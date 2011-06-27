Estimated values
2000 Ford Windstar SEL 4dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,198
|$1,825
|$2,142
|Clean
|$1,096
|$1,670
|$1,966
|Average
|$894
|$1,361
|$1,614
|Rough
|$691
|$1,052
|$1,262
Estimated values
2000 Ford Windstar Limited 4dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,624
|$2,589
|$3,079
|Clean
|$1,487
|$2,370
|$2,826
|Average
|$1,212
|$1,932
|$2,320
|Rough
|$937
|$1,493
|$1,814
Estimated values
2000 Ford Windstar LX 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,118
|$1,960
|$2,391
|Clean
|$1,023
|$1,794
|$2,194
|Average
|$834
|$1,462
|$1,802
|Rough
|$645
|$1,130
|$1,409
Estimated values
2000 Ford Windstar SE 4dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,138
|$2,047
|$2,512
|Clean
|$1,042
|$1,874
|$2,306
|Average
|$849
|$1,527
|$1,893
|Rough
|$656
|$1,180
|$1,481
Estimated values
2000 Ford Windstar 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$997
|$1,713
|$2,078
|Clean
|$913
|$1,568
|$1,908
|Average
|$744
|$1,278
|$1,566
|Rough
|$575
|$988
|$1,225