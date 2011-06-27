We bought ours used with 171,000 miles. It seems to have been well taken care of. The recall had been out for a couple of years before we bought ours, so when I brought it in, the rush was over and replacement parts were plenty. They replaced the rear axle and reinforced the front subframe free of charge. The van now has 266,000 miles on it and other than routine maintenance, we really haven't had any issues. The only gripe we have is leg room for the rear seats. You either don't have any in the middle to make the rear seat passengers comfortable or you don't have any in the rear to make the middle seat passengers comfortable. I find it amusing that people complain about having to do routine maintenance. After 100,000 miles you would expect to do struts and wheel bearings on any vehicle. Nothing lasts forever. UPDATE: 16 years old and almost 280,000 miles and still kicking. This minivan owes us nothing. We've decided to upgrade and bought a 2013 Ford Flex. The Windstar is now my commuter car. It's running so well, there's no reason to get rid of it. UPDATE: 291,000 on original engine and transmission. I was going to finally retire it at the end of the year, but it's running so well, we've decided to keep it another couple of years at least. It's nice having two separate vehicles capable of hauling the whole family. UPDATE: 304,000 miles and still counting. Don't know what else to say other than I have no plans to replace her anytime soon. UPDATE: 329,000 miles and no major issues. This is by far the most reliable and best "bang for your buck" of any vehicle I've ever owned. Don't get me wrong, I've had to do repairs, but nothing above routine maintenance.. UPDATE: 19 years and 337,000 miles. I'm finally putting her out to pasture. The transmission gave out on my way to pick up my son from school. At this point, it's no longer worth repairing. She has served us well. With all the complaints I've heard about the Windstar over the years, I've never experienced any of those issues and would gladly do it all over again if I had the chance. We will definitely miss "daddy's van".

