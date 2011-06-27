Used 2001 Ford Windstar for Sale

  • $2,500

    2001 Ford Windstar SE

    187,494 miles
    2 Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Johnson City Honda - Johnson City / Tennessee

    Spruce Green Clearcoat Metallic 2001 Ford Windstar SE FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.8L V6 SFI OHV 12V ULEV 200hp Windstar SE, 4D Wagon, 3.8L V6 SFI OHV 12V ULEV 200hp, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, FWD.Recent Arrival!The Johnson City Way.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2001 Ford Windstar SE with Third-row seating, Auto Climate Control, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 2FMZA52461BB13304
    Stock: H49059C
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $4,520

    2001 Ford Windstar LX

    96,500 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Roland Rich Ford - Delavan / Illinois

    Come see this 2001 Ford Windstar Wagon LX. It has an Automatic transmission and a Gas V6 3.8L/232 engine. This Windstar Wagon comes equipped with these options: Pwr rack & pinion steering, 4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS), Black door handles, Rear window defroster, Front/rear floor mats, Halogen headlamps, Pwr front disc/rear drum brakes, 4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS), 26 gallon fuel tank, Dual-note horn. Call our sales team today at 309-244-8249 to schedule a time to come take a test drive at Roland Rich Ford in Delavan, IL! We look forward to working with you!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2001 Ford Windstar LX with Third-row seating, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 2FMZA51411BA94131
    Stock: 7292A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-31-2013

  • $4,150

    2001 Ford Windstar LX

    105,000 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Roland Rich Ford - Delavan / Illinois

    Check out this 2001 Ford Windstar Wagon LX. It has an Automatic transmission and a Gas V6 3.8L/232 engine. This Windstar Wagon has the following options: Pwr rack & pinion steering, 4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS), Black door handles, Rear window defroster, Front/rear floor mats, Halogen headlamps, Pwr front disc/rear drum brakes, 4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS), 26 gallon fuel tank, Dual-note horn. Call our sales team today at 309-244-8249 to schedule a time to come take a test drive at Roland Rich Ford in Delavan, IL! We look forward to working with you!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2001 Ford Windstar LX with Third-row seating, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 2FMZA51431BA02257
    Stock: W3462A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-31-2013

  • $3,490

    2002 Ford Windstar undefined

    86,183 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Starfire Auto - Santa Clarita / California

    PLEASE READ THIS SECTION! * ONE OWNER CAR * CLEAN CARFAX * - YES IT ONLY HAS 86K ORIGINAL MILES - 4 BRAND NEW TIRES - RUNS GREAT! WELL KEPT INSIDE AND OUT - FOR THE AGE ITS IN EXCELLENT SHAPE - COLD AC - EXPECT SOME WEAR AND TEAR FOR 18 YEARS AGE, BUT OVERALL ITS A NICE VAN THAT WILL GET THE JOB DONE! - REAR CLIMATE CONTROLS - POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS AND CRUISE CONTROL - ALLOY WHEELS AND ABS BRAKES - CLEAN TITLE, CLEAN CARFAX (SEE CARFAX CAREFULLY, ITS BASICALLY A 1 OWNER CAR, NOT 2) - ADD ~15% TO THE PRICE TO GET THE TOTAL AFTER TAXES/DMV FEES WE ARE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. FINANCING IS AVAILABLE! PLEASE SEE OUR FAQ SECTION. OUR PRICES ARE NOT NEGOTIABLE!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2002 Ford Windstar with Tire Pressure Warning, Third-row seating, Auto Climate Control, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 2FMZA51412BB67841
    Stock: DF922461F
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $4,588

    2002 Ford Windstar undefined

    93,879 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Surprise Honda - Surprise / Arizona

    Ford Windstar Recent Arrival!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2002 Ford Windstar with Tire Pressure Warning, Third-row seating, Auto Climate Control, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 2FMZA514X2BA31806
    Stock: 53823T
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-22-2020

  • New Listing
    $2,200

    2002 Ford Windstar Limited

    184,570 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Woodbridge Public Auto Auction - Woodbridge / Virginia

    LOADED WITH VALUE! Comes equipped with: Tow Package, Rear Air Conditioning, Rear Heated Seats , Front Heated Seats. This Ford Windstar Wagon also includes Power Driver's Seat, Clock, Climate Control, Power Passenger Seat, Tachometer, Memory Seat Position, Cruise Control, Privacy Glass/Tinted Windows, Tilt Steering Wheel, Power Steering, Roof Rack, Power Windows, Wood Trim, Power Mirrors, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Rear Defogger, Security System, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Rear Wipers, Cup Holders, Vanity Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Child Proof Door Locks, Parking Sensors, Power Adjustable Pedals, Tire Pressure Monitor, Exterior Keypad Entry, 12v Power Outlet, Overhead Console. Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Tow Package, Roof Rack, Rear Air Conditioning, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, 12v Power Outlet, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Exterior Keypad Entry, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Power Adjustable Pedals, Rear Heated Seats , Rear Wipers, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Internet Sales at 703-643-1189 or woodbridgeautoauction@gmail.com for more information. -

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2002 Ford Windstar Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Third-row seating, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 2FMDA58432BA44011
    Stock: 122720
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-26-2020

  • $2,999

    2002 Ford Windstar SE

    156,484 miles
    2 Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Country Chevrolet Buick GMC - Benton / Kentucky

    LOCAL TRADE! THIS IS A FRESH TRADE THAT HAS NOT AND WILL NOT BE SERVICED. SOLD COMPLETELY AS IS AS WAS TRADED. SOLD WITH ABSOLUTELY NO GUARANTEES AT ALL. THIS IS JUST AN ALTERNATIVE TO TAKING IT TO THE AUCTION. NO WARRANTY AVAILABLE! Matador Red Clearcoat Metallic 2002 Ford Windstar SE FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.8L V6 SFI 7 PASSENGER, RECENT TRADE IN, Windstar SE, 4D Wagon, 3.8L V6 SFI, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, FWD, Matador Red Clearcoat Metallic, Medium Graphite w/Low Back Cloth Bucket Seats, 3rd row seats: bench, 4 Speakers, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, AM/FM Stereo w/Cassette/Single CD, CD player, Front Bucket Seats, Order Code 210A, Panic alarm, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Rear air conditioning, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Speed control. Recent Arrival! ** Used Trade In Marked For Wholesale ** This vehicle sold as is, no warranty implied.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2002 Ford Windstar SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Third-row seating, Auto Climate Control, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Power Driver Seat.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 2FMZA52492BA03316
    Stock: 20539E
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-24-2020

  • $8,540

    2000 Ford Windstar SE

    92,000 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Roland Rich Ford - Delavan / Illinois

    Come see this 2000 Ford Windstar Wagon SE. It has an Automatic transmission and a Gas V6 3.8L/232 engine. This Windstar Wagon has the following options: Pwr rack & pinion steering, Body-color door handles, 4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS), Rear window defroster, Chrome grille, Front/rear floor mats, Halogen headlamps, 4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS), 26 gallon fuel tank, Dual-note horn. Call our sales team today at 309-244-8249 to schedule a time to come take a test drive at Roland Rich Ford in Delavan, IL! We look forward to working with you!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2000 Ford Windstar SE.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 2FMZA5240YBC73897
    Stock: 7129B
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 11-26-2004

  • $7,220

    2000 Ford Windstar SEL

    95,500 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Roland Rich Ford - Delavan / Illinois

    Check out this 2000 Ford Windstar Wagon SEL. It has an Automatic transmission and a Gas V6 3.8L/232 engine. This Windstar Wagon features the following options: Front/rear floor mats, Color-coordinated cladding w/bright insert, Forced-air ventilation/heater/defroster, Adjustable roof rack, Color-keyed front door trim panels w/padded armrest, vinyl upper insert, carpet lower insert, map pocket, red reflector, courtesy lamp, Stalk controls-inc: turn signals, flash-to-pass, high-beam, wiper/washer, 78 amp-hour (750 CCA) maintenance-free battery, Front/rear auxiliary climate control system w/adjustable temp/fan, rear controls, Instrumentation-inc: fuel/temp gauges, tachometer, P225/60R16 SBR BSW tires. Call our sales team today at 309-244-8249 to schedule a time to come take a test drive at Roland Rich Ford in Delavan, IL! We look forward to working with you!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2000 Ford Windstar SEL.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 2FMDA5349YBA00031
    Stock: 7351A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-17-2006

  • $2,300

    2002 Ford Windstar undefined

    184,256 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    C & S Hyundai - Waterloo / Iowa

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Rental Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Title issue reported

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2002 Ford Windstar with Tire Pressure Warning, Third-row seating, Auto Climate Control, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 2FMZA51442BB30153
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $4,998

    2003 Ford Windstar SE

    69,731 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Kelly Nissan of Route 33 - Easton / Pennsylvania

    Clean Vehicle History - NO Reported Accidents. 2003 Ford Windstar SE 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.8L V6 SFI FWD.Our Risk Free story includes: 1) 3 day or 150 mile money back guarantee. 2) 30 day or 1500 mile replacement guarantee. 3) We'll show you our 150 point inspection in writing, and signed by one of our factory certified technicians. 4) We've been in the Lehigh Valley since 1967, we'll be here tomorrow. 5) Live Market Pricing: To assure you of the best value for your dollar. ***Kelly Nissan in Easton - Your New Nissan and Used Car Dealer Serving Easton, Nazareth, Allentown, Emmaus, Phillipsburg, Bethlehem, and the Poconos***

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2003 Ford Windstar SE with Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Auto Climate Control, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Power Driver Seat.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 2FMDA524X3BA46526
    Stock: NP5101A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-17-2020

  • $3,500

    2003 Ford Windstar SEL

    93,502 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    AutoAuctionSanDiego - San Diego / California

    This vehicle is available for sale outside of the auction for $3500. However, the OPENING BID for this vehicle is only $2000 at the PUBLIC auto auction this SATURDAY at 11am. Come in and bid to get crazy deals! The Auto Auction is OPEN TO THE PUBLIC and is FREE to enter. Come during the week or early Saturday to sit in, start up, and inspect the vehicles before you bid. Gates open at 9AM. You can even test drive this car to your own mechanic for inspection on weekdays (Mon-Fri). NO SALVAGED TITLES. Check our site for more cars, and FREE AutoCheck History Reports www.autoauctionofsandiego.com. 619-281-3333 Check out this 2003 Ford Windstar Wagon SEL. Its Automatic transmission and Gas V6 3.8L/232 engine will keep you going. This Ford Windstar Wagon has the following options: Warning indicator lamps-inc: low fuel level/oil pressure/washer fluid/tire pressure, anti-lock brake/charging system, high-beam indicator, fuel cap off indicator, brake warning, Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs, Third-row 3-passenger leather bench seat w/adjustable headrests, folding seatback load floor, utility hooks, T125/90R15 mini-spare tire, Stalk controls-inc: turn signals, flash-to-pass, high-beam, wiper/washer, Speed control w/steering wheel mounted controls, Second-row leather bucket seats w/adjustable headrests, armrests, Second/third-row child safety seat anchors & tethers for outboard seating positions, Remote keyless entry-inc: illuminated entry system, and Rear window defroster. See it for yourself at Auto Auction of San Diego, 5801 Fairmount Ave, San Diego, CA 92120.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2003 Ford Windstar SEL with Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Auto Climate Control, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Power Driver Seat.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 2FMDA53493BA05822
    Stock: 26258
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 03-18-2020

  • $2,000

    1999 Ford Windstar LX

    149,212 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Toyota of Muskegon - Muskegon / Michigan

    WHOLESALE TO THE PUBLIC VEHICLE. THIS VEHICLE IS SOLD AS-IS. NOT LOOKING TO PAY TOP PRICE FOR A TOP CONDITION VEHICLE? HERE IS YOUR OPPORTUNITY TO PURCHASE A VEHICLE AT A LOW PRICE. THIS VEHICLE WAS SOMEONE'S DAILY DRIVER RIGHT UP TO WHEN THEY TRADED IT IN! 1999 Ford Windstar LX 3.8L V6 SFI FWD ABS brakes.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Title issue reported

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 1999 Ford Windstar LX.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 2FMZA514XXBB22954
    Stock: S200565C
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-05-2020

  • $2,500

    2003 Ford Windstar SEL

    108,611 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Patriot Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Chandler / Oklahoma

    Save THOUSANDS! We have the absolute BEST prices, BEST selection, and BEST service anywhere! We make buying your next vehicle FAST, FUN, and HASSLE-FREE! Our Professional Sales Consultants are the friendliest anywhere! We have financing for everyone that is fast and EASY! We will get you the best rate available for ALL types of credit! We also have an in-house financing department for challenged credit! We LOVE trades, all trades no matter what it is! Did you know we ship nationwide??! Now customers coast to coast can take advantage of our low prices! Ask us for more details! Black Clearcoat 2003 Ford Windstar SEL FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.8L V6 SFI Odometer is 24703 miles below market average! Come see us today at Patriot CDJR on Route 66 in Chandler, OK! Or visit our digital showroom at www.PatriotCDJR.com today!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2003 Ford Windstar SEL with Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Auto Climate Control, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Power Driver Seat.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 2FMDA53483BA73982
    Stock: P4314A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-23-2020

  • $3,300

    2003 Ford Windstar LX

    94,037 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    AutoAuctionSanDiego - San Diego / California

    This vehicle is available for sale outside of the auction for $3300. However, the OPENING BID for this vehicle is only $1500 at the PUBLIC auto auction this SATURDAY at 11am. Come in and bid to get crazy deals! The Auto Auction is OPEN TO THE PUBLIC and is FREE to enter. Come during the week or early Saturday to sit in, start up, and inspect the vehicles before you bid. Gates open at 9AM. You can even test drive this car to your own mechanic for inspection on weekdays (Mon-Fri). NO SALVAGED TITLES. Check our site for more cars, and FREE AutoCheck History Reports www.autoauctionofsandiego.com. 619-281-3333 Look at this 2003 Ford Windstar Wagon LX. Its Automatic transmission and Gas V6 3.8L/232 engine will keep you going. This Ford Windstar Wagon comes equipped with these options: Warning indicator lamps-inc: low fuel level/oil pressure/washer fluid/tire pressure, anti-lock brake/charging system, high-beam indicator, fuel cap off indicator, brake warning, Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs, Third-row 3-passenger cloth bench seat w/adjustable headrests, folding seatback load floor, utility hooks, T125/90R15 mini-spare tire, Stalk controls-inc: turn signals, flash-to-pass, high-beam, wiper/washer, Speed control w/steering wheel mounted controls, Second-row 2-passenger cloth bench seat w/adjustable headrests, armrests, Second/third-row child safety seat anchors & tethers for outboard seating positions, Remote keyless entry-inc: illuminated entry system, and Rear window defroster. Stop by and visit us at Auto Auction of San Diego, 5801 Fairmount Ave, San Diego, CA 92120.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2003 Ford Windstar LX with Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Auto Climate Control, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 2FMZA514X3BB57973
    Stock: 26337
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 05-22-2020

  • $3,290

    2003 Ford Windstar SEL

    178,525 miles
    2 Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Auto Lane - Peoria / Illinois

    tachometer|Leather-wrapped color-keyed steering wheel w/center horn button|Molded full-length color-keyed cloth headliner|Privacy glass in 2nd/3rd rows/liftgate|Pwr adjustable accelerator/brake pedals|Pwr front disc/rear drum brakes|Pwr front door windows w/driver-side one-touch down

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2003 Ford Windstar SEL with Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Auto Climate Control, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Power Driver Seat.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 2FMZA53483BB26363
    Stock: 20-245
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $3,988

    1999 Ford Windstar LX

    120,822 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Chaparral Buick GMC - Johnson City / Tennessee

    CHAPARRAL is proud to present this outstanding example of a 1999 Ford Windstar. Come visit us in JOHNSON CITY TN today! This vehicle is equipped with many options. Power Door Locks. Power Windows. Good looking Alloy Wheels always make a vehicle look sharp. And this one does! Keep Cool...It has A/C! Getting comfortable behind the wheel of this one is easy. It has a Tilt Steering Wheel. It also has Cruise Control great for any long distance travels. Also includes a Drivers Airbag! Comfortable Front Bucket Seats always make the drive go by quicker. Cloth Interior....Easy to keep clean and maintain!! Buy and Drive with Confidence.....it has ABS!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 1999 Ford Windstar LX.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 2FMZA5141XBA16120
    Stock: P3038A-E
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $10,900

    1999 Ford Windstar SEL

    96,000 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Roland Rich Ford - Delavan / Illinois

    Check out this 1999 Ford Windstar Wagon SEL. It has an Automatic transmission and a Gas V6 3.8L/232 engine. This Windstar Wagon features the following options: Color-coordinated cladding w/bright insert, Battery saver feature, Adjustable roof rack, Color-keyed front door trim panels w/padded armrest, vinyl upper insert, carpet lower insert, map pocket, red reflector, courtesy lamp, Stalk controls-inc: turn signals, flash-to-pass, high-beam, wiper/washer, 78 amp-hour (750 CCA) maintenance-free battery, Pwr locks w/illuminated front door switches, child-proof side-door lock, Instrumentation-inc: fuel/temp gauges, tachometer, Message center-inc: compass, fuel economy, additional warnings, P225/60R16 SBR BSW tires. Call our sales team today at 309-244-8249 to schedule a time to come take a test drive at Roland Rich Ford in Delavan, IL! We look forward to working with you!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 1999 Ford Windstar SEL.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 2FMZA534XXBB79667
    Stock: 6974A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 05-21-2003

