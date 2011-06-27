1996 Ford Windstar Review
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Get More For Your Trade-In
Edmunds' Expert Review
Vehicle overview
Until mid-1994, nobody had seriously challenged Chrysler's domination of minivan sales. All previous attempts by domestic and imported manufacturers couldn't match the Chrysler standard for user-friendliness. They were either underpowered, too high off the ground, or the wrong size. When Windstars rolled into Ford showrooms, Chrysler finally had been bested at its own game.
For a while, at least. Windstar's superiority proved to be short-lived. The 1996 Chrysler minivans are simply best-in-class. The Ford is still quite good--even more so now that Ford has substantially upgraded the 1996 version and the competition is forcing Windstar prices to dip, in the form of sales rebates and sweetly subsidized lease deals.
Not everyone favors Windstar styling, but the interior is an ergonomic delight. With room for seven, dual airbags, and a commodious cargo area, the Windstar keeps passengers comfortable. Controls and displays are housed in an attractively swept dashboard, lending a well-crafted tone. The radio is crammed with buttons and tiny lettering; it's time for the new family of Ford radios, complete with big buttons and a volume knob, to debut in this van. Climate controls are mounted low, but are easy to modulate without glancing from the road. An optional center console adds generous amounts of much-needed storage, but cuts access to the rear seats. There's little to complain about, and quite a lot to like. Construction quality is fine and the interior is spacious and attractive. A single body size and style is offered, in cargo van, GL or luxury LX guise, with four-wheel antilock braking.
Ford has improved the Windstar in the face of stiff competition from Chrysler. Traction control is now available, and includes four-wheel disc brakes. The discs also come with the trailer tow package, which has been upgraded to handle more weight. A new integrated child seat makes the options list, and a convertible rear seat bed can be installed. But Holy Horsepower Batman! The big news is under the hood, where Ford has upped the 3.8-liter V6 engine's output from 155 horsepower to 200. To make matters more appealing, torque is up slightly and a revised final drive ratio means the Windstar is the sports van of family haulers. This new engine is standard on LX models, and optional with the GL trim level.
Standard on the GL and the cargo van is a 3.0-liter V6. Other changes for 1996 include 100,000-mile tune-up intervals for both engines, standard underseat storage for the GL, and a quad bucket seat option for the GL as well. Bodyside molding, standard on GL last year, has moved to the options list.
Windstar is anonymously styled, but goes about its business with flair when equipped with the new 3.8-liter V6. Still, it is basically an automotive utensil, providing scads of utility and little driving excitement outside of the quickest acceleration of any minivan on the market.
1996 Highlights
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1996 Ford Windstar.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Windstar
Related Used 1996 Ford Windstar info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- Toyota Corolla 2019