-up camper with it and no other major issues. We have replaced struts, shocks, tierod ends, brakes and an alternator but I consider these items "maintence" because parts do wear out. Wife now has a 2002 Windstar and I plan on driving oldone
Confortable ride
paulnbedford,05/31/2015
SE 4dr Minivan
Bought this van used back around 2004 with roughly 54,000 miles on it and I have to say it's surprised me for a Ford. It's actually be a reliable van. I had several people tell me not to buy one, but it's been a very good vehicle over the years. It's had the usual things, tires, brakes and the odd sensor or two go bad and need replacing, but over all it has been a good vehicle and never left me stranded. Like most Fords though it does seem to be plagued with recalls and electrical issues, now which I am starting to suffer from. Locks not starting to work, drivers window motor has been replaced several times and gauges starting to go crazy on me. The rear axle is problematic as they rust out in states where salt is used on the roads during Winter and supposedly they had "patched" mine, but got a notice from Ford saying the patch might not have been properly now. It does have 209k plus on it now though so it can't stay perfect forever and people can't expect these cars to stay that way anyway. It did break an engine/transmission mount which has made it undrivable now about 6 months ago. Have been trying to make up my mind if the cost of towing and work to be done would be worth it as I don't know if the trans has been damaged by this break. The engine was still running strong though and I was expecting to get another 100k out of it.
Good Bye Ford, Hello Nissan
jon,07/26/2006
I purchased my 2000 Windstar used 4 years old with 42000 miles on it in the hopes it would last me several years and provide dependable service. I have spent far more maintaining this vehicle than I would have with another vehicle. The transmission is slipping (75,000 miles), struts need replacing, power door locks not working, fuel economy is 17 mpg (which is harder to swallow closer to $3/ gallon) and vehicle has always had problems with alignments. The worst part is that given the dependability and performance of the Windstar, I'll lose a significant amount of money today as I trade it in on a (yes) foreign car to take advantage of the Japanese ability to build dependable vehicles that hold their value.
50 years of Fords and this is the last
My Last Ford,06/16/2006
I'm 8,000 miles into the 3th transmission in 115,000 miles and I'm now getting "check transmission" errors. The original transmission died at 40,000, the second at 60,000 and number 3 at 112,000. The only other problems have been tie rod ends at 50k and a couple of engine modules at about 70,000. Ford paid for tranny #2 under their 36,000 replacement part warranty. The new error (the previous trannys died while pulling out into traffic with no warning) is likely to be a computer module that isn't part of the warrantied replacement tranny -- needless to say after $10,000 in repairs on a $25,000 car, this is the last Ford, despite a lifetime of being a Ford owner.
See all 146 reviews of the 2000 Ford Windstar
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 21 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 5000 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
Used 2000 Ford Windstar Overview

The Used 2000 Ford Windstar is offered in the following submodels: Windstar Minivan. Available styles include LX 3dr Minivan, 3dr Minivan, SE 4dr Minivan, SEL 4dr Minivan, and Limited 4dr Minivan.

