AutoAuctionSanDiego - San Diego / California

This vehicle is available for sale outside of the auction for $3500. However, the OPENING BID for this vehicle is only $2000 at the PUBLIC auto auction this SATURDAY at 11am. Come in and bid to get crazy deals! The Auto Auction is OPEN TO THE PUBLIC and is FREE to enter. Come during the week or early Saturday to sit in, start up, and inspect the vehicles before you bid. Gates open at 9AM. You can even test drive this car to your own mechanic for inspection on weekdays (Mon-Fri). NO SALVAGED TITLES. Check our site for more cars, and FREE AutoCheck History Reports www.autoauctionofsandiego.com. 619-281-3333 Check out this 2003 Ford Windstar Wagon SEL. Its Automatic transmission and Gas V6 3.8L/232 engine will keep you going. This Ford Windstar Wagon has the following options: Warning indicator lamps-inc: low fuel level/oil pressure/washer fluid/tire pressure, anti-lock brake/charging system, high-beam indicator, fuel cap off indicator, brake warning, Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs, Third-row 3-passenger leather bench seat w/adjustable headrests, folding seatback load floor, utility hooks, T125/90R15 mini-spare tire, Stalk controls-inc: turn signals, flash-to-pass, high-beam, wiper/washer, Speed control w/steering wheel mounted controls, Second-row leather bucket seats w/adjustable headrests, armrests, Second/third-row child safety seat anchors & tethers for outboard seating positions, Remote keyless entry-inc: illuminated entry system, and Rear window defroster. See it for yourself at Auto Auction of San Diego, 5801 Fairmount Ave, San Diego, CA 92120.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2003 Ford Windstar SEL with Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Auto Climate Control, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 22 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2FMDA53493BA05822

Stock: 26258

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 03-18-2020