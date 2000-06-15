Used 2000 Ford Windstar for Sale Near Me

  • 2000 Ford Windstar SE
    used

    2000 Ford Windstar SE

    92,000 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,540

    Details
  • 2000 Ford Windstar SEL
    used

    2000 Ford Windstar SEL

    95,500 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,220

    Details
  • 2001 Ford Windstar SE in Light Green
    used

    2001 Ford Windstar SE

    187,494 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,500

    Details
  • 1999 Ford Windstar LX
    used

    1999 Ford Windstar LX

    149,212 miles
    Title issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,000

    Details
  • 1999 Ford Windstar LX
    used

    1999 Ford Windstar LX

    120,822 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,988

    Details
  • 1999 Ford Windstar SEL
    used

    1999 Ford Windstar SEL

    96,000 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,900

    Details
  • 2001 Ford Windstar LX in Gold
    used

    2001 Ford Windstar LX

    96,500 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,520

    Details
  • 2001 Ford Windstar LX in White
    used

    2001 Ford Windstar LX

    105,000 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,150

    Details
  • 1998 Ford Windstar
    used

    1998 Ford Windstar

    110,993 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,950

    Details
  • 2002 Ford Windstar
    used

    2002 Ford Windstar

    86,183 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $3,490

    Details
  • 2002 Ford Windstar
    used

    2002 Ford Windstar

    93,879 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,588

    Details
  • 1998 Ford Windstar
    used

    1998 Ford Windstar

    73,461 miles

    $3,212

    Details
  • 2002 Ford Windstar Limited
    used

    2002 Ford Windstar Limited

    184,570 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,200

    Details
  • 1998 Ford Windstar
    used

    1998 Ford Windstar

    102,200 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,920

    Details
  • 2002 Ford Windstar SE in Red
    used

    2002 Ford Windstar SE

    156,484 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $2,999

    Details
  • 1998 Ford Windstar LX
    used

    1998 Ford Windstar LX

    72,000 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,990

    Details
  • 1998 Ford Windstar
    used

    1998 Ford Windstar

    82,500 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,150

    Details
  • 2002 Ford Windstar
    used

    2002 Ford Windstar

    184,256 miles
    Title issue, 6 Owners, Rental Use

    $2,300

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Ford Windstar

Read recent reviews for the Ford Windstar
Overall Consumer Rating
3.3146 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 146 reviews
  • 5
    (17%)
  • 4
    (23%)
  • 3
    (34%)
  • 2
    (21%)
  • 1
    (5%)
Still works well
Joe,05/12/2010
Bought this van new in 2000. Have maitained van according to manual (mostly). This van has been to FL from WI and back several times, to SD pulling a camper 2 times, KY and TN twice and is used daily around home. It currently has 201,600 + miles on it and is starting to show it's age. We now have some electrical issues with the cruise control, ABS and gauges. Overall this van has been very reliable. No transmission problems eventhough we pull a pop-up camper with it and no other major issues. We have replaced struts, shocks, tierod ends, brakes and an alternator but I consider these items "maintence" because parts do wear out. Wife now has a 2002 Windstar and I plan on driving oldone
Report abuse
