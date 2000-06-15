Used 2000 Ford Windstar for Sale Near Me

Bought this van new in 2000. Have maitained van according to manual (mostly). This van has been to FL from WI and back several times, to SD pulling a camper 2 times, KY and TN twice and is used daily around home. It currently has 201,600 + miles on it and is starting to show it's age. We now have some electrical issues with the cruise control, ABS and gauges. Overall this van has been very reliable. No transmission problems eventhough we pull a pop-up camper with it and no other major issues. We have replaced struts, shocks, tierod ends, brakes and an alternator but I consider these items "maintence" because parts do wear out. Wife now has a 2002 Windstar and I plan on driving oldone

