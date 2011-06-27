  1. Home
1996 Ford Windstar Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Until mid-1994, nobody had seriously challenged Chrysler's domination of minivan sales. All previous attempts by domestic and imported manufacturers couldn't match the Chrysler standard for user-friendliness. They were either underpowered, too high off the ground, or the wrong size. When Windstars rolled into Ford showrooms, Chrysler finally had been bested at its own game.

For a while, at least. Windstar's superiority proved to be short-lived. The 1996 Chrysler minivans are simply best-in-class. The Ford is still quite good--even more so now that Ford has substantially upgraded the 1996 version and the competition is forcing Windstar prices to dip, in the form of sales rebates and sweetly subsidized lease deals.

Not everyone favors Windstar styling, but the interior is an ergonomic delight. With room for seven, dual airbags, and a commodious cargo area, the Windstar keeps passengers comfortable. Controls and displays are housed in an attractively swept dashboard, lending a well-crafted tone. The radio is crammed with buttons and tiny lettering; it's time for the new family of Ford radios, complete with big buttons and a volume knob, to debut in this van. Climate controls are mounted low, but are easy to modulate without glancing from the road. An optional center console adds generous amounts of much-needed storage, but cuts access to the rear seats. There's little to complain about, and quite a lot to like. Construction quality is fine and the interior is spacious and attractive. A single body size and style is offered, in cargo van, GL or luxury LX guise, with four-wheel antilock braking.

Ford has improved the Windstar in the face of stiff competition from Chrysler. Traction control is now available, and includes four-wheel disc brakes. The discs also come with the trailer tow package, which has been upgraded to handle more weight. A new integrated child seat makes the options list, and a convertible rear seat bed can be installed. But Holy Horsepower Batman! The big news is under the hood, where Ford has upped the 3.8-liter V6 engine's output from 155 horsepower to 200. To make matters more appealing, torque is up slightly and a revised final drive ratio means the Windstar is the sports van of family haulers. This new engine is standard on LX models, and optional with the GL trim level.

Standard on the GL and the cargo van is a 3.0-liter V6. Other changes for 1996 include 100,000-mile tune-up intervals for both engines, standard underseat storage for the GL, and a quad bucket seat option for the GL as well. Bodyside molding, standard on GL last year, has moved to the options list.

Windstar is anonymously styled, but goes about its business with flair when equipped with the new 3.8-liter V6. Still, it is basically an automotive utensil, providing scads of utility and little driving excitement outside of the quickest acceleration of any minivan on the market.

1996 Highlights

Ford boosted output on the 3.8-liter V6 from 155 to 200 horsepower. Trim and equipment have been revised, and four-wheel disc brakes come with traction control or the tow package. A new integrated child safety seat has been added to the options list. Tune-ups happen every 100,000 miles. Traction control is now optional.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1996 Ford Windstar.

5(12%)
4(32%)
3(32%)
2(19%)
1(5%)
3.3
102 reviews
102 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Too Many Repair Bills
springers,04/14/2010
Admittedly bought this car "as is" from a used car lot, but seems like an awful lot in repair bills in one year for a vehicle with only about 110,000 miles: Head gasket $1,700. Alternator $560. Transmission $2,300. Already more in repairs than I paid for it. Which is frustrating as otherwise it's comfortable to drive, and has the room I need to haul stuff around when the seats are taken out.
Windstar1996 GL
Jadlcg3,12/18/2009
I bought this van 6 years ago. It had 140,000 miles when I bought it. It ran pretty well. I have had to replace a few very expensive parts. The ABS keeps messing up my front breaks (I have to replace them every year). The speed sensor is bad, and have had to replace the O2 sensors. The rear defrost fried and does not work, thank goodness for my garage. The seats are very heavy to take out, as well. Over-all, the van has been pretty good to me. Has not left me stranded anywhere. I'm able to drive long hauls with no problems. I do wished it had the drivers side sliding door. It's ok, though. My boys call it the NASCAR Van. lol
After 70K Watch out
bowwowWindstar,04/30/2002
I bought this with 48K on it from an individual who had done all the scheduled maintenance. At around 70K the problems started occurring including, but not limited to: Transmission and A\C compressor. Other problems include a multitude of minor problems which have all added up, including but not limited to: Cracked gas tank - We didn't hit anything Rear wiper motor went out rear vent window motor went out CD player spits out 90% of CDs without playing Both cigarette lighters won't charge Alarm system goes off for no reason I'll be trading this in soon, so i'd advise against anyone in Austin against buying a used one. It might be this one.
Turned In The Clunker
webwandererx,08/26/2009
We finally traded our Windstar as our clunker. It served our transportation needs over a decade and it protected us through two accidents. Power steering that growled and Ford replacements that growled worse did not give us confidence about Fords. The worst part was that the Ford dealership was essentially telling me that the vehicle was used up well under 100K. The engine blew up at 80K when a non-dealership mechanic was doing a head gasket leakage test didn't help matters. We were nursing a sick transmission when the CARS program came on. We jumped at the chance!
See all 102 reviews of the 1996 Ford Windstar
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
147 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 5000 rpm
See all Used 1996 Ford Windstar features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
Used 1996 Ford Windstar Overview

The Used 1996 Ford Windstar is offered in the following submodels: Windstar Minivan. Available styles include GL 3dr Minivan, and LX 3dr Minivan.

