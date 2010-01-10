Used 2003 Ford Windstar
Edmunds' Expert Review
- Pros
- Cons
-
- Top-flight safety equipment and ratings, plenty of interior features and options, powerful V6 engine.
Sponsored cars related to the Windstar
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2003 Ford Windstar.
Trending topics in reviews
- comfort
- appearance
- spaciousness
- fuel efficiency
- ride quality
- driving experience
- infotainment system
- towing
- maintenance & parts
- interior
- doors
- lights
- value
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- transmission
- seats
- handling & steering
- road noise
- engine
- climate control
- brakes
- sound system
- warranty
- dashboard
- oil
- electrical system
- wheels & tires
- steering wheel
- cup holders
- acceleration
- safety
- visibility
Most helpful consumer reviews
I bought my 2003 Windstar from a used car dealership with 88,000 miles on it. When you're a single Mom on a very tight budget, you will accept little flaws in exchange for overall reliability. Lots of annoying electrical problems, rear windows work randomly, interior lights flash, etc. But mechanically, this car takes all the punishment I give it and more. Very solidly built. Great pickup (I have the 6 cyl. model), and acceptable gas mileage. A few moderate repairs, alternator, wheel bearings, etc. (but it did come from coastal NJ so that was understandable). I have 170,000 on it now and it still starts up every morning, and runs great! Best car I've ever owned. I'll drive it till it dies.
I bought mine used it already had 99,000 miles on it. It drives like a new one. So far the only mechanical issues I have had with it are the ones you would expect at that mileage such as brakes and belts. I am a tall, overwieght, disabled man. It's like whoever designed this van had people like me in mind. I have plenty of room and it is not a chore to drive it. In fact it has improved my mobility so much that last summer I lost 80 pounds. Now this van itself did not do that but it is one of the factors involved in my weight loss. To lose that amount of weight you have to be up and moving and this van helped me do that.
Bought van 03/09 $2100 135K miles. Transmission already been replaced with the used 90k miles. at 150K replaced alternator from 06 Mustang (better amps and fits fine) $60 used. Oil change every 4K (supertech 10w30) It is a daily driven 150-500 miles as a taxi. Have engine light on and brake+abs light comes on sometimes. The interior lights blinking usually when humid. I have replaced drivers window regulator ($35 used). Rear windows don't open all the times. Replaced air filter with a "cool blue air filter" for better gas mileage $28 eBay. Installed HID xhenon light kit for better vision an night time $35 ebay. Replaced spark plugs. Got a NGK platinums. Now got 184,581, I'll drive till 300K
This was our first time car buy for $9,500, within a year of buying the transmission went out and we discovered that the axle had cracked. we found that the ford had called a recall. within another year of having the transmission fixed the second one went out. The right side window motors went out, we had to replace the speedometer electronics, The interior light like to flicker on and off as well. I recommend avoiding this vehicle all togetherl.
Features & Specs
|LX Standard 4dr Minivan
3.8L 6cyl 4A
|MPG
|16 city / 22 hwy
|Seats 7
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|200 hp @ 4900 rpm
|4dr Minivan
3.8L 6cyl 4A
|MPG
|16 city / 22 hwy
|Seats 7
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|200 hp @ 4900 rpm
|LX Deluxe 4dr Minivan
3.8L 6cyl 4A
|MPG
|16 city / 22 hwy
|Seats 7
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|200 hp @ 4900 rpm
|Limited 4dr Minivan
3.8L 6cyl 4A
|MPG
|16 city / 22 hwy
|Seats 7
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|200 hp @ 4900 rpm
Safety
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|Not Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Acceptable
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
|Not Tested
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
FAQ
Is the Ford Windstar a good car?
Is the Ford Windstar reliable?
Is the 2003 Ford Windstar a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2003 Ford Windstar?
The least-expensive 2003 Ford Windstar is the 2003 Ford Windstar 4dr Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 4A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $23,070.
Other versions include:
- LX Standard 4dr Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 4A) which starts at $26,315
- 4dr Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 4A) which starts at $23,070
- LX Deluxe 4dr Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 4A) which starts at $27,870
- Limited 4dr Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 4A) which starts at $34,825
- SE 4dr Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 4A) which starts at $29,230
- SEL 4dr Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 4A) which starts at $31,835
What are the different models of Ford Windstar?
More about the 2003 Ford Windstar
Used 2003 Ford Windstar Overview
The Used 2003 Ford Windstar is offered in the following submodels: Windstar Minivan. Available styles include LX Standard 4dr Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 4A), 4dr Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 4A), LX Deluxe 4dr Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 4A), Limited 4dr Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 4A), SE 4dr Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 4A), and SEL 4dr Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 4A).
What do people think of the 2003 Ford Windstar?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2003 Ford Windstar and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2003 Windstar 3.7 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2003 Windstar.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2003 Ford Windstar and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2003 Windstar featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2003 Ford Windstar?
Which 2003 Ford Windstars are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2003 Ford Windstar for sale near. There are currently 1 new 2003 Windstars listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $3,683 and mileage as low as 133358 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2003 Ford Windstar.
Can't find a new 2003 Ford Windstars you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Ford Windstar for sale - 3 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $14,924.
Find a new Ford for sale - 3 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $22,243.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2003 Ford Windstar?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Ford lease specials
Related Used 2003 Ford Windstar info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 INFINITI Q60
- Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2019
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse News
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2020
- 2019 NX 300h
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons