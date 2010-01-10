  1. Home
Used 2003 Ford Windstar

Used 2003 Ford Windstar

Edmunds' Expert Review

  • Top-flight safety equipment and ratings, plenty of interior features and options, powerful V6 engine.

Though safe and powerful, the Windstar suffers from poor packaging and floppy handling.

Vehicle overview

Introduction: Introduced in 1994 as a 1995 model, the Ford Windstar is marketed on the back of a strong reputation for safety. And in the highly contested minivan market, where keeping family safe is of utmost importance, that's a pretty good piece of turf upon which to stake a claim. As long as you don't need to haul adults in back on a regular basis, or find it necessary to lift the extremely heavy third-row bench seat out of the van, it should serve a family's needs well.

Body Styles, Trim Levels and Options: The Windstar is offered in four different trim levels -- LX, SE, SEL and Limited. All Windstars have sliding doors on both sides. Power-sliding doors are available on all but the LX. The "shut-'em-up" Autovision entertainment system can be ordered on LX models, but to get leather upholstery, you've gotta pop for a Windstar SEL or Limited. Powertrains and Performance: A strong 3.8-liter V6 powers Windstar's front wheels through a four-speed automatic transmission. Though acceleration is better than acceptable, the V6 makes lots of racket as it generates its 200 horsepower and 240 pound-feet of torque. Still, it's rated to get 24 mpg on the highway and 18 in the city, which isn't bad for a portly van like this. Safety: Safety is typically a major consideration for the minivan shopper. In the many years it has been tested, the Windstar has earned excellent crash test scores. The NHTSA has given the van a five-star rating for both driver and front-passenger frontal impacts. Additionally, it can be equipped with side airbags that help it achieve top marks for side-impact crash safety. Dual-stage airbags that deploy based on information provided by crash severity sensors, seatbelt usage sensors, and a driver-seat position sensor maximize protection.

The Windstar is also equipped with a low tire-pressure warning system and seatbelt pre-tensioners. Self-sealing tires, heated signal mirrors and a reverse sensing sonar system are optional. Another nice feature is the Windstar's adjustable accelerator and brake pedals. These allow shorter-stature drivers to sit a proper distance from the steering-wheel airbag.

This year, Ford has gone even further onto the safety horizon, equipping its minivan with AdvanceTrac stability control. Optional as part of the Family Security package, AdvanceTrac monitors the Windstar's path of travel and compares it to steering input from the driver. If the system's software finds something amiss that indicates the van is out of control, it will selectively brake the wheels to bring the Windstar back into line. Interior Design and Special Features: The Windstar's interior is fairly agreeable, with comfortable front seats and decent ergonomics keeping Mom and Dad happy. Ford pioneered the "conversation mirror," a parabolic reflector that lets front seat occupants view the goings-on in each seat of the van; perfect for use in the court of family road trip law. Driving Impressions: On the road, the Windstar comes up a bit short in terms of ride quality. Our main complaint about the interior of the Windstar is a lack of legroom for second- and third-row passengers and overall poor space utilization. This is a big van, but it feels small inside. But overall, it provides a decent blend of everyday practicality, useable performance and innovative features.

2003 Highlights

AdvanceTrac stability control system was supposed to be available for 2002, but it was postponed. It makes its appearance for the 2003 model year. The LX base trim level is rechristened to Windstar.
Used 2003 Ford Windstar pricing

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2003 Ford Windstar.

5 star reviews: 34%
4 star reviews: 27%
3 star reviews: 22%
2 star reviews: 11%
1 star reviews: 6%
Average user rating: 3.7 stars based on 109 total reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

3.375 out of 5 stars, Best Car I've Ever Owned
soulsoprano66,

I bought my 2003 Windstar from a used car dealership with 88,000 miles on it. When you're a single Mom on a very tight budget, you will accept little flaws in exchange for overall reliability. Lots of annoying electrical problems, rear windows work randomly, interior lights flash, etc. But mechanically, this car takes all the punishment I give it and more. Very solidly built. Great pickup (I have the 6 cyl. model), and acceptable gas mileage. A few moderate repairs, alternator, wheel bearings, etc. (but it did come from coastal NJ so that was understandable). I have 170,000 on it now and it still starts up every morning, and runs great! Best car I've ever owned. I'll drive it till it dies.

4.75 out of 5 stars, Great Van
thundercloud,

I bought mine used it already had 99,000 miles on it. It drives like a new one. So far the only mechanical issues I have had with it are the ones you would expect at that mileage such as brakes and belts. I am a tall, overwieght, disabled man. It's like whoever designed this van had people like me in mind. I have plenty of room and it is not a chore to drive it. In fact it has improved my mobility so much that last summer I lost 80 pounds. Now this van itself did not do that but it is one of the factors involved in my weight loss. To lose that amount of weight you have to be up and moving and this van helped me do that.

4.125 out of 5 stars, Windstar taxi
taxi owner,

Bought van 03/09 $2100 135K miles. Transmission already been replaced with the used 90k miles. at 150K replaced alternator from 06 Mustang (better amps and fits fine) $60 used. Oil change every 4K (supertech 10w30) It is a daily driven 150-500 miles as a taxi. Have engine light on and brake+abs light comes on sometimes. The interior lights blinking usually when humid. I have replaced drivers window regulator ($35 used). Rear windows don't open all the times. Replaced air filter with a "cool blue air filter" for better gas mileage $28 eBay. Installed HID xhenon light kit for better vision an night time $35 ebay. Replaced spark plugs. Got a NGK platinums. Now got 184,581, I'll drive till 300K

2.125 out of 5 stars, worst vehicle ever
cheyluck,

This was our first time car buy for $9,500, within a year of buying the transmission went out and we discovered that the axle had cracked. we found that the ford had called a recall. within another year of having the transmission fixed the second one went out. The right side window motors went out, we had to replace the speedometer electronics, The interior light like to flicker on and off as well. I recommend avoiding this vehicle all togetherl.

Used Years for Ford Windstar
Features & Specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Side Barrier RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Driver4 / 5
Passenger4 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front SeatNot Rated
Back SeatNot Rated
RolloverRating
Rollover4 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact Test
Acceptable
Roof Strength TestNot Tested
Rear Crash Protection / Head RestraintNot Tested
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
FAQ

Is the Ford Windstar a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2003 Windstar both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Ford Windstar fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Windstar gets an EPA-estimated 18 mpg. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Ford Windstar. Learn more

Is the Ford Windstar reliable?

To determine whether the Ford Windstar is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Windstar. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Windstar's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2003 Ford Windstar a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2003 Ford Windstar is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2003 Windstar is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2003 Ford Windstar?

More about the 2003 Ford Windstar

Used 2003 Ford Windstar Overview

The Used 2003 Ford Windstar is offered in the following submodels: Windstar Minivan. Available styles include LX Standard 4dr Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 4A), 4dr Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 4A), LX Deluxe 4dr Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 4A), Limited 4dr Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 4A), SE 4dr Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 4A), and SEL 4dr Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 4A).

What do people think of the 2003 Ford Windstar?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2003 Ford Windstar and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2003 Windstar 3.7 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2003 Windstar.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2003 Ford Windstar and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2003 Windstar featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

Should I lease or buy a 2003 Ford Windstar?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

