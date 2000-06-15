Used 2000 Ford Windstar for Sale Near Me
25 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 92,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,540
- 95,500 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,220
- 187,494 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,500
- 149,212 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,000
- 120,822 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$3,988
- 96,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,900
- 96,500 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,520
- 105,000 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,150
- 110,993 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$2,950
- 86,183 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$3,490
- 93,879 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,588
- 73,461 miles
$3,212
- 184,570 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$2,200
- 102,200 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,920
- 156,484 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$2,999
- 72,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,990
- 82,500 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,150
- 184,256 milesTitle issue, 6 Owners, Rental Use
$2,300
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Ford Windstar searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Ford Windstar
Read recent reviews for the Ford Windstar
Write a reviewSee all 146 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating3.3146 Reviews
Report abuse
Joe,05/12/2010
Bought this van new in 2000. Have maitained van according to manual (mostly). This van has been to FL from WI and back several times, to SD pulling a camper 2 times, KY and TN twice and is used daily around home. It currently has 201,600 + miles on it and is starting to show it's age. We now have some electrical issues with the cruise control, ABS and gauges. Overall this van has been very reliable. No transmission problems eventhough we pull a pop-up camper with it and no other major issues. We have replaced struts, shocks, tierod ends, brakes and an alternator but I consider these items "maintence" because parts do wear out. Wife now has a 2002 Windstar and I plan on driving oldone
Related Ford Windstar info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Subaru Tribeca 2014
- Used INFINITI QX70 2013
- Used Lexus IS 200t 2017
- Used Toyota Prius v 2017
- Used Volkswagen Jetta GLI 2012
- Used Saab 9-3 Griffin 2011
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG GT Final Edition 2012
- Used Chrysler Pacifica 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz CL-Class 2014
- Used Chevrolet Black Diamond Avalanche 2012
- Used Nissan NV Passenger 2018
- Used Volkswagen CC 2017
- Used Volvo XC70 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder 2012
- Used Dodge Nitro 2011
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 Hybrid
- Used Jaguar X-Type
- Used Volvo V90 Cross Country
- Used Volvo S60 Cross Country
- Used Mercedes-Benz A-Class
- Used Scion xD
- Used GMC Safari Cargo
- Used Lexus RX 450hL
- Used Toyota GR Supra
- Used BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe XL
- Used Ford Explorer Sport
- Used Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid
Shop used models by city
- Used Ford Freestar Bronx NY
- Used Ford Shelby GT350 Sarasota FL
- Used Ford Fusion Hybrid Boca Raton FL
- Used Ford F-150 Omaha NE
- Used Ford Freestar Elizabeth NJ
- Used Ford Fiesta Naperville IL
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty Saint Paul MN
- Used Ford E-Series Van Orlando FL
- Used Ford E-Series Van Denver CO
- Used Ford Taurus Bellevue WA
Shop used model years by city
- Used Ford Expedition 2016 Tacoma WA
- Used Ford Focus 2010 Salem OR
- Used Ford Transit Connect 2014 Vancouver WA
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Lexus RC F 2019
- Ram 2500 2019
- 2020 Fusion Plug-In Hybrid
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- MINI Countryman 2019
- 2019 F-350 Super Duty
- 2021 Nissan LEAF News
- 2020 BMW 7 Series
- 2019 XJ
- 2019 Subaru WRX
- 2022 Ford F-150 News
- Jaguar E-PACE 2019
- BMW 8 Series 2019
- 2021 EcoSport
- Ram 1500 Classic 2020
- 2019 Alfa Romeo Giulia
- 2021 Porsche 718 Cayman News
- 2019 GLE-Class
- 2020 Bentley Mulsanne
- Nissan Titan 2019