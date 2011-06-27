Used 2001 Ford Windstar for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
10mi
50mi
100mi
500mi
Make | Model | Year
Condition
Price and Payment
Mileage
Vehicle History
Trim
Fuel Economy
Exterior Color
Interior Color
Engine and Drivetrain
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
Features
Vehicle Listing Details
- $2,500
2001 Ford Windstar SE187,494 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Johnson City Honda - Johnson City / Tennessee
Spruce Green Clearcoat Metallic 2001 Ford Windstar SE FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.8L V6 SFI OHV 12V ULEV 200hp Windstar SE, 4D Wagon, 3.8L V6 SFI OHV 12V ULEV 200hp, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, FWD.Recent Arrival!The Johnson City Way.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Ford Windstar SE with Third-row seating, Auto Climate Control, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMZA52461BB13304
Stock: H49059C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $4,520
2001 Ford Windstar LX96,500 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Roland Rich Ford - Delavan / Illinois
Come see this 2001 Ford Windstar Wagon LX. It has an Automatic transmission and a Gas V6 3.8L/232 engine. This Windstar Wagon comes equipped with these options: Pwr rack & pinion steering, 4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS), Black door handles, Rear window defroster, Front/rear floor mats, Halogen headlamps, Pwr front disc/rear drum brakes, 4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS), 26 gallon fuel tank, Dual-note horn. Call our sales team today at 309-244-8249 to schedule a time to come take a test drive at Roland Rich Ford in Delavan, IL! We look forward to working with you!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Ford Windstar LX with Third-row seating, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMZA51411BA94131
Stock: 7292A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-31-2013
- $4,150
2001 Ford Windstar LX105,000 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Roland Rich Ford - Delavan / Illinois
Check out this 2001 Ford Windstar Wagon LX. It has an Automatic transmission and a Gas V6 3.8L/232 engine. This Windstar Wagon has the following options: Pwr rack & pinion steering, 4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS), Black door handles, Rear window defroster, Front/rear floor mats, Halogen headlamps, Pwr front disc/rear drum brakes, 4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS), 26 gallon fuel tank, Dual-note horn. Call our sales team today at 309-244-8249 to schedule a time to come take a test drive at Roland Rich Ford in Delavan, IL! We look forward to working with you!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Ford Windstar LX with Third-row seating, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMZA51431BA02257
Stock: W3462A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-31-2013
- $3,490
2002 Ford Windstar undefined86,183 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Starfire Auto - Santa Clarita / California
PLEASE READ THIS SECTION! * ONE OWNER CAR * CLEAN CARFAX * - YES IT ONLY HAS 86K ORIGINAL MILES - 4 BRAND NEW TIRES - RUNS GREAT! WELL KEPT INSIDE AND OUT - FOR THE AGE ITS IN EXCELLENT SHAPE - COLD AC - EXPECT SOME WEAR AND TEAR FOR 18 YEARS AGE, BUT OVERALL ITS A NICE VAN THAT WILL GET THE JOB DONE! - REAR CLIMATE CONTROLS - POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS AND CRUISE CONTROL - ALLOY WHEELS AND ABS BRAKES - CLEAN TITLE, CLEAN CARFAX (SEE CARFAX CAREFULLY, ITS BASICALLY A 1 OWNER CAR, NOT 2) - ADD ~15% TO THE PRICE TO GET THE TOTAL AFTER TAXES/DMV FEES WE ARE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. FINANCING IS AVAILABLE! PLEASE SEE OUR FAQ SECTION. OUR PRICES ARE NOT NEGOTIABLE!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Ford Windstar with Tire Pressure Warning, Third-row seating, Auto Climate Control, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMZA51412BB67841
Stock: DF922461F
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $4,588
2002 Ford Windstar undefined93,879 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Surprise Honda - Surprise / Arizona
Ford Windstar Recent Arrival!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Ford Windstar with Tire Pressure Warning, Third-row seating, Auto Climate Control, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMZA514X2BA31806
Stock: 53823T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- New Listing$2,200
2002 Ford Windstar Limited184,570 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Woodbridge Public Auto Auction - Woodbridge / Virginia
LOADED WITH VALUE! Comes equipped with: Tow Package, Rear Air Conditioning, Rear Heated Seats , Front Heated Seats. This Ford Windstar Wagon also includes Power Driver's Seat, Clock, Climate Control, Power Passenger Seat, Tachometer, Memory Seat Position, Cruise Control, Privacy Glass/Tinted Windows, Tilt Steering Wheel, Power Steering, Roof Rack, Power Windows, Wood Trim, Power Mirrors, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Rear Defogger, Security System, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Rear Wipers, Cup Holders, Vanity Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Child Proof Door Locks, Parking Sensors, Power Adjustable Pedals, Tire Pressure Monitor, Exterior Keypad Entry, 12v Power Outlet, Overhead Console. Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Tow Package, Roof Rack, Rear Air Conditioning, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, 12v Power Outlet, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Exterior Keypad Entry, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Power Adjustable Pedals, Rear Heated Seats , Rear Wipers, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Internet Sales at 703-643-1189 or woodbridgeautoauction@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Ford Windstar Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Third-row seating, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMDA58432BA44011
Stock: 122720
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- $2,999
2002 Ford Windstar SE156,484 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Country Chevrolet Buick GMC - Benton / Kentucky
LOCAL TRADE! THIS IS A FRESH TRADE THAT HAS NOT AND WILL NOT BE SERVICED. SOLD COMPLETELY AS IS AS WAS TRADED. SOLD WITH ABSOLUTELY NO GUARANTEES AT ALL. THIS IS JUST AN ALTERNATIVE TO TAKING IT TO THE AUCTION. NO WARRANTY AVAILABLE! Matador Red Clearcoat Metallic 2002 Ford Windstar SE FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.8L V6 SFI 7 PASSENGER, RECENT TRADE IN, Windstar SE, 4D Wagon, 3.8L V6 SFI, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, FWD, Matador Red Clearcoat Metallic, Medium Graphite w/Low Back Cloth Bucket Seats, 3rd row seats: bench, 4 Speakers, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, AM/FM Stereo w/Cassette/Single CD, CD player, Front Bucket Seats, Order Code 210A, Panic alarm, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Rear air conditioning, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Speed control. Recent Arrival! ** Used Trade In Marked For Wholesale ** This vehicle sold as is, no warranty implied.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Ford Windstar SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Third-row seating, Auto Climate Control, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMZA52492BA03316
Stock: 20539E
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- $8,540
2000 Ford Windstar SE92,000 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Roland Rich Ford - Delavan / Illinois
Come see this 2000 Ford Windstar Wagon SE. It has an Automatic transmission and a Gas V6 3.8L/232 engine. This Windstar Wagon has the following options: Pwr rack & pinion steering, Body-color door handles, 4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS), Rear window defroster, Chrome grille, Front/rear floor mats, Halogen headlamps, 4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS), 26 gallon fuel tank, Dual-note horn. Call our sales team today at 309-244-8249 to schedule a time to come take a test drive at Roland Rich Ford in Delavan, IL! We look forward to working with you!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Ford Windstar SE.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMZA5240YBC73897
Stock: 7129B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-26-2004
- $7,220
2000 Ford Windstar SEL95,500 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Roland Rich Ford - Delavan / Illinois
Check out this 2000 Ford Windstar Wagon SEL. It has an Automatic transmission and a Gas V6 3.8L/232 engine. This Windstar Wagon features the following options: Front/rear floor mats, Color-coordinated cladding w/bright insert, Forced-air ventilation/heater/defroster, Adjustable roof rack, Color-keyed front door trim panels w/padded armrest, vinyl upper insert, carpet lower insert, map pocket, red reflector, courtesy lamp, Stalk controls-inc: turn signals, flash-to-pass, high-beam, wiper/washer, 78 amp-hour (750 CCA) maintenance-free battery, Front/rear auxiliary climate control system w/adjustable temp/fan, rear controls, Instrumentation-inc: fuel/temp gauges, tachometer, P225/60R16 SBR BSW tires. Call our sales team today at 309-244-8249 to schedule a time to come take a test drive at Roland Rich Ford in Delavan, IL! We look forward to working with you!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Ford Windstar SEL.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMDA5349YBA00031
Stock: 7351A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2006
- $2,300
2002 Ford Windstar undefined184,256 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
C & S Hyundai - Waterloo / Iowa
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Ford Windstar with Tire Pressure Warning, Third-row seating, Auto Climate Control, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMZA51442BB30153
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $4,998
2003 Ford Windstar SE69,731 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Kelly Nissan of Route 33 - Easton / Pennsylvania
Clean Vehicle History - NO Reported Accidents. 2003 Ford Windstar SE 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.8L V6 SFI FWD.Our Risk Free story includes: 1) 3 day or 150 mile money back guarantee. 2) 30 day or 1500 mile replacement guarantee. 3) We'll show you our 150 point inspection in writing, and signed by one of our factory certified technicians. 4) We've been in the Lehigh Valley since 1967, we'll be here tomorrow. 5) Live Market Pricing: To assure you of the best value for your dollar. ***Kelly Nissan in Easton - Your New Nissan and Used Car Dealer Serving Easton, Nazareth, Allentown, Emmaus, Phillipsburg, Bethlehem, and the Poconos***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Ford Windstar SE with Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Auto Climate Control, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMDA524X3BA46526
Stock: NP5101A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- $3,500
2003 Ford Windstar SEL93,502 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
AutoAuctionSanDiego - San Diego / California
This vehicle is available for sale outside of the auction for $3500. However, the OPENING BID for this vehicle is only $2000 at the PUBLIC auto auction this SATURDAY at 11am. Come in and bid to get crazy deals! The Auto Auction is OPEN TO THE PUBLIC and is FREE to enter. Come during the week or early Saturday to sit in, start up, and inspect the vehicles before you bid. Gates open at 9AM. You can even test drive this car to your own mechanic for inspection on weekdays (Mon-Fri). NO SALVAGED TITLES. Check our site for more cars, and FREE AutoCheck History Reports www.autoauctionofsandiego.com. 619-281-3333 Check out this 2003 Ford Windstar Wagon SEL. Its Automatic transmission and Gas V6 3.8L/232 engine will keep you going. This Ford Windstar Wagon has the following options: Warning indicator lamps-inc: low fuel level/oil pressure/washer fluid/tire pressure, anti-lock brake/charging system, high-beam indicator, fuel cap off indicator, brake warning, Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs, Third-row 3-passenger leather bench seat w/adjustable headrests, folding seatback load floor, utility hooks, T125/90R15 mini-spare tire, Stalk controls-inc: turn signals, flash-to-pass, high-beam, wiper/washer, Speed control w/steering wheel mounted controls, Second-row leather bucket seats w/adjustable headrests, armrests, Second/third-row child safety seat anchors & tethers for outboard seating positions, Remote keyless entry-inc: illuminated entry system, and Rear window defroster. See it for yourself at Auto Auction of San Diego, 5801 Fairmount Ave, San Diego, CA 92120.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Ford Windstar SEL with Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Auto Climate Control, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMDA53493BA05822
Stock: 26258
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-18-2020
- $2,000
1999 Ford Windstar LX149,212 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Toyota of Muskegon - Muskegon / Michigan
WHOLESALE TO THE PUBLIC VEHICLE. THIS VEHICLE IS SOLD AS-IS. NOT LOOKING TO PAY TOP PRICE FOR A TOP CONDITION VEHICLE? HERE IS YOUR OPPORTUNITY TO PURCHASE A VEHICLE AT A LOW PRICE. THIS VEHICLE WAS SOMEONE'S DAILY DRIVER RIGHT UP TO WHEN THEY TRADED IT IN! 1999 Ford Windstar LX 3.8L V6 SFI FWD ABS brakes.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Ford Windstar LX.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMZA514XXBB22954
Stock: S200565C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- $2,500
2003 Ford Windstar SEL108,611 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Patriot Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Chandler / Oklahoma
Save THOUSANDS! We have the absolute BEST prices, BEST selection, and BEST service anywhere! We make buying your next vehicle FAST, FUN, and HASSLE-FREE! Our Professional Sales Consultants are the friendliest anywhere! We have financing for everyone that is fast and EASY! We will get you the best rate available for ALL types of credit! We also have an in-house financing department for challenged credit! We LOVE trades, all trades no matter what it is! Did you know we ship nationwide??! Now customers coast to coast can take advantage of our low prices! Ask us for more details! Black Clearcoat 2003 Ford Windstar SEL FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.8L V6 SFI Odometer is 24703 miles below market average! Come see us today at Patriot CDJR on Route 66 in Chandler, OK! Or visit our digital showroom at www.PatriotCDJR.com today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Ford Windstar SEL with Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Auto Climate Control, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMDA53483BA73982
Stock: P4314A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- $3,300
2003 Ford Windstar LX94,037 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
AutoAuctionSanDiego - San Diego / California
This vehicle is available for sale outside of the auction for $3300. However, the OPENING BID for this vehicle is only $1500 at the PUBLIC auto auction this SATURDAY at 11am. Come in and bid to get crazy deals! The Auto Auction is OPEN TO THE PUBLIC and is FREE to enter. Come during the week or early Saturday to sit in, start up, and inspect the vehicles before you bid. Gates open at 9AM. You can even test drive this car to your own mechanic for inspection on weekdays (Mon-Fri). NO SALVAGED TITLES. Check our site for more cars, and FREE AutoCheck History Reports www.autoauctionofsandiego.com. 619-281-3333 Look at this 2003 Ford Windstar Wagon LX. Its Automatic transmission and Gas V6 3.8L/232 engine will keep you going. This Ford Windstar Wagon comes equipped with these options: Warning indicator lamps-inc: low fuel level/oil pressure/washer fluid/tire pressure, anti-lock brake/charging system, high-beam indicator, fuel cap off indicator, brake warning, Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs, Third-row 3-passenger cloth bench seat w/adjustable headrests, folding seatback load floor, utility hooks, T125/90R15 mini-spare tire, Stalk controls-inc: turn signals, flash-to-pass, high-beam, wiper/washer, Speed control w/steering wheel mounted controls, Second-row 2-passenger cloth bench seat w/adjustable headrests, armrests, Second/third-row child safety seat anchors & tethers for outboard seating positions, Remote keyless entry-inc: illuminated entry system, and Rear window defroster. Stop by and visit us at Auto Auction of San Diego, 5801 Fairmount Ave, San Diego, CA 92120.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Ford Windstar LX with Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Auto Climate Control, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMZA514X3BB57973
Stock: 26337
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-22-2020
- $3,290
2003 Ford Windstar SEL178,525 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Auto Lane - Peoria / Illinois
tachometer|Leather-wrapped color-keyed steering wheel w/center horn button|Molded full-length color-keyed cloth headliner|Privacy glass in 2nd/3rd rows/liftgate|Pwr adjustable accelerator/brake pedals|Pwr front disc/rear drum brakes|Pwr front door windows w/driver-side one-touch down
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Ford Windstar SEL with Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Auto Climate Control, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMZA53483BB26363
Stock: 20-245
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $3,988
1999 Ford Windstar LX120,822 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Chaparral Buick GMC - Johnson City / Tennessee
CHAPARRAL is proud to present this outstanding example of a 1999 Ford Windstar. Come visit us in JOHNSON CITY TN today! This vehicle is equipped with many options. Power Door Locks. Power Windows. Good looking Alloy Wheels always make a vehicle look sharp. And this one does! Keep Cool...It has A/C! Getting comfortable behind the wheel of this one is easy. It has a Tilt Steering Wheel. It also has Cruise Control great for any long distance travels. Also includes a Drivers Airbag! Comfortable Front Bucket Seats always make the drive go by quicker. Cloth Interior....Easy to keep clean and maintain!! Buy and Drive with Confidence.....it has ABS!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Ford Windstar LX.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMZA5141XBA16120
Stock: P3038A-E
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $10,900
1999 Ford Windstar SEL96,000 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Roland Rich Ford - Delavan / Illinois
Check out this 1999 Ford Windstar Wagon SEL. It has an Automatic transmission and a Gas V6 3.8L/232 engine. This Windstar Wagon features the following options: Color-coordinated cladding w/bright insert, Battery saver feature, Adjustable roof rack, Color-keyed front door trim panels w/padded armrest, vinyl upper insert, carpet lower insert, map pocket, red reflector, courtesy lamp, Stalk controls-inc: turn signals, flash-to-pass, high-beam, wiper/washer, 78 amp-hour (750 CCA) maintenance-free battery, Pwr locks w/illuminated front door switches, child-proof side-door lock, Instrumentation-inc: fuel/temp gauges, tachometer, Message center-inc: compass, fuel economy, additional warnings, P225/60R16 SBR BSW tires. Call our sales team today at 309-244-8249 to schedule a time to come take a test drive at Roland Rich Ford in Delavan, IL! We look forward to working with you!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Ford Windstar SEL.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMZA534XXBB79667
Stock: 6974A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-21-2003