  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Windstar
  4. Used 2001 Ford Windstar
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(94)
Appraise this car

2001 Ford Windstar Review

Pros & Cons

  • Top-flight safety equipment and ratings, plenty of interior features and options, sonar backup warning system.
  • Floaty ride, restricted legroom for second- and third-row passengers, noisy engine.
Other years
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
Ford Windstar for Sale
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$1,940 - $3,249
Used Windstar for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Safe and powerful, Windstar suffers most from poor packaging.

Vehicle overview

Much of the Ford Windstar's reputation is based on safety. And in the highly contested minivan market, that's a pretty good piece of turf upon which to stake a claim. In the many years it has been tested, the Windstar has earned the U.S. government's highest frontal crash-test rating for both the driver and front passenger. Additionally, the Windstar can be equipped with optional side-impact airbags that give the minivan top government marks for side-impact crash safety. Ford has gone even further for 2001, equipping its minivan with dual-stage airbags that deploy based on information provided by new crash severity sensors, seatbelt usage sensors, and a driver's seat position sensor. A low tire-pressure warning system is new, as are safety-belt pretensioners.

Windstar is offered in five different trim levels -- LX, SE, SE Sport, SEL and Limited. The LX is the only trim that can be ordered in three-door form; the rest are four-doors. Power-sliding doors are available on all but the LX.

The Windstar's interior in fairly agreeable, and for 2001 Ford has made minor trim upgrades. There is a new Family Entertainment System with an overhead screen to keep young children occupied. The Dual Media audio system is still available, which allows front-seat passengers to listen to one media such as radio or tape while rear-seat passengers can listen to a separate media (such as a CD) through headphones. Our main complaint about the interior of all Windstars is a lack of legroom for second- and third-row passengers.

On the top-line Limited, you'll now find power heated seats; a memory system for the driver seat, mirror and pedals; a wood and leather steering wheel; chrome door handles; and dual-blade sun visors. The Limited can be identified by its unique 10-spoke aluminum wheels and special Light Parchment Gold paint (black is optional). Inside, floor mats are embroidered with Limited script and door panels have wood grain trim.

Windstar has several new option groups worth noting. The Family Security Group II includes self-sealing tires, a perimeter anti-theft system, a reverse-sensing system and traction control. The Value Group includes an AM/FM cassette and tilt steering with cruise control. The Power Group adds adjustable pedals and a power driver seat. There is also the Convenience Group that includes adjustable pedals, a center-bin storage cover, an illuminated sun visor, interior storage nets and power-heated signal mirrors.

On the road, the Windstar comes up a bit short in terms of ride quality. But overall, it provides a good blend of everyday practicality, useable performance and innovative features. It is also wrapped in a shell that will protect your loved ones from all but the most serious crashes, when properly restrained. As long as you don't need to haul adults in back on a regular basis, it should serve your needs well.

2001 Highlights

There are several model/series changes, as well as updates to the exterior, interior and powertrain. Ford says a new transmission has improved shift quality and the 3.8-liter V6 is standard on all Windstars. The base model is now called the Windstar LX three-door. The SE Sport is a new trim level and it includes driving lights, painted bumpers and body-side molding, a rear lift gate spoiler, a second-row bucket/console seat, a roof rack with brushed aluminum crossbars, black rocker cladding, and different wheels and tires.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2001 Ford Windstar.

5(24%)
4(31%)
3(27%)
2(17%)
1(1%)
3.6
94 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 94 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

No problems here
BigAl,09/26/2016
Limited 4dr Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 4A)
We bought ours used with 171,000 miles. It seems to have been well taken care of. The recall had been out for a couple of years before we bought ours, so when I brought it in, the rush was over and replacement parts were plenty. They replaced the rear axle and reinforced the front subframe free of charge. The van now has 266,000 miles on it and other than routine maintenance, we really haven't had any issues. The only gripe we have is leg room for the rear seats. You either don't have any in the middle to make the rear seat passengers comfortable or you don't have any in the rear to make the middle seat passengers comfortable. I find it amusing that people complain about having to do routine maintenance. After 100,000 miles you would expect to do struts and wheel bearings on any vehicle. Nothing lasts forever. UPDATE: 16 years old and almost 280,000 miles and still kicking. This minivan owes us nothing. We've decided to upgrade and bought a 2013 Ford Flex. The Windstar is now my commuter car. It's running so well, there's no reason to get rid of it. UPDATE: 291,000 on original engine and transmission. I was going to finally retire it at the end of the year, but it's running so well, we've decided to keep it another couple of years at least. It's nice having two separate vehicles capable of hauling the whole family. UPDATE: 304,000 miles and still counting. Don't know what else to say other than I have no plans to replace her anytime soon. UPDATE: 329,000 miles and no major issues. This is by far the most reliable and best "bang for your buck" of any vehicle I've ever owned. Don't get me wrong, I've had to do repairs, but nothing above routine maintenance.. UPDATE: 19 years and 337,000 miles. I'm finally putting her out to pasture. The transmission gave out on my way to pick up my son from school. At this point, it's no longer worth repairing. She has served us well. With all the complaints I've heard about the Windstar over the years, I've never experienced any of those issues and would gladly do it all over again if I had the chance. We will definitely miss "daddy's van".
Lots of mileage on this van!
philwil21,05/18/2012
Our ford van has done us great in the past 11 years. Yes it had all the recalls on it but ford fixed each one. The reason we got rid of the van is at 298,000 miles it thrown a rod through the block. It was unexpected with no warning. Only major repair I had to pay for was the intake gaskets leaking and manifold needed replaced. I fixed & maintained the rest except tires. No transmission issues even at 298,000. We feel lucky compared to some other reviewers. Thank you ford
Loved my van
Linda Studer,11/16/2009
We purchased our van new and it has been an excellent vehicle. The electric doors were a great feature new but after a few years they began to not work all of the time. Last year at 160000 had trouble with the break light, engine light coming on and it has stayed on. I would still be driving today at 209000 miles if I hadn't encountered a deer.
happy with windstar
massroor1969,10/20/2013
I have ford windstar minivan and I am driving it from 2010 I naiver have any problem with it. I drive it across Canada along with towing UHALL container from Ontario to Saskatoon I really enjoy the comfort drive
See all 94 reviews of the 2001 Ford Windstar
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 4900 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 4900 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 4900 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 4900 rpm
See all Used 2001 Ford Windstar features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2001 Ford Windstar

Used 2001 Ford Windstar Overview

The Used 2001 Ford Windstar is offered in the following submodels: Windstar Minivan. Available styles include LX 4dr Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 4A), SE 4dr Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 4A), SEL 4dr Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 4A), LX 3dr Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 4A), SE Sport 4dr Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 4A), and Limited 4dr Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2001 Ford Windstar?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2001 Ford Windstars are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2001 Ford Windstar for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2001 Ford Windstar.

Can't find a used 2001 Ford Windstars you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ford Windstar for sale - 9 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $18,279.

Find a used Ford for sale - 3 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $21,413.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford Windstar for sale - 5 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $19,424.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 10 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $22,768.

Should I lease or buy a 2001 Ford Windstar?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Ford lease specials
Check out Ford Windstar lease specials

Related Used 2001 Ford Windstar info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles